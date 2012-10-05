T20 World Cup: Semi Finals
Australia's Mitchell Starc (R) leaves the field as the West Indies team dance after they defeated Australia in the ICC world Twenty20 semi-final at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
West Indies' Chris Gayle (C) and his teammate Samuel Badree (2nd R) celebrate after they won their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match against Australia in Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Australia's Mitchell Starc (R) leaves the field as West Indies' Ravi Rampaul and Denesh Ramdin (C) celebrate after they defeated Australia in the ICC world Twenty20 semi-final at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
West Indies players celebrate after they won their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match against Australia in Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
West Indies captain Darren Sammy shakes the hand of Australia's Mitchell Starc (R) as Chris Gayle (L) runs in after his team defeated Australia in the ICC world Twenty20 semi-final at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
West Indies' Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo (2nd L), Kieron Pollard (3rd L) and Darren Sammy celebrate after they defeated Australia in the ICC world Twenty20 semi-final at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
West Indies team celebrate after they defeated Australia in the ICC world Twenty20 semi-final at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Australia's Brad Hogg finishes on the ground after facing a delivery from West Indies' Ravi Rampaul during the ICC world Twenty20 semi-final at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
West Indies' Kieron Pollard (R) celebrates with his captain Darren Sammy after taking the wicket of Australia's Pat Cummins during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match in Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
West Indies' Kieron Pollard (R) celebrates with his captain Darren Sammy after taking the wicket of Australia's Pat Cummins during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match in Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
West Indies' Kieron Pollard celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's captain George Bailey during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match in Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
West Indies' Denesh Ramdin catches the ball as Australia's Patrick Cummins dives in to his crease during the ICC world Twenty20 semi-final at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
West Indies' Kieron Pollard celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's captain George Bailey during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match in Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
West Indies' Ravi Rampaul (L) celebrates with his captain Darren Sammy after taking the wicket of Australia's David Hussey during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match in Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
West Indies' Marlon Samuels (C) is congratulated by his teammates after he took the wicket of Australia's Michael Hussey during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match in Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
West Indies' Ravi Rampaul (C) celebrates with his teammate Kieron Pollard (R) and captain Darren Sammy after taking the wicket of Australia's David Hussey during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match in Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
West Indies Ravi Rampaul (R) celebrates with his teammate Denesh Ramdin after taking the wicket of Australia's Cameron White during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match in Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Australia's Shane Watson is bowled as West Indies' Denesh Ramdin (L) looks on during the ICC world Twenty20 semi-final at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
West Indies Kieron Pollard evades a bouncer during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match against Australia in Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Australia's Xavier Doherty hits a bail off after his final over went for 25 runs during the ICC world Twenty20 semi-final against the West Indies at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
West Indies' Kieron Pollard hits a six watched by Australia's Matthew Wade (L) during the ICC world Twenty20 semi-final at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
West Indies' Chris Gayle celebrates after scoring a half century during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match against Australia in Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
West Indies' Ravi Rampaul appeals and dismisses Australia's Cameron White (L) during the ICC world Twenty20 semi-final at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
West Indies' Sunil Narine (2nd R) leaps and joins the celebrations after the dismissal of Australia's Shane Watson during the ICC world Twenty20 semi-final at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
West Indies players celebrate after taking the wicket of Australia's David Warner as Australia's Shane Watson (L) watches during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match in Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
West Indies players celebrate after taking the wicket of Australia's David Warner as Australia's Shane Watson (L) watches during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match in Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
West Indies Kieron Pollard plays a shot during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match against Australia in Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
West Indies Dwayne Bravo plays a shot during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match against Australia in Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
West Indies' Chris Gayle hits a four watched by Australia's Matthew Wade (L) during the ICC world Twenty20 semi-final at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
West Indies Marlon Samuels is bowled out by Australia's Pat Cummins during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match in Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Australia's Shane Watson (right) walks back to his bowling mark during the ICC world Twenty20 semi-final against the West Indies at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Australia's Mitchell Starc (L) is congratulated by teammate Cameron White (R) after the dismissal of West Indies' Johnson Charles during the ICC world Twenty20 semi-final at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates after the dismissal of West Indies' Johnson Charles (not in picture) as Chris Gayle looks on during the ICC world Twenty20 semi-final at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
West Indies' Marlon Samuels hits a six watched by Australia's Matthew Wade (L) during the ICC world Twenty20 semi-final at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Australia's Pat Cummins celebrates after taking the wicket of West Indies Marlon Samuels (L) during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match in Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
