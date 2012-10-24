Edition:
Tablet Boom

<p>The new iPad mini is projected on a screen at an Apple event in San Jose, California October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/Files</p>

The new iPad mini is projected on a screen at an Apple event in San Jose, California October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/Files

<p>A woman looks at her iPad tablet after the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/Files</p>

A woman looks at her iPad tablet after the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/Files

<p>The Toys R Us Tabeo is seen during a preview at their flagship store in New York September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/Files</p>

The Toys R Us Tabeo is seen during a preview at their flagship store in New York September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/Files

<p>A man operates the touch screen of a Samsung tablet computer at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Files</p>

A man operates the touch screen of a Samsung tablet computer at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Files

<p>Toshiba's AT270 tablet is on display during a press preview day before the official start of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz/Files</p>

Toshiba's AT270 tablet is on display during a press preview day before the official start of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz/Files

<p>A man presents the new Samsung Galaxy Note II smartphone during the Samsung Mobile Unpacked event in Berlin, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

A man presents the new Samsung Galaxy Note II smartphone during the Samsung Mobile Unpacked event in Berlin, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>A clown takes a photo with a tablet during a inauguration parade of the 4th Latin America clown congress in Guatemala City, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez/Files</p>

A clown takes a photo with a tablet during a inauguration parade of the 4th Latin America clown congress in Guatemala City, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez/Files

<p>An employee rests a hand on a table displaying iPads as part of the display is reflected on a glass surface at the Passeig de Gracia Apple store in Barcelona July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea/Files</p>

An employee rests a hand on a table displaying iPads as part of the display is reflected on a glass surface at the Passeig de Gracia Apple store in Barcelona July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea/Files

<p>A supporter of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy uses his iPad during a rally against the delay of the Egyptian presidential results and against the Supreme Council for the Armed Forces (SCAF) at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/Files</p>

A supporter of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy uses his iPad during a rally against the delay of the Egyptian presidential results and against the Supreme Council for the Armed Forces (SCAF) at Tahrir Square in Cairo June...more

A supporter of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy uses his iPad during a rally against the delay of the Egyptian presidential results and against the Supreme Council for the Armed Forces (SCAF) at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/Files

<p>New Surface tablet computers with keyboards are displayed at its unveiling by Microsoft in Los Angeles, California, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew/Files</p>

New Surface tablet computers with keyboards are displayed at its unveiling by Microsoft in Los Angeles, California, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew/Files

New Surface tablet computers with keyboards are displayed at its unveiling by Microsoft in Los Angeles, California, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew/Files

<p>A Microsoft representative holds the new Surface as it is unveiled by Microsoft in Los Angeles, California, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew/Files</p>

A Microsoft representative holds the new Surface as it is unveiled by Microsoft in Los Angeles, California, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew/Files

A Microsoft representative holds the new Surface as it is unveiled by Microsoft in Los Angeles, California, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew/Files

<p>A visitor looks over the new iPad mini at an Apple event in San Jose, California October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

A visitor looks over the new iPad mini at an Apple event in San Jose, California October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

A visitor looks over the new iPad mini at an Apple event in San Jose, California October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

<p>Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos demonstrates the Kindle Fire HD 7" during Amazon's Kindle Fire event in Santa Monica, California September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos demonstrates the Kindle Fire HD 7" during Amazon's Kindle Fire event in Santa Monica, California September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos demonstrates the Kindle Fire HD 7" during Amazon's Kindle Fire event in Santa Monica, California September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

<p>An employee demonstrates the new Kindle Fire HD 8.9" at Amazon's Kindle Fire event in Santa Monica, California September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

An employee demonstrates the new Kindle Fire HD 8.9" at Amazon's Kindle Fire event in Santa Monica, California September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

An employee demonstrates the new Kindle Fire HD 8.9" at Amazon's Kindle Fire event in Santa Monica, California September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

