Syria's truce in tatters

A bird flies near a torn Syrian national flag in the city of Qamishli, Syria April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
A man carries an injured girl after an airstrike in the rebel-held area of old Aleppo, Syria April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, April 23, 2016
A view of the wreckage of a plane that crashed southeast of Damascus, Syria in this still image taken from video said to be shot April 22, 2016. The video was shared online by Islamic State-affiliated news agency Amaq. Reuters could not independently verify the video. Social Media Website via Reuters TV

Reuters / Saturday, April 23, 2016
Civil defense members evacuate a woman from a damaged building after airstrikes in the rebel held area of old Aleppo, Syria April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, April 23, 2016
Smoke rises as people inspect a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held area of old Aleppo, Syria April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, April 23, 2016
Civil defense members help their injured comrade after airstrikes in the rebel held area of old Aleppo, Syria April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, April 23, 2016
A man walks on the wreckage of a plane that crashed southeast of Damascus, Syria in this still image taken from video said to be shot April 22, 2016. The video was shared online by Islamic State-affiliated news agency Amaq. Reuters could not independently verify the video. Social Media Website via Reuters TV

Reuters / Saturday, April 23, 2016
A man walks as he holds the hand of an injured boy after an airstrike in the rebel held area of old Aleppo, Syria April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, April 23, 2016
A view of the burning wreckage of a plane that crashed southeast of Damascus, Syria in this still image taken from video said to be shot April 22, 2016. The video was shared online by Islamic State-affiliated news agency Amaq. Reuters could not independently verify the video. Social Media Website via Reuters TV

Reuters / Saturday, April 23, 2016
An injured woman is carried after an airstrike in the rebel held area of old Aleppo, Syria April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, April 23, 2016
A man walks near the wreckage of a plane that crashed southeast of Damascus, Syria in this still image taken from video said to be shot April 22, 2016. The video was shared online by Islamic State-affiliated news agency Amaq. Reuters could not independently verify the video. Social Media Website via Reuters TV

Reuters / Saturday, April 23, 2016
Government forces surrender themselves to Kurdish fighters in the city of Qamishli, Syria April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) members transport an injured man, who was evacuated with others from two besieged Shi'ite towns of al-Foua and Kefraya, at an exchange point supervised by the SARC, in the town of Qalaat al-Madiq, in Hama province, Syria April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Children evacuees, from the besieged rebel-held Syrian town of Zabadani gesture from inside a bus upon their arrival at an exchange point supervised by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, in the town of Qalaat al-Madiq, in Hama province, Syria April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Fighters from a coalition of rebel groups called "Army of Fatah" and members of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent stand near buses and ambulances on the outskirts of Idlib city, preparing to enter the two besieged Shi'ite towns of al-Foua and Kefraya to evacuate people, Syria April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2016
A child waits inside a bus transporting evacuees, at an exchange point supervised by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, in the town of Qalaat al-Madiq, in Hama province, Syria April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Residents grow their own vegetables near the rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel held area of al-Jazmati neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, April 23, 2016
Children walk near garbage in al-Jazmati neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, April 23, 2016
Robot workforce

Robot workforce

Next Slideshows

Robot workforce

Robot workforce

Working robots lending a hand.

22 Apr 2016
Prince: 1958-2016

Prince: 1958-2016

Music legend Prince died at his home in Minnesota at the age of 57.

22 Apr 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

21 Apr 2016
New life for Pope's refugees

New life for Pope's refugees

Syrian families who traveled with Pope Francis back to Rome after he visited refugees in Greece are taking the first steps to adjust to their new life in Italy.

21 Apr 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