West Indies Chris Gayle plays a shot during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match against Australia in Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Jeevan Mendis plays a shot during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match against Pakistan in Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara hits out watched by Pakistan's Kamran Akmal (L) before being caught during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan plays a shot during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match against Pakistan in Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan (L) plays a shot as Pakistan's wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal watches during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match in Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Pakistan's Shahid Afridi celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's captain Mahela Jayawardene (not pictured) during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match in Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (R) celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's captain Mahela Jayawardene as Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan (L) watches during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match in Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan (R) plays a shot as Pakistan's wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal watches during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match in Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene hits out during their ICC world Twenty20 semi-final against Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
A fan cheers for the Sri Lankan cricket team ahead of their Twenty20 World Cup first semi-final cricket match against Pakistan in Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Pakistan's Shahid Afridi reacts after dismissing Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene during the Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan (L) plays a shot as Pakistan's wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal watches during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match in Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Pakistan's Shahid Afridi celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's captain Mahela Jayawardene during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match in Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez (L), Shahid Afridi and Umar Gul (R) look on during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga (L) reacts after bowling to Pakistan's Imran Nazir during the Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Pakistan's captain Mohammad Hafeez (R) runs between the wickets as Sri Lanka's Nuwan Kulasekara throws the ball during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match in Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Pakistan's Shahid Afridi reacts during the Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Pakistan's Umar Gul looks on at Sri Lanka's batsmen Thisara Perera (L) and Angelo Matthews (R) during the Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga bowls during the Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match against Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Pakistan's captain Mohammad Hafeez plays a shot during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga (L) unsuccessfully appeals for the wicket of Pakistan's captain Mohammad Hafeez during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match in Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath dives to take the unsuccessful catch of Pakistan's captain Mohammad Hafeez during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match in Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath (L) celebrates after dismissing Pakistan's Shahid Afridi during the ICC World Twenty20 semi-final cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez (L) looks back to watch Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara stump him during the ICC World Twenty20 semi-final cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Pakistan's captain Mohammad Hafeez plays a shot during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath (2nd L) celebrates after dismissing Pakistan's Shahid Afridi during the ICC World Twenty20 semi-final cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Pakistan's Shoaib Malik (L) is bowled out by Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath as Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper Kumar Sangakkara (R) reacts during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match in Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath celebrates after dismissing Pakistan's Shoaib Malik during the ICC World Twenty20 semi-final cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews appeals and dismisses Pakistan's Nasir Jamshed (R) during the Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Sri Lanka celebrates after defeating Pakistan in the ICC world Twenty20 semi-final at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Fans wave Sri Lanka's national flag as they cheer for the Sri Lankan cricket team during the Twenty20 World Cup first semi-final cricket match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A fan of the Pakistan cricket team reacts during the Twenty20 World Cup first semi-final cricket match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Nuwan Kulasekara celebrates after his team defeated Pakistan in the ICC world Twenty20 semi-final at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Fans cheer for the Sri Lankan cricket team during the Twenty20 World Cup first semi-final cricket match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath (2nd R) celebrates with his teammates after he took the wicket of Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (L) during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match in Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (R) is bowled out by Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath as Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper Kumar Sangakkara (L) celebrates during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match in Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (R) is bowled out by Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath as Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper Kumar Sangakkara (L) watches during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match in Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Pakistan's captain Mohammad Hafeez walks back to the pavilion after he was stumped by Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper Kumar Sangakkara during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match in Colombo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatt
Next Slideshows
T20 World Cup: Super Eights
Catch all the action at the Super Eights stage of the Twenty20 World Cup in Sri Lanka.
T20 World Cup: India vs Australia
Australia beat India by nine wickets in their World Cup Twenty20 Super Eight match in Colombo on Friday.
T20 World Cup 2012
Best pictures from the Twenty20 cricket World Cup in Colombo
India at T20 World Cup
Team India in action at the Twenty20 World Cup 2012