<p>A journalist uses the "S Pen" with a Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 at an unveiling event in New York August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A journalist uses the "S Pen" with a Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 at an unveiling event in New York August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A journalist uses the "S Pen" with a Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 at an unveiling event in New York August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Tim Baxter, president of Samsung Electronics America explains the "S Pen" as he unveils the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 at an event in New York August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tim Baxter, president of Samsung Electronics America explains the "S Pen" as he unveils the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 at an event in New York August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tim Baxter, president of Samsung Electronics America explains the "S Pen" as he unveils the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 at an event in New York August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>A Samsung employee reaches up to display a Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 at an unveiling event in New York August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A Samsung employee reaches up to display a Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 at an unveiling event in New York August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A Samsung employee reaches up to display a Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 at an unveiling event in New York August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>A journalist uses the "S Pen" with a Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 at an unveiling event in New York August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

A journalist uses the "S Pen" with a Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 at an unveiling event in New York August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A journalist uses the "S Pen" with a Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 at an unveiling event in New York August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>An attendee uses Google Map on a Google Nexus 7 tablet during Google I/O 2012 Conference at Moscone Center in San Francisco, California June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

An attendee uses Google Map on a Google Nexus 7 tablet during Google I/O 2012 Conference at Moscone Center in San Francisco, California June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

An attendee uses Google Map on a Google Nexus 7 tablet during Google I/O 2012 Conference at Moscone Center in San Francisco, California June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

<p>New Surface tablet computers by Microsoft are displayed at its unveiling in Los Angeles, California, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

New Surface tablet computers by Microsoft are displayed at its unveiling in Los Angeles, California, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

New Surface tablet computers by Microsoft are displayed at its unveiling in Los Angeles, California, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

<p>Microsoft representatives hold a new Surface tablet computer as it is unveiled by Microsoft in Los Angeles, California, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Microsoft representatives hold a new Surface tablet computer as it is unveiled by Microsoft in Los Angeles, California, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

Microsoft representatives hold a new Surface tablet computer as it is unveiled by Microsoft in Los Angeles, California, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

<p>Customers look at the new iPad at the Apple Store in the Eaton Centre shopping mall in Toronto, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files</p>

Customers look at the new iPad at the Apple Store in the Eaton Centre shopping mall in Toronto, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files

Customers look at the new iPad at the Apple Store in the Eaton Centre shopping mall in Toronto, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files

<p>The new iPad is seen at the Apple flagship retail store in San Francisco, California March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/Files</p>

The new iPad is seen at the Apple flagship retail store in San Francisco, California March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/Files

The new iPad is seen at the Apple flagship retail store in San Francisco, California March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/Files

<p>Dereck Wangwiwatana, 84, participates in a basic learning course for the iPad at the Old People Playing Young (OPPY) IT school in Bangkok March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom/Files</p>

Dereck Wangwiwatana, 84, participates in a basic learning course for the iPad at the Old People Playing Young (OPPY) IT school in Bangkok March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom/Files

Dereck Wangwiwatana, 84, participates in a basic learning course for the iPad at the Old People Playing Young (OPPY) IT school in Bangkok March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom/Files

<p>Apple's newest iPad is seen at the 5th Avenue Apple Store in New York March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/Files</p>

Apple's newest iPad is seen at the 5th Avenue Apple Store in New York March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/Files

Apple's newest iPad is seen at the 5th Avenue Apple Store in New York March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/Files

<p>Samsung Electronics' Galaxy tablet computers are displayed at a store in Seoul March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Files</p>

Samsung Electronics' Galaxy tablet computers are displayed at a store in Seoul March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Files

Samsung Electronics' Galaxy tablet computers are displayed at a store in Seoul March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Files

<p>The new Surface tablet computer by Microsoft is displayed at its unveiling in Los Angeles, California, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

The new Surface tablet computer by Microsoft is displayed at its unveiling in Los Angeles, California, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

The new Surface tablet computer by Microsoft is displayed at its unveiling in Los Angeles, California, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

<p>A girl tries Sony Tablet P at its showroom in Tokyo February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

