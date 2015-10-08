Taiwan on China's shores
Shiyu, or Lion Islet, which is part of Kinmen county, one of Taiwan's offshore islands, is seen in front of Xiamen, China, in Kinmen county, Taiwan, September 8, 2015. Rustic Kinmen, with a population of less than 129,000, is a half-hour ferry ride...more
A local resident takes a selfie with his smartphone in front of military soldiers and tanks during the annual Han Kuang military exercise in Kinmen, Taiwan, September 7, 2015. Kinmen is eyeing closer commercial ties with China. It wants to pipe water...more
People walk in the village of Guningtou in Kinmen, Taiwan, September 7, 2015. China is seeking unification with Taiwan under its "one country, two systems" formula by which Hong Kong, a former British colony, returned to Chinese rule in 1997. And...more
Soldiers fire M115 203mm howitzers during the annual Han Kuang military exercise in Kinmen, Taiwan, September 8, 2015. Soldiers on the tiny Taiwan-held island of Kinmen regularly conduct military drills repelling amphibious attacks by Chinese...more
A farmer sets off firecrackers to scare off birds in a sorghum field in Kinmen county, Taiwan, September 8, 2015. The war games are a reminder that this place is the front line between China and Taiwan where beaches were mined and shots traded up...more
Huang Chin-chi, 92, poses for a photograph in his living room in Kinmen county, Taiwan, September 7, 2015. "If China attacks Taiwan, we will be the first to die," said Kinmen bar owner Sam Chen, 29, as he watched recent live-fire drills with fellow...more
A reporter takes pictures of a soldier during the annual Han Kuang military exercise in Kinmen, Taiwan, September 7, 2015. Many in Taiwan, especially a newly politicized youth movement, are angry about perceived economic dominance by China, likening...more
Tourists walk inside the Jhaishan Tunnel in Kinmen county, Taiwan, September 8, 2015. Taiwan's pro-Beijing, Kuomintang-led (KMT) government hopes greater economic integration will bolster Taiwan's economy. But Taiwan chooses a new president and...more
An empty military command post in the village of Guningtou with its outer walls riddled with bullet hotels is seen in Kinmen County, Taiwan, September 8, 2015. Kinmen's growth is supported by Chinese visitors drawn to reminders of war such as...more
Local residents take pictures during the annual Han Kuang military exercise in Kinmen, Taiwan, September 8, 2015. "In Kinmen, we can do what Taiwan can't, what Taiwan doesn't dare do," said Kinmen county chief Chen Fu-hai, who wants water,...more
A woman collects oysters on a beach near anti-landing barricades in Kinmen county, Taiwan, September 8, 2015. Kinmen county chief Chen Fu-hai has a three-year roadmap to build a "special economic zone" in which Kinmen can share Xiamen's economy. The...more
A deserted wall of speakers which was used for anti-China propaganda at Beishan Broadcast Station in Kinmen, Taiwan, September 7, 2015. But it would still have to get the nod from the central government before a referendum can take place....more
An elderly woman and a child rest next to a well in the village of Guningtou in Kinmen, Taiwan, September 7, 2015. "As long as it's good for Taiwan's economy and meets the needs of its people, Xiamen will be happy to make it happen," Chinese state...more
A tourist walks in the Everrich duty free shopping mall in Kinmen county, Taiwan, September 8, 2015. The free trade zone is controversial because it would allow unfettered Chinese investment on to Kinmen - something that is strictly controlled in...more
A worker trims bushes near an advertising post in Kinmen county, Taiwan, September 7, 2015. "Kinmen residents are really worried about China," said Andy Yang, a KMT politician who supports the free trade zone idea. "But put that aside: do we want...more
Chinese tourists shop in the Everrich duty free shopping mall in Kinmen county, Taiwan, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
An elderly woman poses in front of a bullet-riddled wall of her house in the village of Guningtou in Kinmen, Taiwan, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A tourist bus drives past military soldiers and tanks during the annual Han Kuang military exercise in Kinmen, Taiwan, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Tourists takes pictures in front of soldiers during the annual Han Kuang military exercise in Kinmen, Taiwan, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
An empty military command post in the village of Guningtou with its outer walls riddled with bullet hotels is seen in Kinmen County, Taiwan, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
