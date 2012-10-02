T20 World Cup: Super Eights
Australia's Matthew Wade (R) plays a shot as Pakistan's wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal watches during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Australia's Matthew Wade (R) plays a shot as Pakistan's wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal watches during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Australia's Michael Hussey plays a shot during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match against Pakistan in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Australia's Michael Hussey plays a shot during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match against Pakistan in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Pakistan's Shahid Afridi looks on during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match against Australia at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Pakistan's Shahid Afridi looks on during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match against Australia at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Pakistan's Raza Hasan celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Glenn Maxwell during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Pakistan's Raza Hasan celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Glenn Maxwell during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (L) embraces teammate Mohammad Hafeez after the dismissal of Australia's David Warner during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (L) embraces teammate Mohammad Hafeez after the dismissal of Australia's David Warner during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Australia's Shane Watson plays a shot during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match against Pakistan in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Australia's Shane Watson plays a shot during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match against Pakistan in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Pakistan's Raza Hasan celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Shane Watson during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Pakistan's Raza Hasan celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Shane Watson during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Pakistan's captain Mohammad Hafeez celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's David Warner during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Pakistan's captain Mohammad Hafeez celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's David Warner during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Pakistan's Raza Hasan celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Shane Watson during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Pakistan's Raza Hasan celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Shane Watson during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Pakistan's Raza Hasan (3rd R) celebrates with teammates after dismissing Australia's Shane Watson during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Pakistan's Raza Hasan (3rd R) celebrates with teammates after dismissing Australia's Shane Watson during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Pakistan's Shahid Afridi is bowled out by Australia's Mitchell Starc (unseen) during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Pakistan's Shahid Afridi is bowled out by Australia's Mitchell Starc (unseen) during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Pakistan's Shahid Afridi is bowled by Australia's Mitchell Starc during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Pakistan's Shahid Afridi is bowled by Australia's Mitchell Starc during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Australia's players celebrate the dismissal of Pakistan's captain Mohammad Hafeez (2nd L) during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Australia's players celebrate the dismissal of Pakistan's captain Mohammad Hafeez (2nd L) during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
England's Graeme Swann is bowled by Sri Lanka's Nuwan Kulasekara during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Pallekele October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatt
England's Graeme Swann is bowled by Sri Lanka's Nuwan Kulasekara during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Pallekele October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatt
Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga celebrates after dismissing England's Jos Buttler during the Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Pallekele October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga celebrates after dismissing England's Jos Buttler during the Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Pallekele October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga celebrates taking the wicket of England's Alex Hales during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Pallekele, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga celebrates taking the wicket of England's Alex Hales during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Pallekele, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
England's Stuart Broad reacts during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
England's Stuart Broad reacts during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne is bowled by England's Stuart Broad (L) during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Pallekele October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne is bowled by England's Stuart Broad (L) during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Pallekele October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
England's Stuart Broad dives as he attempts to take a catch during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
England's Stuart Broad dives as he attempts to take a catch during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
England's Steven Finn takes a catch to try and dismiss Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews and goes over the boundary rope during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Pallekele October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
England's Steven Finn takes a catch to try and dismiss Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews and goes over the boundary rope during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Pallekele October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan hits a shot during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match against England in Pallekele October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan hits a shot during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match against England in Pallekele October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
West Indies' Chris Gayle celebrates after the West Indies defeated New Zealand following a super over in their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Pallekele October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
West Indies' Chris Gayle celebrates after the West Indies defeated New Zealand following a super over in their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Pallekele October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
West Indies' Chris Gayle celebrates after the West Indies defeated New Zealand following a super over in their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match at Pallekele, Sri Lanka October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
West Indies' Chris Gayle celebrates after the West Indies defeated New Zealand following a super over in their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match at Pallekele, Sri Lanka October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
