Pictures | Fri Jul 25, 2014

Taiwan plane crash

Daughter of 38-year-old Chen Zheng-long, who died in a TransAsia Airways plane crash, is comforted by her grandmother at a funeral parlor on Taiwan's offshore island of Penghu July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Soldiers remove the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed on the rooftop, on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

The body of a passenger who died in a TransAsia Airways plane crash is carried from inside a container with cooling facilities at a funeral parlor on Taiwan's offshore island of Penghu, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Workers remove the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed, on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Soldiers clean up wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed, on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

A worker cuts apart the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed, on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

A Catholic bishop prays near the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed, on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

A relative carries a portrait of a passenger who died in a TransAsia Airways plane crash, at a funeral parlor on Taiwan's offshore island of Penghu, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Portraits of passengers who died in a TransAsia Airways plane crash are displayed inside a funeral parlor on Taiwan's offshore island of Penghu, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Relatives of passengers on board the TransAsia Airways plane that crashed cry at a funeral parlor on Taiwan's offshore island of Penghu, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Lau

Aviation Safety Council personnel examine the wreckage of TransAsia Airways flight GE222 on the Taiwan's offshore island Penghu, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Relatives of passengers on board the crashed Transasia Airways plane cry on the Taiwan's offshore island Penghu, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

A man stands in his backyard and looks at the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

A relative of a passenger on board the TransAsia Airways plane that crashed cries in front of his portrait at the funeral parlor on Taiwan's offshore island of Penghu, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Rescue personnel survey the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed, on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014.REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Soldiers remove the wreckage of TransAsia Airways flight GE222 on the Taiwan's offshore island Penghu, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed is scattered among bushes on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Rescue personnel survey the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed, on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Hu Yu-jie, 34, one of the survivors of the TransAsia Airways plane that crashed on Taiwan's offshore island of Penghu, arrives at Kaohsiung Veterans General Hospital in Kaohsiung July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

An airline seat is buried among the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Rescue personnel survey the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed, on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Soldiers carry bodies from the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A relative of a passenger on board the crashed TransAsia Airways plane cries in Kaohsiung International Airport, southern Taiwan, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescue personnel survey the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed, on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A car is seen covered in rubble from the wreckage of TransAsia Airways flight GE222 on Taiwan's offshore island of Penghu, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Yao-wen

Rescue personnel survey the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Rescue personnel survey the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Rescue personnel survey the wreckage of TransAsia Airways flight GE222 on Taiwan's offshore island of Penghu, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Yao-wen