A girl tries Sony Tablet P at its showroom in Tokyo February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A girl tries Sony Tablet P at its showroom in Tokyo February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>Handout image released by iFixit.com shows the shell of a new iPad which they dismantled in Melbourne, Australia March 15, 2012. REUTERS/iFixit.com/Handout</p>

Handout image released by iFixit.com shows the shell of a new iPad which they dismantled in Melbourne, Australia March 15, 2012. REUTERS/iFixit.com/Handout

Handout image released by iFixit.com shows the shell of a new iPad which they dismantled in Melbourne, Australia March 15, 2012. REUTERS/iFixit.com/Handout

<p>Handout image released by iFixit.com shows a dismantled iPad in Melbourne, Australia March 15, 2012. REUTERS/iFixit.com/Handout</p>

Handout image released by iFixit.com shows a dismantled iPad in Melbourne, Australia March 15, 2012. REUTERS/iFixit.com/Handout

Handout image released by iFixit.com shows a dismantled iPad in Melbourne, Australia March 15, 2012. REUTERS/iFixit.com/Handout

<p>Euros bills are seen as a customer purchases Apple's new iPad 4G-ready tablet computer at one of their stores in Paris March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

Euros bills are seen as a customer purchases Apple's new iPad 4G-ready tablet computer at one of their stores in Paris March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Euros bills are seen as a customer purchases Apple's new iPad 4G-ready tablet computer at one of their stores in Paris March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos holds up the new Kindle Fire at a news conference during the launch of Amazon's new tablets in New York, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos holds up the new Kindle Fire at a news conference during the launch of Amazon's new tablets in New York, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos holds up the new Kindle Fire at a news conference during the launch of Amazon's new tablets in New York, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>A reporter tries out a new $79 Kindle tablet at a news conference during the launch of Amazon's new tablets in New York, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A reporter tries out a new $79 Kindle tablet at a news conference during the launch of Amazon's new tablets in New York, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A reporter tries out a new $79 Kindle tablet at a news conference during the launch of Amazon's new tablets in New York, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Sony Tablet S is displayed at a promotional event in Tokyo September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

Sony Tablet S is displayed at a promotional event in Tokyo September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Sony Tablet S is displayed at a promotional event in Tokyo September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

<p>A member of the media looks at the new Sony P tablet at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

A member of the media looks at the new Sony P tablet at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

A member of the media looks at the new Sony P tablet at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

<p>A model holds a Samsung Electronics' new tablet 'Galaxy Tab 10.1' as she poses for photographs during its launch ceremony at the company's headquarters in Seoul July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak </p>

A model holds a Samsung Electronics' new tablet 'Galaxy Tab 10.1' as she poses for photographs during its launch ceremony at the company's headquarters in Seoul July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

A model holds a Samsung Electronics' new tablet 'Galaxy Tab 10.1' as she poses for photographs during its launch ceremony at the company's headquarters in Seoul July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

<p>A customer holds a Research In Motion's PlayBook tablet computer in Fairfax, Virginia, April 19, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

A customer holds a Research In Motion's PlayBook tablet computer in Fairfax, Virginia, April 19, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing

A customer holds a Research In Motion's PlayBook tablet computer in Fairfax, Virginia, April 19, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>A new Blackberry tablet, the PlayBook tablet computer, is displayed at the GSMA Mobile World Congress in Barcelona February 16, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino</p>

A new Blackberry tablet, the PlayBook tablet computer, is displayed at the GSMA Mobile World Congress in Barcelona February 16, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

A new Blackberry tablet, the PlayBook tablet computer, is displayed at the GSMA Mobile World Congress in Barcelona February 16, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

<p>The Apple iPad 2 is shown during its launch event in San Francisco, California March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach</p>

The Apple iPad 2 is shown during its launch event in San Francisco, California March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

The Apple iPad 2 is shown during its launch event in San Francisco, California March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

