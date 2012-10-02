Edition:
T20 World Cup: Super Eights

<p>Australia's Matthew Wade (R) plays a shot as Pakistan's wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal watches during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>Australia's Michael Hussey plays a shot during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match against Pakistan in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>Pakistan's Shahid Afridi looks on during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match against Australia at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>Pakistan's Raza Hasan celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Glenn Maxwell during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (L) embraces teammate Mohammad Hafeez after the dismissal of Australia's David Warner during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>Australia's Shane Watson plays a shot during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match against Pakistan in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>Pakistan's Raza Hasan celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Shane Watson during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>Pakistan's captain Mohammad Hafeez celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's David Warner during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>Pakistan's Raza Hasan celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Shane Watson during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>Pakistan's Raza Hasan (3rd R) celebrates with teammates after dismissing Australia's Shane Watson during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>Pakistan's Shahid Afridi is bowled out by Australia's Mitchell Starc (unseen) during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>Pakistan's Shahid Afridi is bowled by Australia's Mitchell Starc during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>Australia's players celebrate the dismissal of Pakistan's captain Mohammad Hafeez (2nd L) during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>England's Graeme Swann is bowled by Sri Lanka's Nuwan Kulasekara during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Pallekele October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatt</p>

<p>Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga celebrates after dismissing England's Jos Buttler during the Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Pallekele October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga celebrates taking the wicket of England's Alex Hales during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Pallekele, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>England's Stuart Broad reacts during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne is bowled by England's Stuart Broad (L) during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Pallekele October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>England's Stuart Broad dives as he attempts to take a catch during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>England's Steven Finn takes a catch to try and dismiss Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews and goes over the boundary rope during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Pallekele October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan hits a shot during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match against England in Pallekele October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>West Indies' Chris Gayle celebrates after the West Indies defeated New Zealand following a super over in their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Pallekele October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>West Indies' Chris Gayle celebrates after the West Indies defeated New Zealand following a super over in their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match at Pallekele, Sri Lanka October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>New Zealand's Martin Guptill plays a shot during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match against the West Indies in Pallekele October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>West Indies' Ravi Rampaul successfully appeals for the wicket of New Zealand's Rob Nicol (R) during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Pallekele October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>West Indies' Kieron Pollard plays a shot during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match against New Zealand in Pallekele October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>Virat Kohli celebrates after dismissing Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>Virat Kohli hits a six watched by Pakistan's Kamran Akmal (L) during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>Pakistan's Yasir Arafat (R) is run out as Zaheer Khan watches the bails come off during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>Yuvraj Singh celebrates after dismissing Pakistan's Kamran Akmal during the ICC World Twenty Super 8 cricket match against India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>IIrfan Pathan (R) celebrates after dismissing Pakistan's Imran Nazir (unseen) during the ICC World Twenty Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>Australia's Michael Hussey hits out during the ICC World Twenty Super 8 cricket match against South Africa at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>Australia's Shane Watson (R) prepares to hit out watched by South Africa's AB de Villiers during the ICC World Twenty Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>South Africa's Robin Peterson hits out watched by teammate Farhaan Behardien (L) during the ICC World Twenty Super 8 cricket match against Australia at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>South Africa's AB de Villiers (R) stretches to make his ground during the ICC World Twenty Super 8 cricket match against Australia at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>Australia's Shane Watson appeals and dismisses South Africa's Hashim Amla during their ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>Australia's Shane Watson (2nd R) bowls to South Africa's Robin Peterson during the ICC World Twenty Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>West Indies captain Darren Sammy gestures to the crowd after their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>Sri Lanka's captain Mahela Jayawardene (R) plays a shot as West Indies' wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Pallekele September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>Sri Lanka's captain Mahela Jayawardene plays a shot during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match against West Indies in Pallekele September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>West Indies' Dwayne Bravo plays a shot during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>England's Luke Wright (R) and his teammate Eoin Morgan run between the wickets during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match against New Zealand in Pallekele September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>England's Luke Wright plays a shot during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match against New Zealand in Pallekele September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>New Zealand's Daniel Vettori dives to catch the ball as England's Luke Wright (C) and New Zealand's wicketkeeper Brendon McCullum watch during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Pallekele September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>South Africa's Dale Steyn holds his ankle before leaving the field injured during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match against Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown </p>

