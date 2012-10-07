T20 World Cup Final: West Indies beat Sri Lanka
Sri Lankan players celebrate after the dismissal of West Indies Johnson Charles during their Twenty20 World Cup final cricket match in Colombo October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis appeals for the dismissal of West Indies' Chris Gayle during the world Twenty20 final at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga (R) bowls past West Indies' Chris Gayle during the world Twenty20 final at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Sri Lankan players celebrate the dismissal of West Indies Chris Gayle (L) during their Twenty20 World Cup final cricket match in Colombo October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis (2nd R) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of West Indies Chris Gayle during their Twenty20 World Cup final cricket match in Colombo October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
West Indies' Dwayne Bravo plays a shot during their World Twenty20 final cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
West Indies' Kieron Pollard plays a shot during their World Twenty20 final cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis celebrates after taking the wicket of West Indies Kieron Pollard during their Twenty20 World Cup final cricket match in Colombo October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis (C) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of West Indies Chris Gayle during their Twenty20 World Cup final cricket match in Colombo October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis (C) celebrates as teammate Kumar Sangakkara looks on after the dismissal of West Indies' Dwayne Bravo (L) during the world Twenty20 final at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis (R) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of West Indies Chris Gayle during their Twenty20 World Cup final cricket match in Colombo October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatt
Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis celebrates after the dismissal of West Indies' Dwayne Bravo (L) during the world Twenty20 final at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brow
Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis (C) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of West Indies Chris Gayle during their Twenty20 World Cup final cricket match in Colombo October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A Sri Lankan fan wearing a colourful wig yells before the world Twenty20 final between Sri Lanka and the West Indies at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Sri Lanka's Akila Dananjaya celebrates after catching West Indies' Kieron Pollard during their World Twenty20 final cricket match at R Premadasa stadium in Colombo October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
West Indies' Ravi Rampaul celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan (R) during their World Twenty20 final cricket match in Colombo October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan is bowled out by West Indies' Ravi Rampaul during their World Twenty20 final cricket match in Colombo October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
West Indies captain Darren Sammy plays a shot during their World Twenty20 final cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
West Indies' Marlon Samuels plays a shot during their World Twenty20 final cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
West Indies' Marlon Samuels plays a shot during their World Twenty20 final cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan is bowled during the world Twenty20 final cricket match against the West Indies at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
West Indies captain Darren Sammy celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne (unseen) during their World Twenty20 final cricket match in Colombo October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
West Indies' Sunil Narine celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Nuwan Kulasekara during their World Twenty20 final cricket match in Colombo October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
West Indies' Sunil Narine (L) celebrates with teammate Denesh Ramdin after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Nuwan Kulasekara during their World Twenty20 final cricket match in Colombo October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
West Indies' captain Darren Sammy (R) embraces teammate Chris Gayle after the West Indies defeated Sri Lanka in the world Twenty20 final cricket match at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
West Indies' captain Darren Sammy celebrates after dismissing Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne during the world Twenty20 final cricket match at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
West Indies' captain Darren Sammy celebrates after dismissing Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne (C) during the world Twenty20 final cricket match at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
West Indies captain Darren Sammy (L) celebrates as West Indies wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin (C) and teammate Chris Gayle watch after he took the wicket of Sri Lanka's captain Mahela Jayawardene during their World Twenty20 final cricket match in Colombo...more
Sri Lanka's captain Mahela Jayawardene plays a shot during their World Twenty20 final cricket match against West Indies in Colombo October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
West Indies' captain Darren Sammy celebrates after dismissing Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews (R) during the world Twenty20 final at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
West Indies' captain Darren Sammy celebrates as teammate Denesh Ramdin (L) looks on after dismissing Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews (R) during the world Twenty20 final cricket match at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown more
Sri Lanka's captain Mahela Jayawardene plays a shot as West Indies wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin (L) watches during their World Twenty20 final cricket match in Colombo October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara hits out watched by West Indies' Denesh Ramdin (L) during the world Twenty20 final cricket match against the West Indies at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
West Indies' Marlon Samuels plays a shot during their Twenty20 World Cup final cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara tries to play a shot during their World Twenty20 final cricket match against West Indies in Colombo October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
West Indies' players celebrate after the West Indies defeated Sri Lanka in the World Twenty20 final cricket match in Colombo October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's captain Mahela Jayawardene plays a shot as West Indies wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin watches during their World Twenty20 final cricket match in Colombo October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
West Indies captain Darren Sammy celebrates after West Indies defeated Sri Lanka in the World Twenty20 final cricket match in Colombo October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
West Indies' players celebrate after the West Indies defeated Sri Lanka in the World Twenty20 final cricket match in Colombo October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
West Indies captain Darren Sammy celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews during their Twenty20 World Cup final cricket match in Colombo October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera runs between the wickets as he gets run-out during their World Twenty20 final cricket match against West Indies in Colombo October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