<p>The profile of the Apple iPad 2 is shown during its launch event in San Francisco, California March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach</p>

The profile of the Apple iPad 2 is shown during its launch event in San Francisco, California March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

The profile of the Apple iPad 2 is shown during its launch event in San Francisco, California March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

<p>An employee of Samsung Electronics demonstrates Samsung's Galaxy Tab tablet during a photo opportunity at a showroom of the company in Seoul January 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won/Files</p>

An employee of Samsung Electronics demonstrates Samsung's Galaxy Tab tablet during a photo opportunity at a showroom of the company in Seoul January 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won/Files

An employee of Samsung Electronics demonstrates Samsung's Galaxy Tab tablet during a photo opportunity at a showroom of the company in Seoul January 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won/Files

<p>Visitors look the new Samsung's tablet 'Galaxy Tab 10.1' at the GSMA Mobile World Congress in Barcelona February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Albert Gea</p>

Visitors look the new Samsung's tablet 'Galaxy Tab 10.1' at the GSMA Mobile World Congress in Barcelona February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Visitors look the new Samsung's tablet 'Galaxy Tab 10.1' at the GSMA Mobile World Congress in Barcelona February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Albert Gea

<p>An employee of KT holds an Apple Inc's iPad 2 (R) tablet and a Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Tab tablet as he poses for photographs at a registration desk at the headquarters of South Korean mobile carrier KT in Seoul, in this picture illustration taken April 22, 2011. REUTERS/Truth Leem</p>

An employee of KT holds an Apple Inc's iPad 2 (R) tablet and a Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Tab tablet as he poses for photographs at a registration desk at the headquarters of South Korean mobile carrier KT in Seoul, in this picture illustration...more

An employee of KT holds an Apple Inc's iPad 2 (R) tablet and a Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Tab tablet as he poses for photographs at a registration desk at the headquarters of South Korean mobile carrier KT in Seoul, in this picture illustration taken April 22, 2011. REUTERS/Truth Leem

<p>Customers look at smartphones behind Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Tab tablet (L) and Apple Inc's iPad tablet displayed at a registration desk at the headquarters of South Korean mobile carrier KT in Seoul, in this combination picture made April 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak</p>

Customers look at smartphones behind Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Tab tablet (L) and Apple Inc's iPad tablet displayed at a registration desk at the headquarters of South Korean mobile carrier KT in Seoul, in this combination picture made April 19,...more

Customers look at smartphones behind Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Tab tablet (L) and Apple Inc's iPad tablet displayed at a registration desk at the headquarters of South Korean mobile carrier KT in Seoul, in this combination picture made April 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

<p>The home screen is shown on Google's latest Android operating system, Honeycomb, on a Motorola Xoom tablet device following a news conference at Google Headquarters in Mountain View, California February 2, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach</p>

The home screen is shown on Google's latest Android operating system, Honeycomb, on a Motorola Xoom tablet device following a news conference at Google Headquarters in Mountain View, California February 2, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

The home screen is shown on Google's latest Android operating system, Honeycomb, on a Motorola Xoom tablet device following a news conference at Google Headquarters in Mountain View, California February 2, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

<p>The Google home page is shown on Google's latest version of the Android operating system, Honeycomb, on a Motorola Xoom tablet device following a news conference at Google Headquarters in Mountain View, California February 2, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach</p>

The Google home page is shown on Google's latest version of the Android operating system, Honeycomb, on a Motorola Xoom tablet device following a news conference at Google Headquarters in Mountain View, California February 2, 2011. REUTERS/Beck...more

The Google home page is shown on Google's latest version of the Android operating system, Honeycomb, on a Motorola Xoom tablet device following a news conference at Google Headquarters in Mountain View, California February 2, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

<p>A IDEOS S7, Huawei's Android tablet, is displayed during the GSMA Mobile World Congress in Barcelona February 17, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino</p>

A IDEOS S7, Huawei's Android tablet, is displayed during the GSMA Mobile World Congress in Barcelona February 17, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

