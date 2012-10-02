Edition:
India
T20 World Cup: India vs South Africa

<p>Suresh Raina (C) hits a shot during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match against South Africa in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Suresh Raina (C) hits a shot during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match against South Africa in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

<p>South Africa's Morne Morkel (C) celebrates with team mates after taking the wicket of Gautam Gambhir during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

South Africa's Morne Morkel (C) celebrates with team mates after taking the wicket of Gautam Gambhir during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

<p>Yuvraj Singh is bowled by South Africa's Morne Morkel during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Yuvraj Singh is bowled by South Africa's Morne Morkel during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

<p>A fan is seen celebrating on a screen as South Africa's Morne Morkel (L) celebrates with wicketkeeper AB de Villiers after taking the wicket of Gautam Gambhir during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

A fan is seen celebrating on a screen as South Africa's Morne Morkel (L) celebrates with wicketkeeper AB de Villiers after taking the wicket of Gautam Gambhir during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012....more

<p>South Africa's Robin Peterson (C) celebrates taking the wicket ofVirender Sehwag during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

South Africa's Robin Peterson (C) celebrates taking the wicket ofVirender Sehwag during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

<p>South Africa's Robin Peterson (L) celebrates taking the wicket of Virender Sehwag during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

South Africa's Robin Peterson (L) celebrates taking the wicket of Virender Sehwag during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

<p>Rohit Sharma jumps to avoid a bouncer during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match against South Africa in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Rohit Sharma jumps to avoid a bouncer during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match against South Africa in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

<p>South Africa's Morne Morkel celebrates taking the wicket of Gautam Gambhir during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

South Africa's Morne Morkel celebrates taking the wicket of Gautam Gambhir during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

<p>South Africa's Robin Petersen (R) celebrates with wicketkeeper AB de Villiers after taking the wicket of Rohit Sharma (L) during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

South Africa's Robin Petersen (R) celebrates with wicketkeeper AB de Villiers after taking the wicket of Rohit Sharma (L) during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

<p>South Africa's AB de Villiers hits out during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match against India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

South Africa's AB de Villiers hits out during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match against India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

<p>Irfan Pathan celebrates with team mate Virender Sehwag after taking the wicket of South Africa's Jacques Kallis during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Irfan Pathan celebrates with team mate Virender Sehwag after taking the wicket of South Africa's Jacques Kallis during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

<p>Mahendra Singh Dhoni hits out during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match against South Africa at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Mahendra Singh Dhoni hits out during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match against South Africa at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

<p>Zaheer Khan celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa's Hashim Amla during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Zaheer Khan celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa's Hashim Amla during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

<p>Zaheer Khan (L) celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa's Hashim Amla (2nd R) during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Zaheer Khan (L) celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa's Hashim Amla (2nd R) during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

<p>Mahendra Singh Dhoni hits out during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match against South Africa at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Mahendra Singh Dhoni hits out during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match against South Africa at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

<p>Suresh Raina tries to hit the ball during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match against South Africa at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Suresh Raina tries to hit the ball during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match against South Africa at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

<p>South Africa's Robin Petersen celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

South Africa's Robin Petersen celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

<p>Suresh Raina (L) dives to try and make the crease as he is run out by South Africa's wicketkeeper AB de Villiers (R) during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Suresh Raina (L) dives to try and make the crease as he is run out by South Africa's wicketkeeper AB de Villiers (R) during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

<p>South Africa's JP Duminy hits a shot during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match against India in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

South Africa's JP Duminy hits a shot during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match against India in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

<p>Yuvraj Singh fails to stop a throw during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match against South Africa at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Yuvraj Singh fails to stop a throw during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match against South Africa at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

<p>South Africa's Faf du Plessis (R) hits a shot as India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni watches during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

South Africa's Faf du Plessis (R) hits a shot as India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni watches during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

<p>Yuvraj Singh (2nd R) celebrates after dismissing South Africa's AB de Villiers (right) during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Yuvraj Singh (2nd R) celebrates after dismissing South Africa's AB de Villiers (right) during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