<p>Australia's Shane Watson celebrates after dismissing India's Irfan Pathan during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>England's Steven Finn appeals successfully for the wicket of New Zealand's Martin Guptill (L) during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Pallekele September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>England's Steven Finn (3rd L) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Brendon McCullum during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Pallekele September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>Australia's David Warner celebrates as his team defeat India by 9 wickets in the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match against India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown </p>

<p>Australia's David Warner hits out during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match against India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>Australia's Pat Cummins celebrates with teammates George Bailey (R) and Cameron White (L) after the dismissal of Virat Kohli during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>Rohit Sharma is bowled by Australia's Mitchell Starc during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>Australia's Pat Cummins (L) runs out Gautam Gambhir by kicking the ball on to the stumps during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>Pakistan's Umar Akmal hits a six off the bowling of South Africa's Morne Morkel during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>Pakistan's Umar Gul hits out during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match against South Africa at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>Pakistan's Shoaib Malik hits out during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match against South Africa at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>Pakistan's Shahid Afridi appeals without success for the dismissal of South Africa's JP Duminy (L) during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>South Africa's Hashim Amla leaves the field after being dismissed during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match against Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>Pakistan's captain Mohammad Hafeez bowls to South Africa's captain AB de Villiers (L) during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>England's Alex Hales leaves the field after his dismissal during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match against West Indies' in Pallekele September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>England's Eoin Morgan plays a shot against West Indies' during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Pallekele September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>England's Eoin Morgan plays a shot against West Indies' during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Pallekele September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>West Indies' Chris Gayle dances after dismissing England's Jonny Bairstow during the Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match at Pallekele, September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>West Indies' Ravi Rampaul and Kieron Pollard (R) celebrate the dismissal of England's Luke Wright during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Pallekele September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>England's Jade Dernbach bowls during the Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match against the West Indies at Pallekele, Sri Lanka September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>West Indies' Chris Gayle hits a four from the bowling of England's Steven Finn during the Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match at Pallekele, September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>England's Steven Finn takes a catch to dismiss West Indies' Chris Gayle during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Pallekele September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>Sri Lanka's captain Mahela Jayawardene (C) celebrates with his teammates after they won their Twenty20 World Cup cricket match against New Zealand in Pallekele September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga (L) celebrates after dismissing New Zealand's Martin Guptill (not pictured) as Brendon McCullum looks on during the super over of their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Pallekele September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga (R) is congratulated by Mahela Jayawardene (C) after dismissing New Zealand's Martin Guptill in the super over during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Pallekele September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>New Zealand's players successfully appeal for the wicket of Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne during their Twenty20 World Cup cricket match in Pallekele September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>New Zealand's Ross Taylor (R) runs out Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne during their Twenty20 World Cup cricket match in Pallekele September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan plays a shot during their Twenty20 World Cup cricket match against New Zealand in Pallekele September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>New Zealand's Jacob Oram (L) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene during their Twenty20 World Cup cricket match in Pallekele September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan (R) collides with New Zealand's Nathan McCullum during their Twenty20 World Cup cricket match in Pallekele September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan hits out watched by New Zealand's Brendon McCullum (L) during the Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match at Pallekele, Sri Lanka September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan plays a shot during their Twenty20 World Cup cricket match against New Zealand in Pallekele September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>Sri Lankan fans watch from behind a fence during the Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand at Pallekele, Sri Lanka September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>New Zealand's Nathan McCullum is bowled out by Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga during their Twenty20 World Cup cricket match in Pallekele September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga bowls to New Zealand's Ross Taylor (R) watched by umpire Aleem Dar during the Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 match against Sri Lanka at Pallekele in Sri Lanka September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>Sri Lanka's Akila Dananjaya celebrates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Martin Guptill during their Twenty20 World Cup cricket match in Pallekele September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan dives to stop the ball during their Twenty20 World Cup cricket match against New Zealand in Pallekele September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>Sri Lanka's Akila Dhananjaya is helped by New Zealand's Brendon McCullum (R) after being hit in the face by the ball during the Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 match at Pallekele in Sri Lanka September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>New Zealand's wicketkeeper Brendon McCullum runs out Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (L) during their Twenty20 World Cup cricket match in Pallekele September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis (R) bowls as New Zealand's Rob Nicol looks on during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 match at Pallekele September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

