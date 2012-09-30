Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Sep 30, 2012 | 11:55pm IST

T20 World Cup: India vs Pakistan

<p>Irfan Pathan (R) celebrates after dismissing Pakistan's Imran Nazir (unseen) during the ICC World Twenty Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>Pakistan and India fans wave flags before the ICC World Twenty Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>Yuvraj Singh celebrates after dismissing Pakistan's Kamran Akmal during the ICC World Twenty Super 8 cricket match against India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>Pakistan's Shahid Afridi hits out during the ICC World Twenty Super 8 cricket match against India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>Virat Kohli celebrates after dismissing Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>Virat Kohli (L) celebrates with team mate Mahendra Singh Dhoni after dismissing Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>Virat Kohli (R) celebrates after dismissing Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>Pakistan's Kamran Akmal is caught by Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>Pakistan's Yasir Arafat (R) is run out as Zaheer Khan watches the bails come off during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>Pakistan's Raza Hasan (C) celebrates with teammates including Umar Akmal (2nd R) and Imran Nazir (2nd L) as Gautam Gambhir leaves the field during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>Pakistan's Yasir Arafat (R) is run out as Zaheer Khan watches the bails come off during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>Pakistan's Shahid Afridi wipes his face during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match against India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>Virat Kohli hits a six watched by Pakistan's Kamran Akmal (L) during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>Pakistan's Saeed Ajmal (R) bowls to Virat Kohli during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>Pakistan's Shahid Afridi wipes his head during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match against India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>Virat Kohli celebrates after dismissing Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

