T20 - India vs Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne (R) is bowled out by India's Ravichandran Ashwin during the Twenty20 match in Pallekele August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (7) and Ravichandran Ashwin (R) celebrate taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne during the Twenty20 match in Pallekele August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's Gautam Gambhir is bowled out by Sri Lanka's Shaminda Eranga (not pictured) during their Twenty20 match in Pallekele August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's Virat Kohli (L) plays a shot during their Twenty20 match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot during the Twenty20 match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele August 7, 2012.REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's Virat Kohli raises his bat for spectators as he walks off the field after his dismissal during the Twenty20 match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's Suresh Raina (R), Virat Kohli (L) and Irfan Pathan celebrate taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan during their Twenty20 cricket match in Pallekele August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's captain Mahela Jayawardene plays a shot during the Twenty20 match against India in Pallekele August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's Irfan Pathan celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's captain Mahela Jayawardene during the Twenty20 match in Pallekele August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews (L) plays a shot next to India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the Twenty20 match in Pallekele August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera (L) is run out by India's Manoj Tiwary (not pictured) during the Twenty20 match in Pallekele August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (7) and Manoj Tiwary celebrate taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera during the Twenty20 match in Pallekele August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's Ashok Dinda (L), Manoj Tiwary (9) and Virat Kohli celebrate after winning their Twenty20 cricket match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's vice captain Virat Kohli (2nd R) celebrates with his teammates after winning their Twenty20 cricket match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's captain Mahela Jayawardene (R), Shaminda Eranga and Dinesh Chandimal (L) celebrate taking the wicket of India's Gautam Gambhir during their Twenty20 match in Pallekele August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (2nd L) gestures as he walks off the field with his teammates after winning their Twenty20 cricket match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's cricketers pose for a photograph with the trophy after winning their Twenty20 match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's vice captain Virat Kohli (L) and captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni ride on a bike after winning their Twenty20 match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
