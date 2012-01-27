Tainted medicine tragedy
Family members mourn while standing near the unseen body of 62-year-old heart patient Chaudhry Mohammad Gulab outside their residence in Lahore on January 27, 2012. The government in Pakistan's Punjab province is scrambling to recall contaminated...more
Family members mourn while standing near the unseen body of 62-year-old heart patient Chaudhry Mohammad Gulab outside their residence in Lahore on January 27, 2012. The government in Pakistan's Punjab province is scrambling to recall contaminated drugs that have killed over a 100 people in the last month, local media cited provincial health officials on Friday. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Family members lower the body of 62-year-old heart patient Chaudhry Mohammad Gulab, draped by a red shroud bearing verses of the Koran, during his burial in Lahore on January 27, 2012. Gulab's health started to deteriorate after he was prescribed a...more
Family members lower the body of 62-year-old heart patient Chaudhry Mohammad Gulab, draped by a red shroud bearing verses of the Koran, during his burial in Lahore on January 27, 2012. Gulab's health started to deteriorate after he was prescribed a new medication by the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) on January 18, his younger brother Chaudhry Mohammad Bagh said at his funeral. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Family members mourn while standing near the unseen body of 62-year-old heart patient Chaudhry Mohammad Gulab outside their residence in Lahore on January 27, 2012. "We returned to PIC on January 25 after Gulab started coughing blood and officials...more
Family members mourn while standing near the unseen body of 62-year-old heart patient Chaudhry Mohammad Gulab outside their residence in Lahore on January 27, 2012. "We returned to PIC on January 25 after Gulab started coughing blood and officials asked us to return his medication and then advised we should admit him to the Mayo hospital. He died two days after being admitted," Bagh said. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Lubna, 32, mourns over the body of her uncle Chaudhry Mohammad Gulab, 62, a heart patient, who died in Lahore on January 27, 2012. Officials at the Mayo hospital failed to comment on the cause of Gulab's death, although his death certificate states...more
Lubna, 32, mourns over the body of her uncle Chaudhry Mohammad Gulab, 62, a heart patient, who died in Lahore on January 27, 2012. Officials at the Mayo hospital failed to comment on the cause of Gulab's death, although his death certificate states it was due to a heart attack. Government officials have said autopsies would need to be performed before the cause of the recent deaths can be confirmed. REUTERS/Mani Rana
Family members and neighbors view the body of 62-year-old heart patient Chaudhry Mohammad Gulab before his burial in Lahore on January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mani Rana
Family members and neighbors view the body of 62-year-old heart patient Chaudhry Mohammad Gulab before his burial in Lahore on January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mani Rana
Mohammad Jahangir Aftab weeps while standing over the unseen body of his younger brother, 62-year-old heart patient Chaudhry Mohammad Gulab, outside their residence in Lahore January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mani Rana
Mohammad Jahangir Aftab weeps while standing over the unseen body of his younger brother, 62-year-old heart patient Chaudhry Mohammad Gulab, outside their residence in Lahore January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mani Rana
Family members carry the shroud-draped body of 62-year-old heart patient Chaudhry Mohammad Gulab to his burial from his residence in Lahore on January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mani Rana
Family members carry the shroud-draped body of 62-year-old heart patient Chaudhry Mohammad Gulab to his burial from his residence in Lahore on January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mani Rana
Neighbors view the body of 62-year-old heart patient Chaudhry Mohammad Gulab before his burial in Lahore on January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Neighbors view the body of 62-year-old heart patient Chaudhry Mohammad Gulab before his burial in Lahore on January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Family members mourn while standing over the unseen body of 62-year-old heart patient Chaudhry Mohammad Gulab outside their residence in Lahore on January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Family members mourn while standing over the unseen body of 62-year-old heart patient Chaudhry Mohammad Gulab outside their residence in Lahore on January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Rose petals crown the face of 62-year-old heart patient Chaudhry Mohammad Gulab as his family members prepare him for burial in Lahore on January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mani Rana
Rose petals crown the face of 62-year-old heart patient Chaudhry Mohammad Gulab as his family members prepare him for burial in Lahore on January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mani Rana
Hospital staff sit behind the counter of a pharmacy as they distribute free medication to cardiac patients at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in Lahore January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Hospital staff sit behind the counter of a pharmacy as they distribute free medication to cardiac patients at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in Lahore January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Woman stand in queue to receive free medication from a pharmacy at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in Lahore January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Woman stand in queue to receive free medication from a pharmacy at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in Lahore January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Neighbors pray outside the residence of 62-year-old heart patient Chaudhry Mohammad Gulab after he was buried in Lahore on January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Neighbors pray outside the residence of 62-year-old heart patient Chaudhry Mohammad Gulab after he was buried in Lahore on January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Chaudhry Mohammad Bagh leans down to touch the head of his deceased 62-year-old brother Chaudhry Mohammad Gulab, a heart patient, before his burial in Lahore on January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mani Rana
Chaudhry Mohammad Bagh leans down to touch the head of his deceased 62-year-old brother Chaudhry Mohammad Gulab, a heart patient, before his burial in Lahore on January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mani Rana
A woman kneels amid others waiting to receive free medication from a pharmacy at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in Lahore January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A woman kneels amid others waiting to receive free medication from a pharmacy at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in Lahore January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A heart patient lies on a bed while seeking treatment at the Mayo hospital in Lahore on January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mani Rana
A heart patient lies on a bed while seeking treatment at the Mayo hospital in Lahore on January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mani Rana
Next Slideshows
Rio building collapse
Three buildings collapse in downtown Rio de Janeiro.
Best of the Australian Open
The top seeds face off in Melbourne.
Inside Cuba
An insider's look at the people and places that define Cuba.
India vs Australia, 4th Test
A selection of pictures from the fourth and final Test between India and Australia at Adelaide.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.