Syria's wartime election
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma cast their votes in the country's presidential elections at a polling station in Damascus June 3, 2014, in this handout released by Syria's national news agency SANA. Syrians voted in an election...more
A woman marks her ballot paper at polling center in Damascus June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
Supporters of of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad celebrating in front of a polling center in Damascus June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
Syrian police women stand at the entrance of a polling center in Damascus June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
Syria's presidential candidate Hassan al-Nouri accompanied by his wife Hazar casts his vote at polling center in Damascus June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
Muslim and Christian clerics gather inside a tent to express their solidarity with Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near a polling station in al-Othman mosque in Damascus June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A Syrian girl with Free Syrian Army flags drawn on her face attends a protest against the election of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad in Tripoli, Lebanon June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
Supporters of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad wave the national flags and chant slogans in front of General Federation of Trade Unions building, during presidential election in Damascus June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Women cast their votes in the country's presidential elections at a polling station in Aleppo June 3, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A Syrian woman living in Lebanon gestures as she crosses back into Lebanon at the Lebanese-Syrian border in Arida, northern Lebanon June 3, 2014 after voting in the presidential election. REUTERS/Stringer
Women walk past election posters of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad along a street in Damascus June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
Supporters of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad celebrate after he formally submitted his nomination to seek re-election in June, in Damascus April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
A Syrian national living in Beirut holds a Syrian national flag as others gather to cast their votes ahead of the June 3 presidential election at the Syrian Embassy in Yarze, east of Beirut May 28, 2014. Syrians outside the country are allowed to...more
Iraqi security forces stand guard outside the Syrian Embassy during advance voting in Baghdad May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Raouf Mahmoud
A Syrian woman living in Jordan wearing a scarf reads, "There is no god but Allah, and Muhammad is the messenger" shouts slogans against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and against the establishment of the presidential election, during a...more
Syrians carry pictures of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and chant slogans as they wait to cross the Masnaa border crossing between Lebanon and Syria to vote in the presidential election June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah
Supporters of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad celebrate after he formally submitted his nomination to seek re-election, in Damascus April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
Lebanese protesters join Syrian refugees opposing Syria's President Bashar al-Assad as they hold flags and chant slogans in Tripoli, northern Lebanon May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
A Syrian national living in Beirut casts his vote ahead of the June 3 presidential election as he holds a Syrian national flag with Syria's President Bashar al-Assad's picture on it at the Syrian Embassy in Yarze, east of Beirut May 28, 2014....more
A poster showing Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (L), Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) and Lebanese Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is seen on a micro bus in al-Qardahah town, near Latakia city May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
