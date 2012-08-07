Edition:
T20 - India vs Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne (R) is bowled out by India's Ravichandran Ashwin during the Twenty20 match in Pallekele August 7, 2012.

Tuesday, August 07, 2012

Tuesday, August 07, 2012

India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (7) and Ravichandran Ashwin (R) celebrate taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne during the Twenty20 match in Pallekele August 7, 2012.

India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (7) and Ravichandran Ashwin (R) celebrate taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne during the Twenty20 match in Pallekele August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Tuesday, August 07, 2012

India's Gautam Gambhir is bowled out by Sri Lanka's Shaminda Eranga (not pictured) during their Twenty20 match in Pallekele August 7, 2012.

India's Gautam Gambhir is bowled out by Sri Lanka's Shaminda Eranga (not pictured) during their Twenty20 match in Pallekele August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Tuesday, August 07, 2012

India's Virat Kohli (L) plays a shot during their Twenty20 match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele August 7, 2012.

India's Virat Kohli (L) plays a shot during their Twenty20 match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Tuesday, August 07, 2012

India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot during the Twenty20 match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele August 7, 2012.

India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot during the Twenty20 match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele August 7, 2012.REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Tuesday, August 07, 2012

India's Virat Kohli raises his bat for spectators as he walks off the field after his dismissal during the Twenty20 match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele August 7, 2012.

India's Virat Kohli raises his bat for spectators as he walks off the field after his dismissal during the Twenty20 match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Tuesday, August 07, 2012

India's Suresh Raina (R), Virat Kohli (L) and Irfan Pathan celebrate taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan during their Twenty20 cricket match in Pallekele August 7, 2012.

India's Suresh Raina (R), Virat Kohli (L) and Irfan Pathan celebrate taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan during their Twenty20 cricket match in Pallekele August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Tuesday, August 07, 2012

Sri Lanka's captain Mahela Jayawardene plays a shot during the Twenty20 match against India in Pallekele August 7, 2012.

Sri Lanka's captain Mahela Jayawardene plays a shot during the Twenty20 match against India in Pallekele August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Tuesday, August 07, 2012

India's Irfan Pathan celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's captain Mahela Jayawardene during the Twenty20 match in Pallekele August 7, 2012.

India's Irfan Pathan celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's captain Mahela Jayawardene during the Twenty20 match in Pallekele August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Tuesday, August 07, 2012

Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews (L) plays a shot next to India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the Twenty20 match in Pallekele August 7, 2012.

Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews (L) plays a shot next to India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the Twenty20 match in Pallekele August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Tuesday, August 07, 2012

Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera (L) is run out by India's Manoj Tiwary (not pictured) during the Twenty20 match in Pallekele August 7, 2012.

Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera (L) is run out by India's Manoj Tiwary (not pictured) during the Twenty20 match in Pallekele August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Tuesday, August 07, 2012

India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (7) and Manoj Tiwary celebrate taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera during the Twenty20 match in Pallekele August 7, 2012.

India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (7) and Manoj Tiwary celebrate taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera during the Twenty20 match in Pallekele August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Tuesday, August 07, 2012

India's Ashok Dinda (L), Manoj Tiwary (9) and Virat Kohli celebrate after winning their Twenty20 cricket match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele August 7, 2012.

India's Ashok Dinda (L), Manoj Tiwary (9) and Virat Kohli celebrate after winning their Twenty20 cricket match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Tuesday, August 07, 2012

India's vice captain Virat Kohli (2nd R) celebrates with his teammates after winning their Twenty20 cricket match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele August 7, 2012.

India's vice captain Virat Kohli (2nd R) celebrates with his teammates after winning their Twenty20 cricket match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Tuesday, August 07, 2012

Sri Lanka's captain Mahela Jayawardene (R), Shaminda Eranga and Dinesh Chandimal (L) celebrate taking the wicket of India's Gautam Gambhir during their Twenty20 match in Pallekele August 7, 2012.

Sri Lanka's captain Mahela Jayawardene (R), Shaminda Eranga and Dinesh Chandimal (L) celebrate taking the wicket of India's Gautam Gambhir during their Twenty20 match in Pallekele August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Tuesday, August 07, 2012

India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (2nd L) gestures as he walks off the field with his teammates after winning their Twenty20 cricket match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele August 7, 2012.

India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (2nd L) gestures as he walks off the field with his teammates after winning their Twenty20 cricket match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Tuesday, August 07, 2012

India's cricketers pose for a photograph with the trophy after winning their Twenty20 match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele August 7, 2012.

India's cricketers pose for a photograph with the trophy after winning their Twenty20 match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Tuesday, August 07, 2012

India's vice captain Virat Kohli (L) and captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni ride on a bike after winning their Twenty20 match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele August 7, 2012.

India's vice captain Virat Kohli (L) and captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni ride on a bike after winning their Twenty20 match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Tuesday, August 07, 2012