New Zealand's Martin Guptill plays a shot during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match against the West Indies in Pallekele October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
New Zealand's Martin Guptill plays a shot during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match against the West Indies in Pallekele October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
West Indies' Ravi Rampaul successfully appeals for the wicket of New Zealand's Rob Nicol (R) during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Pallekele October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
West Indies' Ravi Rampaul successfully appeals for the wicket of New Zealand's Rob Nicol (R) during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Pallekele October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
West Indies' Kieron Pollard plays a shot during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match against New Zealand in Pallekele October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
West Indies' Kieron Pollard plays a shot during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match against New Zealand in Pallekele October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Virat Kohli celebrates after dismissing Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Virat Kohli celebrates after dismissing Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Virat Kohli hits a six watched by Pakistan's Kamran Akmal (L) during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Virat Kohli hits a six watched by Pakistan's Kamran Akmal (L) during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Pakistan's Yasir Arafat (R) is run out as Zaheer Khan watches the bails come off during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Pakistan's Yasir Arafat (R) is run out as Zaheer Khan watches the bails come off during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Yuvraj Singh celebrates after dismissing Pakistan's Kamran Akmal during the ICC World Twenty Super 8 cricket match against India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Yuvraj Singh celebrates after dismissing Pakistan's Kamran Akmal during the ICC World Twenty Super 8 cricket match against India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
IIrfan Pathan (R) celebrates after dismissing Pakistan's Imran Nazir (unseen) during the ICC World Twenty Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
IIrfan Pathan (R) celebrates after dismissing Pakistan's Imran Nazir (unseen) during the ICC World Twenty Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Australia's Michael Hussey hits out during the ICC World Twenty Super 8 cricket match against South Africa at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Australia's Michael Hussey hits out during the ICC World Twenty Super 8 cricket match against South Africa at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Australia's Shane Watson (R) prepares to hit out watched by South Africa's AB de Villiers during the ICC World Twenty Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Australia's Shane Watson (R) prepares to hit out watched by South Africa's AB de Villiers during the ICC World Twenty Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
South Africa's Robin Peterson hits out watched by teammate Farhaan Behardien (L) during the ICC World Twenty Super 8 cricket match against Australia at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
South Africa's Robin Peterson hits out watched by teammate Farhaan Behardien (L) during the ICC World Twenty Super 8 cricket match against Australia at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
South Africa's AB de Villiers (R) stretches to make his ground during the ICC World Twenty Super 8 cricket match against Australia at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
South Africa's AB de Villiers (R) stretches to make his ground during the ICC World Twenty Super 8 cricket match against Australia at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Australia's Shane Watson appeals and dismisses South Africa's Hashim Amla during their ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Australia's Shane Watson appeals and dismisses South Africa's Hashim Amla during their ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Australia's Shane Watson (2nd R) bowls to South Africa's Robin Peterson during the ICC World Twenty Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Australia's Shane Watson (2nd R) bowls to South Africa's Robin Peterson during the ICC World Twenty Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
West Indies captain Darren Sammy gestures to the crowd after their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
West Indies captain Darren Sammy gestures to the crowd after their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's captain Mahela Jayawardene (R) plays a shot as West Indies' wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Pallekele September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's captain Mahela Jayawardene (R) plays a shot as West Indies' wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Pallekele September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's captain Mahela Jayawardene plays a shot during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match against West Indies in Pallekele September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's captain Mahela Jayawardene plays a shot during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match against West Indies in Pallekele September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
West Indies' Dwayne Bravo plays a shot during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
West Indies' Dwayne Bravo plays a shot during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
England's Luke Wright (R) and his teammate Eoin Morgan run between the wickets during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match against New Zealand in Pallekele September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
England's Luke Wright (R) and his teammate Eoin Morgan run between the wickets during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match against New Zealand in Pallekele September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
England's Luke Wright plays a shot during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match against New Zealand in Pallekele September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
England's Luke Wright plays a shot during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match against New Zealand in Pallekele September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
New Zealand's Daniel Vettori dives to catch the ball as England's Luke Wright (C) and New Zealand's wicketkeeper Brendon McCullum watch during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Pallekele September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte more
New Zealand's Daniel Vettori dives to catch the ball as England's Luke Wright (C) and New Zealand's wicketkeeper Brendon McCullum watch during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Pallekele September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
South Africa's Dale Steyn holds his ankle before leaving the field injured during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match against Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
South Africa's Dale Steyn holds his ankle before leaving the field injured during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match against Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Australia's Shane Watson celebrates after dismissing India's Irfan Pathan during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Australia's Shane Watson celebrates after dismissing India's Irfan Pathan during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
