Pictures | Wed Feb 17, 2016 | 7:45am IST

Syria's warring factions

A Free Syrian Army fighter stands on a lookout point in the northern Aleppo countryside, Syria, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A Free Syrian Army fighter stands on a lookout point in the northern Aleppo countryside, Syria, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
A Free Syrian Army fighter stands on a lookout point in the northern Aleppo countryside, Syria, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A Sultan Murad brigade fighter (L), part of the Free Syrian Army, stands next to men they have taken as prisoners who used to fight with the Democratic Forces of Syria, in Aleppo, Syria, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Abdelrahmin Ismail

A Sultan Murad brigade fighter (L), part of the Free Syrian Army, stands next to men they have taken as prisoners who used to fight with the Democratic Forces of Syria, in Aleppo, Syria, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Abdelrahmin Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
A Sultan Murad brigade fighter (L), part of the Free Syrian Army, stands next to men they have taken as prisoners who used to fight with the Democratic Forces of Syria, in Aleppo, Syria, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Abdelrahmin Ismail
A rebel fighter, from Al-Fawj al-Awal, al-Safwa battalions and group 101 brigades that are part of the Free Syrian Army, fires a weapon as a fellow fighter covers his ears during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on the frontline of Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighborhood May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

A rebel fighter, from Al-Fawj al-Awal, al-Safwa battalions and group 101 brigades that are part of the Free Syrian Army, fires a weapon as a fellow fighter covers his ears during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on the frontline of Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighborhood May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
A rebel fighter, from Al-Fawj al-Awal, al-Safwa battalions and group 101 brigades that are part of the Free Syrian Army, fires a weapon as a fellow fighter covers his ears during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on the frontline of Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighborhood May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad stand in front of damaged shops in the town of Rabiya after they recaptured the rebel-held town in coastal Latakia province, Syria January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad stand in front of damaged shops in the town of Rabiya after they recaptured the rebel-held town in coastal Latakia province, Syria January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad stand in front of damaged shops in the town of Rabiya after they recaptured the rebel-held town in coastal Latakia province, Syria January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad drive a vehicle mounted with an anti-aircraft weapon in the town of Rabiya after they recaptured the rebel-held town in coastal Latakia province, Syria January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad drive a vehicle mounted with an anti-aircraft weapon in the town of Rabiya after they recaptured the rebel-held town in coastal Latakia province, Syria January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad drive a vehicle mounted with an anti-aircraft weapon in the town of Rabiya after they recaptured the rebel-held town in coastal Latakia province, Syria January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
An Islamic State fighter waving a flag, cheers as he takes part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

An Islamic State fighter waving a flag, cheers as he takes part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 01, 2014

Reuters / Tuesday, July 01, 2014
An Islamic State fighter waving a flag, cheers as he takes part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Islamic State fighters gesture as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Islamic State fighters gesture as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 01, 2014

Reuters / Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Islamic State fighters gesture as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A member of al Qaeda's Nusra Front climbs a pole where a Nusra flag was raised at a central square in the northwestern city of Ariha, after a coalition of insurgent groups seized the area in Idlib province May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A member of al Qaeda's Nusra Front climbs a pole where a Nusra flag was raised at a central square in the northwestern city of Ariha, after a coalition of insurgent groups seized the area in Idlib province May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
A member of al Qaeda's Nusra Front climbs a pole where a Nusra flag was raised at a central square in the northwestern city of Ariha, after a coalition of insurgent groups seized the area in Idlib province May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front ride on a pick-up truck mounted with an anti-aircraft weapon in the town of the northwestern city of Ariha, after a coalition of insurgent groups seized the area in Idlib province, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front ride on a pick-up truck mounted with an anti-aircraft weapon in the town of the northwestern city of Ariha, after a coalition of insurgent groups seized the area in Idlib province, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front ride on a pick-up truck mounted with an anti-aircraft weapon in the town of the northwestern city of Ariha, after a coalition of insurgent groups seized the area in Idlib province, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Nusra Front fighters rest with their weapons behind sandbags in the Sheikh Maksoud neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Nusra Front fighters rest with their weapons behind sandbags in the Sheikh Maksoud neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Nusra Front fighters rest with their weapons behind sandbags in the Sheikh Maksoud neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria carry their weapons as they cheer near the Syrian town of al Houl in Hasaka province, after they took control of the area, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria carry their weapons as they cheer near the Syrian town of al Houl in Hasaka province, after they took control of the area, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria carry their weapons as they cheer near the Syrian town of al Houl in Hasaka province, after they took control of the area, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Rebel fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria, gather around a fire near al-Hawl area in the southeastern city of Hasaka, Syria November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Rebel fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria, gather around a fire near al-Hawl area in the southeastern city of Hasaka, Syria November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
Rebel fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria, gather around a fire near al-Hawl area in the southeastern city of Hasaka, Syria November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Kurdish female fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) gestures as she carries her weapon near al-Hawl area in south-eastern city of Hasaka, Syria November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Kurdish female fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) gestures as she carries her weapon near al-Hawl area in south-eastern city of Hasaka, Syria November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
A Kurdish female fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) gestures as she carries her weapon near al-Hawl area in south-eastern city of Hasaka, Syria November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighter takes up position inside a damaged building in al-Vilat al-Homor neighborhood in Hasaka city, as he monitors the movements of Islamic State fighters who are stationed in Ghwayran neighborhood in Hasaka city, Syria July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighter takes up position inside a damaged building in al-Vilat al-Homor neighborhood in Hasaka city, as he monitors the movements of Islamic State fighters who are stationed in Ghwayran neighborhood in Hasaka city, Syria July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighter takes up position inside a damaged building in al-Vilat al-Homor neighborhood in Hasaka city, as he monitors the movements of Islamic State fighters who are stationed in Ghwayran neighborhood in Hasaka city, Syria July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighter carries a boy injured by what they said was a mine after they fled Maskana town in the Aleppo countryside and make their way towards the Turkish border in Tel Abyad town, Raqqa governorate, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighter carries a boy injured by what they said was a mine after they fled Maskana town in the Aleppo countryside and make their way towards the Turkish border in Tel Abyad town, Raqqa governorate, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighter carries a boy injured by what they said was a mine after they fled Maskana town in the Aleppo countryside and make their way towards the Turkish border in Tel Abyad town, Raqqa governorate, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Rebel fighters of al-Jabha al-Shamiya (Levant Front) stand within the compound of the justice palace in the old city of Aleppo, Syria January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Rebel fighters of al-Jabha al-Shamiya (Levant Front) stand within the compound of the justice palace in the old city of Aleppo, Syria January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Rebel fighters of al-Jabha al-Shamiya (Levant Front) stand within the compound of the justice palace in the old city of Aleppo, Syria January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Ansar al-Islam front fighters inspect their military commander, after he was killed on the southern Hama countryside front in what they said was a Russian airstrike, in Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Ansar al-Islam front fighters inspect their military commander, after he was killed on the southern Hama countryside front in what they said was a Russian airstrike, in Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, December 19, 2015

