Syria's unraveling truce
A man runs with a stretcher in a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Men drive a motorcycle near a damaged aid truck after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Damaged Red Cross and Red Crescent medical supplies lie inside a warehouse after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A man reacts while being carried on a stretcher after airstrikes on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A damaged wall of a school is pictured in rebel-held Ain Tarma, eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Damaged aid trucks are pictured after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A boy rides a bicycle near a hole in the ground after an airstrike on Sunday in the rebel-held town of Dael, in Deraa Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
A man carries an injured child after airstrikes on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Damaged buildings are seen in the Waer district in the central Syrian city of Homs, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A man reacts to his wounds inside a field hospital after an airstrike in the rebel-held town of Dael, in Deraa Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
A boy rides a bicycle near a damaged aid truck after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A man carries an injured girl after airstrikes on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A man walks near a hole in the ground after an airstrike on Sunday in the rebel-held town of Dael, in Deraa Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
People move an injured man inside a field hospital after an airstrike in the rebel-held town of Dael, in Deraa Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Men drive a motorcycle amidst rubble of damaged buildings near a graveyard after airstrikes on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Men carry children away from a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A Civil Defence member and a man put out a fire after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
People inspect damage after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A boy stands near the entrance of the Waer district in the central Syrian city of Homs, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A woman reacts in a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
An injured man rests inside a field hospital after an airstrike in the rebel-held town of Dael, in Deraa Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
People walk across a street in rebel-held Ain Tarma, eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Next Slideshows
Migrants plucked from overloaded dinghy
Migrants from African countries are rescued from an overcrowded dinghy off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea.
Ash clouds of Turrialba
Ash pours from the Turrialba volcano in Costa Rica.
Anger over North Carolina police shooting
Protests erupt after police fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Oklahoma police shooting of Terence Crutcher
The shooting of Terence Crutcher, an unarmed black man, by Tulsa Officer Betty Shelby after his vehicle broke down was the latest in a series of fatal shootings...
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.