England's Steven Finn appeals successfully for the wicket of New Zealand's Martin Guptill (L) during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Pallekele September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
England's Steven Finn appeals successfully for the wicket of New Zealand's Martin Guptill (L) during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Pallekele September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
England's Steven Finn (3rd L) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Brendon McCullum during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Pallekele September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
England's Steven Finn (3rd L) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Brendon McCullum during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Pallekele September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Australia's David Warner celebrates as his team defeat India by 9 wickets in the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match against India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Australia's David Warner celebrates as his team defeat India by 9 wickets in the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match against India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Australia's David Warner hits out during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match against India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Australia's David Warner hits out during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match against India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Australia's Pat Cummins celebrates with teammates George Bailey (R) and Cameron White (L) after the dismissal of Virat Kohli during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip...more
Australia's Pat Cummins celebrates with teammates George Bailey (R) and Cameron White (L) after the dismissal of Virat Kohli during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Rohit Sharma is bowled by Australia's Mitchell Starc during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Rohit Sharma is bowled by Australia's Mitchell Starc during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Australia's Pat Cummins (L) runs out Gautam Gambhir by kicking the ball on to the stumps during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Australia's Pat Cummins (L) runs out Gautam Gambhir by kicking the ball on to the stumps during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Pakistan's Umar Akmal hits a six off the bowling of South Africa's Morne Morkel during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Pakistan's Umar Akmal hits a six off the bowling of South Africa's Morne Morkel during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Pakistan's Umar Gul hits out during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match against South Africa at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Pakistan's Umar Gul hits out during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match against South Africa at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Pakistan's Shoaib Malik hits out during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match against South Africa at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Pakistan's Shoaib Malik hits out during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match against South Africa at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Pakistan's Shahid Afridi appeals without success for the dismissal of South Africa's JP Duminy (L) during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Pakistan's Shahid Afridi appeals without success for the dismissal of South Africa's JP Duminy (L) during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
South Africa's Hashim Amla leaves the field after being dismissed during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match against Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
South Africa's Hashim Amla leaves the field after being dismissed during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match against Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Pakistan's captain Mohammad Hafeez bowls to South Africa's captain AB de Villiers (L) during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Pakistan's captain Mohammad Hafeez bowls to South Africa's captain AB de Villiers (L) during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
England's Alex Hales leaves the field after his dismissal during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match against West Indies' in Pallekele September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
England's Alex Hales leaves the field after his dismissal during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match against West Indies' in Pallekele September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
England's Eoin Morgan plays a shot against West Indies' during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Pallekele September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
England's Eoin Morgan plays a shot against West Indies' during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Pallekele September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
England's Eoin Morgan plays a shot against West Indies' during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Pallekele September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
England's Eoin Morgan plays a shot against West Indies' during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Pallekele September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
West Indies' Chris Gayle dances after dismissing England's Jonny Bairstow during the Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match at Pallekele, September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
West Indies' Chris Gayle dances after dismissing England's Jonny Bairstow during the Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match at Pallekele, September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
West Indies' Ravi Rampaul and Kieron Pollard (R) celebrate the dismissal of England's Luke Wright during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Pallekele September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
West Indies' Ravi Rampaul and Kieron Pollard (R) celebrate the dismissal of England's Luke Wright during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Pallekele September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
England's Jade Dernbach bowls during the Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match against the West Indies at Pallekele, Sri Lanka September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
England's Jade Dernbach bowls during the Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match against the West Indies at Pallekele, Sri Lanka September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
West Indies' Chris Gayle hits a four from the bowling of England's Steven Finn during the Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match at Pallekele, September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
West Indies' Chris Gayle hits a four from the bowling of England's Steven Finn during the Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match at Pallekele, September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
England's Steven Finn takes a catch to dismiss West Indies' Chris Gayle during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Pallekele September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