Reuters / Saturday, December 19, 2015
Ansar al-Islam front fighters inspect their military commander, after he was killed on the southern Hama countryside front in what they said was a Russian airstrike, in Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A rebel fighter from 'Jaysh al-Sunna' with blood on his forehead sits in a trench beside Idlib city May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A rebel fighter from 'Jaysh al-Sunna' with blood on his forehead sits in a trench beside Idlib city May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
A rebel fighter from 'Jaysh al-Sunna' with blood on his forehead sits in a trench beside Idlib city May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Fighters from a coalition of rebel groups called "Jaish al Fateh", also known as "Army of Fatah" (Conquest Army), rest after clashes with forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad in al-Ghab plain in the province of Hama, Syria August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Fighters from a coalition of rebel groups called "Jaish al Fateh", also known as "Army of Fatah" (Conquest Army), rest after clashes with forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad in al-Ghab plain in the province of Hama, Syria August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
Fighters from a coalition of rebel groups called "Jaish al Fateh", also known as "Army of Fatah" (Conquest Army), rest after clashes with forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad in al-Ghab plain in the province of Hama, Syria August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A fire trail is seen during clashes between forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and the Army of Islam fighters, on the eastern mountains of Qalamoun overlooking the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A fire trail is seen during clashes between forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and the Army of Islam fighters, on the eastern mountains of Qalamoun overlooking the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
A fire trail is seen during clashes between forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and the Army of Islam fighters, on the eastern mountains of Qalamoun overlooking the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A rebel fighter of the Al-Furqan brigade covers his ears as a fellow fighter fires a vehicle's weapon near Idlib city May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A rebel fighter of the Al-Furqan brigade covers his ears as a fellow fighter fires a vehicle's weapon near Idlib city May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
A rebel fighter of the Al-Furqan brigade covers his ears as a fellow fighter fires a vehicle's weapon near Idlib city May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A fighter from Liwa al-Nasr (Victory Brigade) fires a mortar shell towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Turkmen mountains, Latakia countryside April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A fighter from Liwa al-Nasr (Victory Brigade) fires a mortar shell towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Turkmen mountains, Latakia countryside April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
A fighter from Liwa al-Nasr (Victory Brigade) fires a mortar shell towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Turkmen mountains, Latakia countryside April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A rainbow is seen over an Islamic Ahrar al-Sham fighter on the frontline of Idlib city in northern Syria, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A rainbow is seen over an Islamic Ahrar al-Sham fighter on the frontline of Idlib city in northern Syria, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2015

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2015
A rainbow is seen over an Islamic Ahrar al-Sham fighter on the frontline of Idlib city in northern Syria, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Ansar al-Sham brigade fighters take cover during an operation to take over Ariha city on one of the frontlines in Idlib governate May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Ansar al-Sham brigade fighters take cover during an operation to take over Ariha city on one of the frontlines in Idlib governate May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
Ansar al-Sham brigade fighters take cover during an operation to take over Ariha city on one of the frontlines in Idlib governate May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
