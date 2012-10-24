Tablet Boom
The new iPad mini is projected on a screen at an Apple event in San Jose, California October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/Files
A woman looks at her iPad tablet after the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/Files
The Toys R Us Tabeo is seen during a preview at their flagship store in New York September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/Files
A man operates the touch screen of a Samsung tablet computer at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Files
Toshiba's AT270 tablet is on display during a press preview day before the official start of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz/Files
A man presents the new Samsung Galaxy Note II smartphone during the Samsung Mobile Unpacked event in Berlin, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A clown takes a photo with a tablet during a inauguration parade of the 4th Latin America clown congress in Guatemala City, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez/Files
An employee rests a hand on a table displaying iPads as part of the display is reflected on a glass surface at the Passeig de Gracia Apple store in Barcelona July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea/Files
A supporter of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy uses his iPad during a rally against the delay of the Egyptian presidential results and against the Supreme Council for the Armed Forces (SCAF) at Tahrir Square in Cairo June...more
New Surface tablet computers with keyboards are displayed at its unveiling by Microsoft in Los Angeles, California, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew/Files
A Microsoft representative holds the new Surface as it is unveiled by Microsoft in Los Angeles, California, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew/Files
A visitor looks over the new iPad mini at an Apple event in San Jose, California October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos demonstrates the Kindle Fire HD 7" during Amazon's Kindle Fire event in Santa Monica, California September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
An employee demonstrates the new Kindle Fire HD 8.9" at Amazon's Kindle Fire event in Santa Monica, California September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
A journalist uses the "S Pen" with a Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 at an unveiling event in New York August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Tim Baxter, president of Samsung Electronics America explains the "S Pen" as he unveils the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 at an event in New York August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A Samsung employee reaches up to display a Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 at an unveiling event in New York August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A journalist uses the "S Pen" with a Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 at an unveiling event in New York August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An attendee uses Google Map on a Google Nexus 7 tablet during Google I/O 2012 Conference at Moscone Center in San Francisco, California June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
New Surface tablet computers by Microsoft are displayed at its unveiling in Los Angeles, California, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
Microsoft representatives hold a new Surface tablet computer as it is unveiled by Microsoft in Los Angeles, California, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
Customers look at the new iPad at the Apple Store in the Eaton Centre shopping mall in Toronto, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files
The new iPad is seen at the Apple flagship retail store in San Francisco, California March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/Files
Dereck Wangwiwatana, 84, participates in a basic learning course for the iPad at the Old People Playing Young (OPPY) IT school in Bangkok March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom/Files
Apple's newest iPad is seen at the 5th Avenue Apple Store in New York March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/Files
Samsung Electronics' Galaxy tablet computers are displayed at a store in Seoul March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Files
The new Surface tablet computer by Microsoft is displayed at its unveiling in Los Angeles, California, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
A girl tries Sony Tablet P at its showroom in Tokyo February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Handout image released by iFixit.com shows the shell of a new iPad which they dismantled in Melbourne, Australia March 15, 2012. REUTERS/iFixit.com/Handout
Handout image released by iFixit.com shows a dismantled iPad in Melbourne, Australia March 15, 2012. REUTERS/iFixit.com/Handout
Euros bills are seen as a customer purchases Apple's new iPad 4G-ready tablet computer at one of their stores in Paris March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos holds up the new Kindle Fire at a news conference during the launch of Amazon's new tablets in New York, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A reporter tries out a new $79 Kindle tablet at a news conference during the launch of Amazon's new tablets in New York, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Sony Tablet S is displayed at a promotional event in Tokyo September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A member of the media looks at the new Sony P tablet at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model holds a Samsung Electronics' new tablet 'Galaxy Tab 10.1' as she poses for photographs during its launch ceremony at the company's headquarters in Seoul July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
