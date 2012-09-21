Edition:
Fri Sep 21, 2012

T20 World Cup 2012

<p>England's captain Stuart Broad (L) celebrates after the dismissal of Afghanistan's Asghar Stanikzai (3rd L) during their ICC World Twenty20 group A match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>England's Luke Wright hits a four past teammate Alex Hales (R) during their ICC World Twenty20 group A match against Afghanistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>Afghanistan's Karim Sadiq (L) celebrates after the run out of England's Alex Hales during their ICC World Twenty20 group A cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>Net bowlers wait for the Sri Lanka cricket team before the start of a practice session ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup cricket match against South Africa in Hambantota September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>Australia's Shane Watson (R) is congratulated by teammates after dismissing Ireland's William Porterfield for 0 during the ICC World Twenty20 group B match at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga shares a moment with his teammates during a practice session ahead of the World Twenty20 cricket match against South Africa in Hambantota September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>South Africa's Hashim Amla (L) plays a shot next to Zimbabwe's captain and wicketkeeper Brendan Taylor during their Twenty20 World Cup cricket match in Hambantota September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>South Africa's Albie Morkel (C) is congratulated by his teammates after taking the wicket of Zimbabwe's Hamilton Masakadza during their Twenty20 World Cup cricket match in Hambantota September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>England's Craig Kieswetter (3rd L), Danny Briggs (L) and Jade Dernbach (2nd L) carry chairs after a team photo at Nondescripts Cricket Club in Colombo September 20, 2012, ahead of their Group A World Twenty20 cricket match against Afghanistan on Friday. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>Afghanistan's Shapoor Zadran (C) shakes hands with India's Yuvraj Singh after India defeated his team in the ICC World Twenty20 group A match at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>England's captain Stuart Broad walks with coach Andy Flower (L) before a warm-up match against Pakistan at the P. Sara oval in Colombo September 19, 2012, ahead of England's Group A World Twenty20 match against Afghanistan on Friday. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>Pakistan's Saeed Ajmal bowls as England's Luke Wright (L) looks on during a warm-up match at the P. Sara oval in Colombo September 19, 2012, ahead of England's Group A World Twenty20 match against Afghanistan on Friday. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>England's Luke Wright (R) hits out as Pakistan's Kamran Akmal looks on during a warm-up match at the P. Sara oval in Colombo September 19, 2012, ahead of England's Group A World Twenty20 match against Afghanistan on Friday. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>Ireland's Trent Johnston drops a catch from the bat of Australia's Cameron White during the ICC World Twenty20 group B match at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez leaves the field after being dismissed during a warm-up match against England at the P. Sara oval in Colombo September 19, 2012, ahead of Pakistan's Group D World Twenty20 match against New Zealand on Sunday. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>Ireland's Niall O'Brien is bowled for 20 runs during the ICC World Twenty20 group B match against Australia at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>A painted spectator dances in the stand during the ICC World Twenty20 group B match between Ireland and Australia at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>Ireland's Kevin O'Brien (L) prepares to run past Australia's Daniel Christian during the ICC World Twenty20 group B match at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>Ireland's Kevin O'Brien hits out watched by Australia's Matthew Wade (L) during the ICC World Twenty20 group B match at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>Australia's Brad Hogg is congratulated by captain George Bailey (L) after dismissing Ireland's Gary Wilson during the ICC World Twenty20 group B match at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>Australia's Shane Watson hits out during the ICC World Twenty20 group B match against Ireland at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (L) and Lasith Malinga (R) speak with their teammates during a practice session ahead of their first ICC World Twenty20 match against Zimbabwe in Hambantota September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>Zimbabwe's captain Brendan Taylor (L) looks on during a practice session ahead of their first ICC World Twenty20 cricket match against Sri Lanka in Hambantota September 17, 2012. The tournament runs from September 18 to October 7 in Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>England's Luke Wright speaks to reporters during an open session news conference ahead of the World Twenty20 cricket series in Colombo, September 16, 2012.The tournament runs from September 18 to October 7 in Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>A man rides his bicycle past advertising boards for the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Twenty20 World Cup cricket series in Hambantota September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>Afghanistan captain Nawroz Mangal signs on a bat after a captains' news conference ahead of the World Twenty20 cricket series in Colombo September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath bowls during a practice session ahead of their first ICC World Twenty20 match against Zimbabwe in Hambantota September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>Zimbabwe's Malcolm Waller bowls during a practice session ahead of their first ICC World Twenty20 cricket match against Sri Lanka in Hambantota September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

