Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu May 25, 2017 | 7:10pm IST

Taiwan court rules in favor of same-sex marriage

Supporters hug each other during a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia, in Taipei, Taiwan May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Supporters hug each other during a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia, in Taipei, Taiwan May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Supporters hug each other during a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia, in Taipei, Taiwan May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
1 / 9
Supporters wave their mobile phone torches in the colors of the rainbow during a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Supporters wave their mobile phone torches in the colors of the rainbow during a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Supporters wave their mobile phone torches in the colors of the rainbow during a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
2 / 9
Supporters attend a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Supporters attend a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Supporters attend a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
3 / 9
Supporters hug each other during a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Supporters hug each other during a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Supporters hug each other during a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
4 / 9
A supporter waves a rainbow flag during a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A supporter waves a rainbow flag during a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
A supporter waves a rainbow flag during a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
5 / 9
A supporter holds a rainbow umbrella during a rally ahead of Taiwan's top court ruling on a same-sex marriage case which will decide whether it will become the first place in Asia to recognize same-sex marriage, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A supporter holds a rainbow umbrella during a rally ahead of Taiwan's top court ruling on a same-sex marriage case which will decide whether it will become the first place in Asia to recognize same-sex marriage, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
A supporter holds a rainbow umbrella during a rally ahead of Taiwan's top court ruling on a same-sex marriage case which will decide whether it will become the first place in Asia to recognize same-sex marriage, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
6 / 9
Supporters react during a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Supporters react during a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Supporters react during a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
7 / 9
Supporters take part in a rally ahead of Taiwan's top court ruling on same-sex marriage case which will decide whether it will become the first place in Asia to recognize same-sex marriage, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Supporters take part in a rally ahead of Taiwan's top court ruling on same-sex marriage case which will decide whether it will become the first place in Asia to recognize same-sex marriage, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Supporters take part in a rally ahead of Taiwan's top court ruling on same-sex marriage case which will decide whether it will become the first place in Asia to recognize same-sex marriage, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
8 / 9
A supporter ties a rainbow headband during a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A supporter ties a rainbow headband during a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
A supporter ties a rainbow headband during a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
Unrest on the streets of Brasilia

Unrest on the streets of Brasilia

Next Slideshows

Unrest on the streets of Brasilia

Unrest on the streets of Brasilia

Anti-government protesters clash with police in the capital of Brazil as leftist parties, unions and other groups demand the resignation of scandal-hit...

25 May 2017
Clashes in Caracas

Clashes in Caracas

Nearly two months of massive anti-government rallies continue in Venezuela as chaos flares across the oil-rich country reeling from economic crisis.

25 May 2017
Two gay men publicly caned in Indonesia

Two gay men publicly caned in Indonesia

Indonesia religious police publicly cane two men for having gay sex.

23 May 2017
Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

At least 22 people were killed and over 50 wounded in an explosion at the end of a concert by Ariana Grande in Manchester.

23 May 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

PM Modi's Portugal tour

PM Modi's Portugal tour

Pictures from the PM Modi's visit to Portugal on the first leg of his three-nation tour.

Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India

Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India

Pictures from the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 as India and England open the tournament at County Ground.

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Last Friday of Ramadan in India

Last Friday of Ramadan in India

Muslims offer prayers during the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in India.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast