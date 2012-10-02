T20 World Cup: India vs South Africa
Suresh Raina (C) hits a shot during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match against South Africa in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Suresh Raina (C) hits a shot during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match against South Africa in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
South Africa's Morne Morkel (C) celebrates with team mates after taking the wicket of Gautam Gambhir during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
South Africa's Morne Morkel (C) celebrates with team mates after taking the wicket of Gautam Gambhir during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Yuvraj Singh is bowled by South Africa's Morne Morkel during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Yuvraj Singh is bowled by South Africa's Morne Morkel during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
A fan is seen celebrating on a screen as South Africa's Morne Morkel (L) celebrates with wicketkeeper AB de Villiers after taking the wicket of Gautam Gambhir during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012....more
A fan is seen celebrating on a screen as South Africa's Morne Morkel (L) celebrates with wicketkeeper AB de Villiers after taking the wicket of Gautam Gambhir during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
South Africa's Robin Peterson (C) celebrates taking the wicket ofVirender Sehwag during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
South Africa's Robin Peterson (C) celebrates taking the wicket ofVirender Sehwag during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
South Africa's Robin Peterson (L) celebrates taking the wicket of Virender Sehwag during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
South Africa's Robin Peterson (L) celebrates taking the wicket of Virender Sehwag during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Rohit Sharma jumps to avoid a bouncer during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match against South Africa in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Rohit Sharma jumps to avoid a bouncer during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match against South Africa in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
South Africa's Morne Morkel celebrates taking the wicket of Gautam Gambhir during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
South Africa's Morne Morkel celebrates taking the wicket of Gautam Gambhir during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
South Africa's Robin Petersen (R) celebrates with wicketkeeper AB de Villiers after taking the wicket of Rohit Sharma (L) during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
South Africa's Robin Petersen (R) celebrates with wicketkeeper AB de Villiers after taking the wicket of Rohit Sharma (L) during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
South Africa's AB de Villiers hits out during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match against India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
South Africa's AB de Villiers hits out during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match against India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Irfan Pathan celebrates with team mate Virender Sehwag after taking the wicket of South Africa's Jacques Kallis during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Irfan Pathan celebrates with team mate Virender Sehwag after taking the wicket of South Africa's Jacques Kallis during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Mahendra Singh Dhoni hits out during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match against South Africa at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Mahendra Singh Dhoni hits out during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match against South Africa at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Zaheer Khan celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa's Hashim Amla during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Zaheer Khan celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa's Hashim Amla during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Zaheer Khan (L) celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa's Hashim Amla (2nd R) during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Zaheer Khan (L) celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa's Hashim Amla (2nd R) during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Mahendra Singh Dhoni hits out during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match against South Africa at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Mahendra Singh Dhoni hits out during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match against South Africa at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Suresh Raina tries to hit the ball during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match against South Africa at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Suresh Raina tries to hit the ball during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match against South Africa at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
South Africa's Robin Petersen celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
South Africa's Robin Petersen celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Suresh Raina (L) dives to try and make the crease as he is run out by South Africa's wicketkeeper AB de Villiers (R) during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Suresh Raina (L) dives to try and make the crease as he is run out by South Africa's wicketkeeper AB de Villiers (R) during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
South Africa's JP Duminy hits a shot during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match against India in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
South Africa's JP Duminy hits a shot during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match against India in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Yuvraj Singh fails to stop a throw during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match against South Africa at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Yuvraj Singh fails to stop a throw during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match against South Africa at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
South Africa's Faf du Plessis (R) hits a shot as India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni watches during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
South Africa's Faf du Plessis (R) hits a shot as India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni watches during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Yuvraj Singh (2nd R) celebrates after dismissing South Africa's AB de Villiers (right) during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Yuvraj Singh (2nd R) celebrates after dismissing South Africa's AB de Villiers (right) during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Next Slideshows
Deadly ferry collision
A Hong Kong ferry collides with another boat, killing 37 passengers.
Remembering the Mahatma
The country pays homage to the father-of-the-nation Mahatma Gandhi on his 143rd birth anniversary.
Rage in Spain
Thousands gather in Madrid to protest new austerity measures.
Election issues: Economy
The economy is one of the key issues of the 2012 presidential election. A look at the economic state of affairs of the country, from Wall Street to Main...
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.