Pictures | Sat Oct 6, 2012

T20 World Cup: Semi Finals

<p>Australia's Mitchell Starc (R) leaves the field as the West Indies team dance after they defeated Australia in the ICC world Twenty20 semi-final at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>West Indies' Chris Gayle (C) and his teammate Samuel Badree (2nd R) celebrate after they won their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match against Australia in Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte </p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>Australia's Mitchell Starc (R) leaves the field as West Indies' Ravi Rampaul and Denesh Ramdin (C) celebrate after they defeated Australia in the ICC world Twenty20 semi-final at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown </p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>West Indies players celebrate after they won their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match against Australia in Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>West Indies captain Darren Sammy shakes the hand of Australia's Mitchell Starc (R) as Chris Gayle (L) runs in after his team defeated Australia in the ICC world Twenty20 semi-final at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown </p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>West Indies' Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo (2nd L), Kieron Pollard (3rd L) and Darren Sammy celebrate after they defeated Australia in the ICC world Twenty20 semi-final at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown </p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>West Indies team celebrate after they defeated Australia in the ICC world Twenty20 semi-final at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown </p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>Australia's Brad Hogg finishes on the ground after facing a delivery from West Indies' Ravi Rampaul during the ICC world Twenty20 semi-final at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown </p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>West Indies' Kieron Pollard (R) celebrates with his captain Darren Sammy after taking the wicket of Australia's Pat Cummins during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match in Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte </p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>West Indies' Kieron Pollard (R) celebrates with his captain Darren Sammy after taking the wicket of Australia's Pat Cummins during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match in Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>West Indies' Kieron Pollard celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's captain George Bailey during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match in Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>West Indies' Denesh Ramdin catches the ball as Australia's Patrick Cummins dives in to his crease during the ICC world Twenty20 semi-final at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>West Indies' Kieron Pollard celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's captain George Bailey during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match in Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>West Indies' Ravi Rampaul (L) celebrates with his captain Darren Sammy after taking the wicket of Australia's David Hussey during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match in Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte </p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>West Indies' Marlon Samuels (C) is congratulated by his teammates after he took the wicket of Australia's Michael Hussey during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match in Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>West Indies' Ravi Rampaul (C) celebrates with his teammate Kieron Pollard (R) and captain Darren Sammy after taking the wicket of Australia's David Hussey during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match in Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>West Indies Ravi Rampaul (R) celebrates with his teammate Denesh Ramdin after taking the wicket of Australia's Cameron White during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match in Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte </p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>Australia's Shane Watson is bowled as West Indies' Denesh Ramdin (L) looks on during the ICC world Twenty20 semi-final at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>West Indies Kieron Pollard evades a bouncer during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match against Australia in Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>Australia's Xavier Doherty hits a bail off after his final over went for 25 runs during the ICC world Twenty20 semi-final against the West Indies at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown </p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>West Indies' Kieron Pollard hits a six watched by Australia's Matthew Wade (L) during the ICC world Twenty20 semi-final at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>West Indies' Chris Gayle celebrates after scoring a half century during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match against Australia in Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte </p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>West Indies' Ravi Rampaul appeals and dismisses Australia's Cameron White (L) during the ICC world Twenty20 semi-final at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown </p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>West Indies' Sunil Narine (2nd R) leaps and joins the celebrations after the dismissal of Australia's Shane Watson during the ICC world Twenty20 semi-final at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown </p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>West Indies players celebrate after taking the wicket of Australia's David Warner as Australia's Shane Watson (L) watches during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match in Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte </p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>West Indies players celebrate after taking the wicket of Australia's David Warner as Australia's Shane Watson (L) watches during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match in Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte </p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>West Indies Kieron Pollard plays a shot during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match against Australia in Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>West Indies Dwayne Bravo plays a shot during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match against Australia in Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>West Indies' Chris Gayle hits a four watched by Australia's Matthew Wade (L) during the ICC world Twenty20 semi-final at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown </p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>West Indies Marlon Samuels is bowled out by Australia's Pat Cummins during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match in Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte </p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>Australia's Shane Watson (right) walks back to his bowling mark during the ICC world Twenty20 semi-final against the West Indies at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown </p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>Australia's Mitchell Starc (L) is congratulated by teammate Cameron White (R) after the dismissal of West Indies' Johnson Charles during the ICC