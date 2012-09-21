T20 World Cup 2012
England's captain Stuart Broad (L) celebrates after the dismissal of Afghanistan's Asghar Stanikzai (3rd L) during their ICC World Twenty20 group A match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
England's captain Stuart Broad (L) celebrates after the dismissal of Afghanistan's Asghar Stanikzai (3rd L) during their ICC World Twenty20 group A match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
England's Luke Wright hits a four past teammate Alex Hales (R) during their ICC World Twenty20 group A match against Afghanistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
England's Luke Wright hits a four past teammate Alex Hales (R) during their ICC World Twenty20 group A match against Afghanistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Afghanistan's Karim Sadiq (L) celebrates after the run out of England's Alex Hales during their ICC World Twenty20 group A cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Afghanistan's Karim Sadiq (L) celebrates after the run out of England's Alex Hales during their ICC World Twenty20 group A cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Net bowlers wait for the Sri Lanka cricket team before the start of a practice session ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup cricket match against South Africa in Hambantota September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Net bowlers wait for the Sri Lanka cricket team before the start of a practice session ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup cricket match against South Africa in Hambantota September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Australia's Shane Watson (R) is congratulated by teammates after dismissing Ireland's William Porterfield for 0 during the ICC World Twenty20 group B match at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Australia's Shane Watson (R) is congratulated by teammates after dismissing Ireland's William Porterfield for 0 during the ICC World Twenty20 group B match at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga shares a moment with his teammates during a practice session ahead of the World Twenty20 cricket match against South Africa in Hambantota September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga shares a moment with his teammates during a practice session ahead of the World Twenty20 cricket match against South Africa in Hambantota September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
South Africa's Hashim Amla (L) plays a shot next to Zimbabwe's captain and wicketkeeper Brendan Taylor during their Twenty20 World Cup cricket match in Hambantota September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
South Africa's Hashim Amla (L) plays a shot next to Zimbabwe's captain and wicketkeeper Brendan Taylor during their Twenty20 World Cup cricket match in Hambantota September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
South Africa's Albie Morkel (C) is congratulated by his teammates after taking the wicket of Zimbabwe's Hamilton Masakadza during their Twenty20 World Cup cricket match in Hambantota September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
South Africa's Albie Morkel (C) is congratulated by his teammates after taking the wicket of Zimbabwe's Hamilton Masakadza during their Twenty20 World Cup cricket match in Hambantota September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
England's Craig Kieswetter (3rd L), Danny Briggs (L) and Jade Dernbach (2nd L) carry chairs after a team photo at Nondescripts Cricket Club in Colombo September 20, 2012, ahead of their Group A World Twenty20 cricket match against Afghanistan on...more
England's Craig Kieswetter (3rd L), Danny Briggs (L) and Jade Dernbach (2nd L) carry chairs after a team photo at Nondescripts Cricket Club in Colombo September 20, 2012, ahead of their Group A World Twenty20 cricket match against Afghanistan on Friday. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Afghanistan's Shapoor Zadran (C) shakes hands with India's Yuvraj Singh after India defeated his team in the ICC World Twenty20 group A match at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Afghanistan's Shapoor Zadran (C) shakes hands with India's Yuvraj Singh after India defeated his team in the ICC World Twenty20 group A match at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
England's captain Stuart Broad walks with coach Andy Flower (L) before a warm-up match against Pakistan at the P. Sara oval in Colombo September 19, 2012, ahead of England's Group A World Twenty20 match against Afghanistan on Friday. REUTERS/Philip...more
England's captain Stuart Broad walks with coach Andy Flower (L) before a warm-up match against Pakistan at the P. Sara oval in Colombo September 19, 2012, ahead of England's Group A World Twenty20 match against Afghanistan on Friday. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Pakistan's Saeed Ajmal bowls as England's Luke Wright (L) looks on during a warm-up match at the P. Sara oval in Colombo September 19, 2012, ahead of England's Group A World Twenty20 match against Afghanistan on Friday. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Pakistan's Saeed Ajmal bowls as England's Luke Wright (L) looks on during a warm-up match at the P. Sara oval in Colombo September 19, 2012, ahead of England's Group A World Twenty20 match against Afghanistan on Friday. REUTERS/Philip Brown
England's Luke Wright (R) hits out as Pakistan's Kamran Akmal looks on during a warm-up match at the P. Sara oval in Colombo September 19, 2012, ahead of England's Group A World Twenty20 match against Afghanistan on Friday. REUTERS/Philip Brown more
