Pictures | Fri Sep 28, 2012 | 11:25pm IST

T20 World Cup: India vs Australia

<p>Australia's David Warner celebrates as his team defeat India by 9 wickets in the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match against India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Australia's David Warner celebrates as his team defeat India by 9 wickets in the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match against India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

<p>Australia's David Warner hits out during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match against India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown </p>

Australia's David Warner hits out during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match against India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

<p>Mahendra Singh Dhoni gets the ball past Australia's Matthew Wade (L) during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown </p>

Mahendra Singh Dhoni gets the ball past Australia's Matthew Wade (L) during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

<p>Australia's Pat Cummins (L) runs out Gautam Gambhir by kicking the ball on to the stumps during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Australia's Pat Cummins (L) runs out Gautam Gambhir by kicking the ball on to the stumps during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

<p>Australia's Pat Cummins (L) runs out Gautam Gambhir by kicking the ball on to the stumps during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Australia's Pat Cummins (L) runs out Gautam Gambhir by kicking the ball on to the stumps during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

<p>Australia's Shane Watson hits a six during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match against India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Australia's Shane Watson hits a six during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match against India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

<p>Australia's Shane Watson hits a six watched by Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli (right) during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown </p>

Australia's Shane Watson hits a six watched by Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli (right) during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

<p>Australia's Shane Watson plays a shot watched by Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown </p>

Australia's Shane Watson plays a shot watched by Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

<p>Irfan Pathan gets the ball past Australia's Matthew Wade (L) during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Irfan Pathan gets the ball past Australia's Matthew Wade (L) during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

<p>Australia's Pat Cummins celebrates with teammates George Bailey (R) and Cameron White (L) after the dismissal of Virat Kohli during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Australia's Pat Cummins celebrates with teammates George Bailey (R) and Cameron White (L) after the dismissal of Virat Kohli during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip...more

<p>Rohit Sharma is bowled by Australia's Mitchell Starc during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Rohit Sharma is bowled by Australia's Mitchell Starc during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

<p>Australia's Shane Watson celebrates after dismissing Irfan Pathan (not in picture) as Rohit Sharma looks on during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Australia's Shane Watson celebrates after dismissing Irfan Pathan (not in picture) as Rohit Sharma looks on during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