England's Steven Finn takes a catch to dismiss West Indies' Chris Gayle during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Pallekele September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's captain Mahela Jayawardene (C) celebrates with his teammates after they won their Twenty20 World Cup cricket match against New Zealand in Pallekele September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's captain Mahela Jayawardene (C) celebrates with his teammates after they won their Twenty20 World Cup cricket match against New Zealand in Pallekele September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga (L) celebrates after dismissing New Zealand's Martin Guptill (not pictured) as Brendon McCullum looks on during the super over of their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Pallekele September 27, 2012....more
Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga (L) celebrates after dismissing New Zealand's Martin Guptill (not pictured) as Brendon McCullum looks on during the super over of their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Pallekele September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga (R) is congratulated by Mahela Jayawardene (C) after dismissing New Zealand's Martin Guptill in the super over during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Pallekele September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown more
Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga (R) is congratulated by Mahela Jayawardene (C) after dismissing New Zealand's Martin Guptill in the super over during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Pallekele September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
New Zealand's players successfully appeal for the wicket of Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne during their Twenty20 World Cup cricket match in Pallekele September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
New Zealand's players successfully appeal for the wicket of Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne during their Twenty20 World Cup cricket match in Pallekele September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
New Zealand's Ross Taylor (R) runs out Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne during their Twenty20 World Cup cricket match in Pallekele September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
New Zealand's Ross Taylor (R) runs out Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne during their Twenty20 World Cup cricket match in Pallekele September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan plays a shot during their Twenty20 World Cup cricket match against New Zealand in Pallekele September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan plays a shot during their Twenty20 World Cup cricket match against New Zealand in Pallekele September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
New Zealand's Jacob Oram (L) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene during their Twenty20 World Cup cricket match in Pallekele September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
New Zealand's Jacob Oram (L) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene during their Twenty20 World Cup cricket match in Pallekele September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan (R) collides with New Zealand's Nathan McCullum during their Twenty20 World Cup cricket match in Pallekele September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan (R) collides with New Zealand's Nathan McCullum during their Twenty20 World Cup cricket match in Pallekele September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan hits out watched by New Zealand's Brendon McCullum (L) during the Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match at Pallekele, Sri Lanka September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan hits out watched by New Zealand's Brendon McCullum (L) during the Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match at Pallekele, Sri Lanka September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan plays a shot during their Twenty20 World Cup cricket match against New Zealand in Pallekele September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan plays a shot during their Twenty20 World Cup cricket match against New Zealand in Pallekele September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lankan fans watch from behind a fence during the Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand at Pallekele, Sri Lanka September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Sri Lankan fans watch from behind a fence during the Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand at Pallekele, Sri Lanka September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
New Zealand's Nathan McCullum is bowled out by Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga during their Twenty20 World Cup cricket match in Pallekele September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
New Zealand's Nathan McCullum is bowled out by Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga during their Twenty20 World Cup cricket match in Pallekele September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga bowls to New Zealand's Ross Taylor (R) watched by umpire Aleem Dar during the Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 match against Sri Lanka at Pallekele in Sri Lanka September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga bowls to New Zealand's Ross Taylor (R) watched by umpire Aleem Dar during the Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 match against Sri Lanka at Pallekele in Sri Lanka September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Sri Lanka's Akila Dananjaya celebrates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Martin Guptill during their Twenty20 World Cup cricket match in Pallekele September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Akila Dananjaya celebrates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Martin Guptill during their Twenty20 World Cup cricket match in Pallekele September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan dives to stop the ball during their Twenty20 World Cup cricket match against New Zealand in Pallekele September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan dives to stop the ball during their Twenty20 World Cup cricket match against New Zealand in Pallekele September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Akila Dhananjaya is helped by New Zealand's Brendon McCullum (R) after being hit in the face by the ball during the Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 match at Pallekele in Sri Lanka September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Sri Lanka's Akila Dhananjaya is helped by New Zealand's Brendon McCullum (R) after being hit in the face by the ball during the Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 match at Pallekele in Sri Lanka September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
New Zealand's wicketkeeper Brendon McCullum runs out Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (L) during their Twenty20 World Cup cricket match in Pallekele September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
New Zealand's wicketkeeper Brendon McCullum runs out Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (L) during their Twenty20 World Cup cricket match in Pallekele September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis (R) bowls as New Zealand's Rob Nicol looks on during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 match at Pallekele September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis (R) bowls as New Zealand's Rob Nicol looks on during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 match at Pallekele September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Next Slideshows
T20 World Cup: India vs Australia
Australia beat India by nine wickets in their World Cup Twenty20 Super Eight match in Colombo on Friday.
T20 World Cup 2012
Best pictures from the Twenty20 cricket World Cup in Colombo
India at T20 World Cup
Team India in action at the Twenty20 World Cup 2012
India this week
Our best photos from India from this week.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.