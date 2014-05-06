Syria's unending war

A dog scavenges near a dead body along a deserted street in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus April 30, 2014. The body belongs to Samer El Habet, a mentally ill person who was shot by a sniper loyal to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, after he wandered into the street, unaware of the danger, according to activists. REUTERS/Ammar Al-Bushy