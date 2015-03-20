Edition:
Syria's women commandos

A member of a Female Commando Battalion which is part of the Syrian Army, wears her headgear in the government-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus March 19, 2015. This Battalion consists of several hundred female fighters who have had military training and carry out combat duties. Picture taken during a Syrian Army organized trip. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Friday, March 20, 2015
Members of a Female Commando Battalion sit atop of a tank in the government-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Friday, March 20, 2015
Members of a Female Commando Battalion carry their weapons and supplies as they get into an armored carrier in the government-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Friday, March 20, 2015
A member of a Female Commando Battalion aims her weapon as her fellow fighter looks out behind sandbags at the front line in the government-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Friday, March 20, 2015
A member of a Female Commando Battalion prepares a weapon at the frontline in the government-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Friday, March 20, 2015
A member of a Female Commando Battalion aims her weapon at the frontline in the government-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Friday, March 20, 2015
A member of a Female Commando Battalion covers her ears as her fellow fighter takes position behind sandbags and aims her weapon at the frontline in the government-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Friday, March 20, 2015
A member of a Female Commando Battalion aims her weapon at the frontline in the government-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Friday, March 20, 2015
A member of a Female Commando Battalion carries an RPG as she walks with Syrian Army members inside a building in the government-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Friday, March 20, 2015
Members of a Female Commando Battalion eat inside a room in the government-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Friday, March 20, 2015