A customer holds a Research In Motion's PlayBook tablet computer in Fairfax, Virginia, April 19, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A new Blackberry tablet, the PlayBook tablet computer, is displayed at the GSMA Mobile World Congress in Barcelona February 16, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
The Apple iPad 2 is shown during its launch event in San Francisco, California March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
The profile of the Apple iPad 2 is shown during its launch event in San Francisco, California March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
An employee of Samsung Electronics demonstrates Samsung's Galaxy Tab tablet during a photo opportunity at a showroom of the company in Seoul January 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won/Files
Visitors look the new Samsung's tablet 'Galaxy Tab 10.1' at the GSMA Mobile World Congress in Barcelona February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Albert Gea
An employee of KT holds an Apple Inc's iPad 2 (R) tablet and a Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Tab tablet as he poses for photographs at a registration desk at the headquarters of South Korean mobile carrier KT in Seoul, in this picture illustration...more
Customers look at smartphones behind Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Tab tablet (L) and Apple Inc's iPad tablet displayed at a registration desk at the headquarters of South Korean mobile carrier KT in Seoul, in this combination picture made April 19,...more
The home screen is shown on Google's latest Android operating system, Honeycomb, on a Motorola Xoom tablet device following a news conference at Google Headquarters in Mountain View, California February 2, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
The Google home page is shown on Google's latest version of the Android operating system, Honeycomb, on a Motorola Xoom tablet device following a news conference at Google Headquarters in Mountain View, California February 2, 2011. REUTERS/Beck...more
A IDEOS S7, Huawei's Android tablet, is displayed during the GSMA Mobile World Congress in Barcelona February 17, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
A LG Optimus Pad tablet is displayed during the GSMA Mobile World Congress in Barcelona February 17, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
The new HTC Flyer tablet (C) is displayed at the GSMA Mobile World Congress in Barcelona February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Sprint's new HTC Evo View 4G tablet is unveiled at the International CTIA wireless industry conference, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida March 22, 2011. REUTERS/Scott A. Miller
The Acer 10.10 Android full capacitive touch screen tablet is seen during a news conference in New York, November 23, 2010. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A customer examines the WeTab tablet computer during the first day of its sales in an electronics supermarket in Berlin, October 1, 2010. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Apple Chief Executive Officer Steve Jobs holds the new " iPad" during the launch of Apple's new tablet computing device in San Francisco, California, January 27, 2010. REUTERS/Kimberly White
An Apple iPad is displayed during an iPad launch event at the Apple retail store in San Francisco, California April 3, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Bill Gates holds a tablet PC during Forum 2000, June 22 at Microsoft headquarters in Redmond, Washington. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen
Asustek Chief Executive Jerry Shen holds the new Asus Padfone 2, which combines smartphone and tablet PC functions, during a media launch in Taipei October 16, 2012. The Padfone 2 will be priced from NT$17,901 ($597). REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
The new Asus Padfone 2, which combines smartphone and tablet PC functions, is presented during a media launch in Taipei October 16, 2012. The Padfone 2 will be priced starting at NT$17,901 ($597). REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Fujitsu's 10.1 inch tablet prototype with Windows 8 is pictured at CEATEC JAPAN 2012 electronics show in Chiba, east of Tokyo, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Tom Butler, director of Lenovo Thinkpad marketing, displays a Lenovo computer tablet that features Intel Corp's latest "Atom" processor and Windows 8 software, in San Francisco, California September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A Hewlett-Packard computer tablet that features Intel Corp's latest "Atom" processor and Windows 8 software, is seen in San Francisco, California September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Wan Biao, CEO of Huawei Device, poses with a Huawei MediaPad tablet device during an interview in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files
Google Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt poses with the Nexus 7 tablet at a promotional event in Tokyo September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Files
Customers try iPad tablets on display at a new Apple store during its official oppening in Strasbourg September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/Files
An employee holds up a Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Tab tablet computer (L) and an Apple iPad as he poses at a store in Seoul August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won/Files
Students display Aakash, which means sky, dubbed the world's cheapest tablet computer, after its launching ceremony in New Delhi October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