A IDEOS S7, Huawei's Android tablet, is displayed during the GSMA Mobile World Congress in Barcelona February 17, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

<p>A LG Optimus Pad tablet is displayed during the GSMA Mobile World Congress in Barcelona February 17, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino</p>

A LG Optimus Pad tablet is displayed during the GSMA Mobile World Congress in Barcelona February 17, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

A LG Optimus Pad tablet is displayed during the GSMA Mobile World Congress in Barcelona February 17, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

<p>The new HTC Flyer tablet (C) is displayed at the GSMA Mobile World Congress in Barcelona February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Albert Gea</p>

The new HTC Flyer tablet (C) is displayed at the GSMA Mobile World Congress in Barcelona February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Albert Gea

The new HTC Flyer tablet (C) is displayed at the GSMA Mobile World Congress in Barcelona February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Albert Gea

<p>Sprint's new HTC Evo View 4G tablet is unveiled at the International CTIA wireless industry conference, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida March 22, 2011. REUTERS/Scott A. Miller</p>

Sprint's new HTC Evo View 4G tablet is unveiled at the International CTIA wireless industry conference, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida March 22, 2011. REUTERS/Scott A. Miller

Sprint's new HTC Evo View 4G tablet is unveiled at the International CTIA wireless industry conference, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida March 22, 2011. REUTERS/Scott A. Miller

<p>The Acer 10.10 Android full capacitive touch screen tablet is seen during a news conference in New York, November 23, 2010. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

The Acer 10.10 Android full capacitive touch screen tablet is seen during a news conference in New York, November 23, 2010. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The Acer 10.10 Android full capacitive touch screen tablet is seen during a news conference in New York, November 23, 2010. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>A customer examines the WeTab tablet computer during the first day of its sales in an electronics supermarket in Berlin, October 1, 2010. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

A customer examines the WeTab tablet computer during the first day of its sales in an electronics supermarket in Berlin, October 1, 2010. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

A customer examines the WeTab tablet computer during the first day of its sales in an electronics supermarket in Berlin, October 1, 2010. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

<p>Apple Chief Executive Officer Steve Jobs holds the new " iPad" during the launch of Apple's new tablet computing device in San Francisco, California, January 27, 2010. REUTERS/Kimberly White</p>

Apple Chief Executive Officer Steve Jobs holds the new " iPad" during the launch of Apple's new tablet computing device in San Francisco, California, January 27, 2010. REUTERS/Kimberly White

Apple Chief Executive Officer Steve Jobs holds the new " iPad" during the launch of Apple's new tablet computing device in San Francisco, California, January 27, 2010. REUTERS/Kimberly White

<p>An Apple iPad is displayed during an iPad launch event at the Apple retail store in San Francisco, California April 3, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

An Apple iPad is displayed during an iPad launch event at the Apple retail store in San Francisco, California April 3, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

An Apple iPad is displayed during an iPad launch event at the Apple retail store in San Francisco, California April 3, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

<p>Bill Gates holds a tablet PC during Forum 2000, June 22 at Microsoft headquarters in Redmond, Washington. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen</p>

Bill Gates holds a tablet PC during Forum 2000, June 22 at Microsoft headquarters in Redmond, Washington. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen

Bill Gates holds a tablet PC during Forum 2000, June 22 at Microsoft headquarters in Redmond, Washington. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen

<p>Asustek Chief Executive Jerry Shen holds the new Asus Padfone 2, which combines smartphone and tablet PC functions, during a media launch in Taipei October 16, 2012. The Padfone 2 will be priced from NT$17,901 ($597). REUTERS/Pichi Chuang</p>

Asustek Chief Executive Jerry Shen holds the new Asus Padfone 2, which combines smartphone and tablet PC functions, during a media launch in Taipei October 16, 2012. The Padfone 2 will be priced from NT$17,901 ($597). REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Asustek Chief Executive Jerry Shen holds the new Asus Padfone 2, which combines smartphone and tablet PC functions, during a media launch in Taipei October 16, 2012. The Padfone 2 will be priced from NT$17,901 ($597). REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

