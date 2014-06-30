Syria's unending war
A man carries an injured child after what activists claim was a car explosion in a market in the Douma neighborhood in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Abdullah
Civil defence members try to put out a fire after what activists claim was a car explosion in a market in central Douma in the eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Abdullah
A man stands on sandbags near a dead body at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Men try to put out a fire at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Maaret al-Naaman in Idlib June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Free Syrian Army fighters prepare locally made shells on Al-Hamideyeh front in the southern Idlib countryside June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A rebel fighter walks through a hole in a wall on the front line of Ramouseh, an area located beside Aleppo Artillery school June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Women tend to the wounds of a child after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Damascus suburb of Saqba June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Msallam Abd Albaset
Men inspect a site damaged by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Kallaseh neighborhood June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A man tries to pull a casualty from under the rubble of collapsed buildings at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's district of al-Sukari June 16, 2014. ...more
A general view shows damaged buildings in Aleppo's al-Ansari neighborhood June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Members of the Civil Defense rescue children after what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz
A man is seen at a damaged site hit by what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in al-Katerji district in Aleppo June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
Civil Defence members and civilians carry a casualty at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A man holds an injured child at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the al-Kalaseh neighbourhood in Aleppo June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
A girl stands on rubble as she looks at the damage at a site hit by what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz
Men look through a hole in a wall at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Bab al-Nasr neighborhood in the old city of Aleppo May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Men salvage belongings at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Free Syrian Army fighters fire a self-made rocket towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad who are positioned in the Maysaloun neighbourhood in Aleppo May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Syrian army soldiers loyal to President Bashar al-Assad walk on Hilan Hill, as smoke rises in the background from a village they claim to be shelling, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Mork, northern Hama countryside May 18, 2014. Picture taken May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Men search for survivors under the rubble of collapsed houses at a site hit by what activists said was a Scud missile from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the town of Mareh in the countryside north of Aleppo May 19, 2014....more
Residents try to pull a man out from under rubble at a site hit by what activists said was a Scud missile from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the town of Mareh in the countryside north of Aleppo May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal...more
Free Syrian Army fighters look at the sky as they stand on a truck mounted with an anti-aircraft gun in Maarat Al-Nouman, Idlib province May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
New Free Syrian Army recruits run as they receive military training to join Jabhet Thowar Syria in Idlib May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
New Free Syrian Army recruits receive military training to join Jabhet Thowar Syria in Idlib May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
Free Syrian Army fighters fire a self-made rocket towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Bustan al-Basha district in Aleppo May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Residents inspect the damage after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Al-Kallaseh in Aleppo May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Aref Haj Youssef
A man, affected by what activists say was a gas attack, is treated inside a hospital in Kfar Zeita village in the central province of Hama May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif
An Islamist rebel fighter reads a book while resting next to a weapon in the Hama countryside May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Fourat
Mohamed Faydallah, 43, poses with his baby son for a picture inside his house in Aleppo May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Aref Haj Youssef
Next Slideshows
Battle for Iraq
Iraqi forces prepare to take the offensive.
Buildings collapse in Delhi and Tamil Nadu
Two building collapses in New Delhi and Tamil Nadu kill at least 11 people and leave dozens trapped.
India This Week
Some of our best photos from India this week.
Nigerian mall bombed
A bomb tears through a crowded shopping district in Abuja during rush hour, adding to the toll of hundreds killed in attacks this year.
MORE IN PICTURES
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Jaitley in Japan
Pictures from Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's three-day visit to Japan.