England's Luke Wright (R) hits out as Pakistan's Kamran Akmal looks on during a warm-up match at the P. Sara oval in Colombo September 19, 2012, ahead of England's Group A World Twenty20 match against Afghanistan on Friday. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Ireland's Trent Johnston drops a catch from the bat of Australia's Cameron White during the ICC World Twenty20 group B match at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Ireland's Trent Johnston drops a catch from the bat of Australia's Cameron White during the ICC World Twenty20 group B match at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez leaves the field after being dismissed during a warm-up match against England at the P. Sara oval in Colombo September 19, 2012, ahead of Pakistan's Group D World Twenty20 match against New Zealand on Sunday. REUTERS/Philip...more
Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez leaves the field after being dismissed during a warm-up match against England at the P. Sara oval in Colombo September 19, 2012, ahead of Pakistan's Group D World Twenty20 match against New Zealand on Sunday. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Ireland's Niall O'Brien is bowled for 20 runs during the ICC World Twenty20 group B match against Australia at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Ireland's Niall O'Brien is bowled for 20 runs during the ICC World Twenty20 group B match against Australia at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
A painted spectator dances in the stand during the ICC World Twenty20 group B match between Ireland and Australia at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
A painted spectator dances in the stand during the ICC World Twenty20 group B match between Ireland and Australia at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Ireland's Kevin O'Brien (L) prepares to run past Australia's Daniel Christian during the ICC World Twenty20 group B match at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Ireland's Kevin O'Brien (L) prepares to run past Australia's Daniel Christian during the ICC World Twenty20 group B match at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Ireland's Kevin O'Brien hits out watched by Australia's Matthew Wade (L) during the ICC World Twenty20 group B match at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Ireland's Kevin O'Brien hits out watched by Australia's Matthew Wade (L) during the ICC World Twenty20 group B match at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Australia's Brad Hogg is congratulated by captain George Bailey (L) after dismissing Ireland's Gary Wilson during the ICC World Twenty20 group B match at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Australia's Brad Hogg is congratulated by captain George Bailey (L) after dismissing Ireland's Gary Wilson during the ICC World Twenty20 group B match at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Australia's Shane Watson hits out during the ICC World Twenty20 group B match against Ireland at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Australia's Shane Watson hits out during the ICC World Twenty20 group B match against Ireland at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (L) and Lasith Malinga (R) speak with their teammates during a practice session ahead of their first ICC World Twenty20 match against Zimbabwe in Hambantota September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (L) and Lasith Malinga (R) speak with their teammates during a practice session ahead of their first ICC World Twenty20 match against Zimbabwe in Hambantota September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Zimbabwe's captain Brendan Taylor (L) looks on during a practice session ahead of their first ICC World Twenty20 cricket match against Sri Lanka in Hambantota September 17, 2012. The tournament runs from September 18 to October 7 in Sri Lanka....more
Zimbabwe's captain Brendan Taylor (L) looks on during a practice session ahead of their first ICC World Twenty20 cricket match against Sri Lanka in Hambantota September 17, 2012. The tournament runs from September 18 to October 7 in Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
England's Luke Wright speaks to reporters during an open session news conference ahead of the World Twenty20 cricket series in Colombo, September 16, 2012.The tournament runs from September 18 to October 7 in Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte more
England's Luke Wright speaks to reporters during an open session news conference ahead of the World Twenty20 cricket series in Colombo, September 16, 2012.The tournament runs from September 18 to October 7 in Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A man rides his bicycle past advertising boards for the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Twenty20 World Cup cricket series in Hambantota September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A man rides his bicycle past advertising boards for the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Twenty20 World Cup cricket series in Hambantota September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Afghanistan captain Nawroz Mangal signs on a bat after a captains' news conference ahead of the World Twenty20 cricket series in Colombo September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Afghanistan captain Nawroz Mangal signs on a bat after a captains' news conference ahead of the World Twenty20 cricket series in Colombo September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath bowls during a practice session ahead of their first ICC World Twenty20 match against Zimbabwe in Hambantota September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath bowls during a practice session ahead of their first ICC World Twenty20 match against Zimbabwe in Hambantota September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Zimbabwe's Malcolm Waller bowls during a practice session ahead of their first ICC World Twenty20 cricket match against Sri Lanka in Hambantota September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Zimbabwe's Malcolm Waller bowls during a practice session ahead of their first ICC World Twenty20 cricket match against Sri Lanka in Hambantota September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Next Slideshows
India this week
Our best photos from India from the past seven days.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.