world Twenty20 semi-final at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates after the dismissal of West Indies' Johnson Charles (not in picture) as Chris Gayle looks on during the ICC world Twenty20 semi-final at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>West Indies' Marlon Samuels hits a six watched by Australia's Matthew Wade (L) during the ICC world Twenty20 semi-final at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>Australia's Pat Cummins celebrates after taking the wicket of West Indies Marlon Samuels (L) during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match in Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>West Indies Chris Gayle plays a shot during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match against Australia in Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte </p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>Sri Lanka's Jeevan Mendis plays a shot during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match against Pakistan in Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara hits out watched by Pakistan's Kamran Akmal (L) before being caught during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan plays a shot during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match against Pakistan in Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan (L) plays a shot as Pakistan's wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal watches during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match in Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>Pakistan's Shahid Afridi celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's captain Mahela Jayawardene (not pictured) during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match in Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (R) celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's captain Mahela Jayawardene as Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan (L) watches during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match in Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan (R) plays a shot as Pakistan's wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal watches during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match in Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene hits out during their ICC world Twenty20 semi-final against Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>A fan cheers for the Sri Lankan cricket team ahead of their Twenty20 World Cup first semi-final cricket match against Pakistan in Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>Pakistan's Shahid Afridi reacts after dismissing Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene during the Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan (L) plays a shot as Pakistan's wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal watches during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match in Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>Pakistan's Shahid Afridi celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's captain Mahela Jayawardene during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match in Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez (L), Shahid Afridi and Umar Gul (R) look on during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga (L) reacts after bowling to Pakistan's Imran Nazir during the Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>Pakistan's captain Mohammad Hafeez (R) runs between the wickets as Sri Lanka's Nuwan Kulasekara throws the ball during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match in Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>Pakistan's Shahid Afridi reacts during the Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>Pakistan's Umar Gul looks on at Sri Lanka's batsmen Thisara Perera (L) and Angelo Matthews (R) during the Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga bowls during the Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match against Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>Pakistan's captain Mohammad Hafeez plays a shot during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga (L) unsuccessfully appeals for the wicket of Pakistan's captain Mohammad Hafeez during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match in Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath dives to take the unsuccessful catch of Pakistan's captain Mohammad Hafeez during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match in Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath (L) celebrates after dismissing Pakistan's Shahid Afridi during the ICC World Twenty20 semi-final cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez (L) looks back to watch Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara stump him during the ICC World Twenty20 semi-final cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>Pakistan's captain Mohammad Hafeez plays a shot during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath (2nd L) celebrates after dismissing Pakistan's Shahid Afridi during the ICC World Twenty20 semi-final cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>Pakistan's Shoaib Malik (L) is bowled out by Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath as Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper Kumar Sangakkara (R) reacts during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match in Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath celebrates after dismissing Pakistan's Shoaib Malik during the ICC World Twenty20 semi-final cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews appeals and dismisses Pakistan's Nasir Jamshed (R) during the Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>Sri Lanka celebrates after defeating Pakistan in the ICC world Twenty20 semi-final at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>Fans wave Sri Lanka's national flag as they cheer for the Sri Lankan cricket team during the Twenty20 World Cup first semi-final cricket match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>A fan of the Pakistan cricket team reacts during the Twenty20 World Cup first semi-final cricket match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>Sri Lanka's Nuwan Kulasekara celebrates after his team defeated Pakistan in the ICC world Twenty20 semi-final at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>Fans cheer for the Sri Lankan cricket team during the Twenty20 World Cup first semi-final cricket match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath (2nd R) celebrates with his teammates after he took the wicket of Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (L) during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match in Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte </p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (R) is bowled out by Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath as Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper Kumar Sangakkara (L) celebrates during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match in Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (R) is bowled out by Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath as Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper Kumar Sangakkara (L) watches during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match in Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

<p>Pakistan's captain Mohammad Hafeez walks back to the pavilion after he was stumped by Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper Kumar Sangakkara during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match in Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatt</p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