<p>The new Asus Padfone 2, which combines smartphone and tablet PC functions, is presented during a media launch in Taipei October 16, 2012. The Padfone 2 will be priced starting at NT$17,901 ($597). REUTERS/Pichi Chuang</p>

The new Asus Padfone 2, which combines smartphone and tablet PC functions, is presented during a media launch in Taipei October 16, 2012. The Padfone 2 will be priced starting at NT$17,901 ($597). REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

The new Asus Padfone 2, which combines smartphone and tablet PC functions, is presented during a media launch in Taipei October 16, 2012. The Padfone 2 will be priced starting at NT$17,901 ($597). REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

<p>Fujitsu's 10.1 inch tablet prototype with Windows 8 is pictured at CEATEC JAPAN 2012 electronics show in Chiba, east of Tokyo, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

Fujitsu's 10.1 inch tablet prototype with Windows 8 is pictured at CEATEC JAPAN 2012 electronics show in Chiba, east of Tokyo, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Fujitsu's 10.1 inch tablet prototype with Windows 8 is pictured at CEATEC JAPAN 2012 electronics show in Chiba, east of Tokyo, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

<p>Tom Butler, director of Lenovo Thinkpad marketing, displays a Lenovo computer tablet that features Intel Corp's latest "Atom" processor and Windows 8 software, in San Francisco, California September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Tom Butler, director of Lenovo Thinkpad marketing, displays a Lenovo computer tablet that features Intel Corp's latest "Atom" processor and Windows 8 software, in San Francisco, California September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tom Butler, director of Lenovo Thinkpad marketing, displays a Lenovo computer tablet that features Intel Corp's latest "Atom" processor and Windows 8 software, in San Francisco, California September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

<p>A Hewlett-Packard computer tablet that features Intel Corp's latest "Atom" processor and Windows 8 software, is seen in San Francisco, California September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

A Hewlett-Packard computer tablet that features Intel Corp's latest "Atom" processor and Windows 8 software, is seen in San Francisco, California September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

A Hewlett-Packard computer tablet that features Intel Corp's latest "Atom" processor and Windows 8 software, is seen in San Francisco, California September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

<p>Wan Biao, CEO of Huawei Device, poses with a Huawei MediaPad tablet device during an interview in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files</p>

Wan Biao, CEO of Huawei Device, poses with a Huawei MediaPad tablet device during an interview in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files

Wan Biao, CEO of Huawei Device, poses with a Huawei MediaPad tablet device during an interview in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files

<p>Google Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt poses with the Nexus 7 tablet at a promotional event in Tokyo September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Files</p>

Google Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt poses with the Nexus 7 tablet at a promotional event in Tokyo September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Files

Google Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt poses with the Nexus 7 tablet at a promotional event in Tokyo September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Files

<p>Customers try iPad tablets on display at a new Apple store during its official oppening in Strasbourg September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/Files</p>

Customers try iPad tablets on display at a new Apple store during its official oppening in Strasbourg September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/Files

Customers try iPad tablets on display at a new Apple store during its official oppening in Strasbourg September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/Files

<p>An employee holds up a Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Tab tablet computer (L) and an Apple iPad as he poses at a store in Seoul August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won/Files</p>

An employee holds up a Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Tab tablet computer (L) and an Apple iPad as he poses at a store in Seoul August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won/Files

An employee holds up a Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Tab tablet computer (L) and an Apple iPad as he poses at a store in Seoul August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won/Files

<p>Students display Aakash, which means sky, dubbed the world's cheapest tablet computer, after its launching ceremony in New Delhi October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files</p>

Students display Aakash, which means sky, dubbed the world's cheapest tablet computer, after its launching ceremony in New Delhi October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

Students display Aakash, which means sky, dubbed the world's cheapest tablet computer, after its launching ceremony in New Delhi October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

