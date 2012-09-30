T20 World Cup: India vs Pakistan
Irfan Pathan (R) celebrates after dismissing Pakistan's Imran Nazir (unseen) during the ICC World Twenty Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Pakistan and India fans wave flags before the ICC World Twenty Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Yuvraj Singh celebrates after dismissing Pakistan's Kamran Akmal during the ICC World Twenty Super 8 cricket match against India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Pakistan's Shahid Afridi hits out during the ICC World Twenty Super 8 cricket match against India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Virat Kohli celebrates after dismissing Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Virat Kohli (L) celebrates with team mate Mahendra Singh Dhoni after dismissing Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Virat Kohli (R) celebrates after dismissing Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Pakistan's Kamran Akmal is caught by Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Pakistan's Yasir Arafat (R) is run out as Zaheer Khan watches the bails come off during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Pakistan's Raza Hasan (C) celebrates with teammates including Umar Akmal (2nd R) and Imran Nazir (2nd L) as Gautam Gambhir leaves the field during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 30, 2012....more
Pakistan's Shahid Afridi wipes his face during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match against India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Virat Kohli hits a six watched by Pakistan's Kamran Akmal (L) during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Pakistan's Saeed Ajmal (R) bowls to Virat Kohli during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Pakistan's Shahid Afridi wipes his head during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match against India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Virat Kohli celebrates after dismissing Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
