Pictures | Fri Feb 6, 2015 | 10:05pm IST

Taiwan plane crash

Emergency personnel conduct search operations in the water near the site of the crashed TransAsia Airways plane Flight GE235 in New Taipei City, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Emergency personnel conduct search operations in the water near the site of the crashed TransAsia Airways plane Flight GE235 in New Taipei City, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Friday, February 06, 2015
Emergency personnel conduct search operations in the water near the site of the crashed TransAsia Airways plane Flight GE235 in New Taipei City, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Soldiers stand guard while emergency personnel examine the two bodies of passengers who died in the TransAsia Airways Flight GE235 plane crash in New Taipei City, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Soldiers stand guard while emergency personnel examine the two bodies of passengers who died in the TransAsia Airways Flight GE235 plane crash in New Taipei City, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Friday, February 06, 2015
Soldiers stand guard while emergency personnel examine the two bodies of passengers who died in the TransAsia Airways Flight GE235 plane crash in New Taipei City, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Family members of passengers who died in the TransAsia Airways Flight GE235 plane crash react when emergency personnel retrieve two bodies from the water in New Taipei City, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Family members of passengers who died in the TransAsia Airways Flight GE235 plane crash react when emergency personnel retrieve two bodies from the water in New Taipei City, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Friday, February 06, 2015
Family members of passengers who died in the TransAsia Airways Flight GE235 plane crash react when emergency personnel retrieve two bodies from the water in New Taipei City, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Emergency teams remove pieces of wreckage at the site of the crashed TransAsia Airways plane Flight GE235 in New Taipei City, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Emergency teams remove pieces of wreckage at the site of the crashed TransAsia Airways plane Flight GE235 in New Taipei City, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
Emergency teams remove pieces of wreckage at the site of the crashed TransAsia Airways plane Flight GE235 in New Taipei City, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Emergency personnel carry a body of a passenger who died in the TransAsia Airways Flight GE235 plane crash in New Taipei City, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Emergency personnel carry a body of a passenger who died in the TransAsia Airways Flight GE235 plane crash in New Taipei City, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Friday, February 06, 2015
Emergency personnel carry a body of a passenger who died in the TransAsia Airways Flight GE235 plane crash in New Taipei City, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Baggages are placed near the wreckage of TransAsia Airways plane Flight GE235 after it crash landed into a river, in New Taipei City, Taiwan, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Baggages are placed near the wreckage of TransAsia Airways plane Flight GE235 after it crash landed into a river, in New Taipei City, Taiwan, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
Baggages are placed near the wreckage of TransAsia Airways plane Flight GE235 after it crash landed into a river, in New Taipei City, Taiwan, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Rescuers look on as part of the wreckage of TransAsia Airways plane Flight GE235 is lifted after it crash landed into a river, in New Taipei City, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescuers look on as part of the wreckage of TransAsia Airways plane Flight GE235 is lifted after it crash landed into a river, in New Taipei City, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
Rescuers look on as part of the wreckage of TransAsia Airways plane Flight GE235 is lifted after it crash landed into a river, in New Taipei City, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Family members of the passengers on the crashed TransAsia Airways plane Flight GE235 leave the site after a Daoist ceremony in New Taipei City, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Family members of the passengers on the crashed TransAsia Airways plane Flight GE235 leave the site after a Daoist ceremony in New Taipei City, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
Family members of the passengers on the crashed TransAsia Airways plane Flight GE235 leave the site after a Daoist ceremony in New Taipei City, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Rescuers lift part of the wreckage of TransAsia Airways plane Flight GE235 after it crash landed into a river, in New Taipei City, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescuers lift part of the wreckage of TransAsia Airways plane Flight GE235 after it crash landed into a river, in New Taipei City, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
Rescuers lift part of the wreckage of TransAsia Airways plane Flight GE235 after it crash landed into a river, in New Taipei City, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou meets with family members of a passenger who died in a TransAsia Airways plane crash, at a funeral parlor in Taipei, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Central News Agency/Pool

Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou meets with family members of a passenger who died in a TransAsia Airways plane crash, at a funeral parlor in Taipei, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Central News Agency/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou meets with family members of a passenger who died in a TransAsia Airways plane crash, at a funeral parlor in Taipei, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Central News Agency/Pool
Rescue personnel carry the wreckage of TransAsia Airways plane Flight GE235 after it crash landed into a river, in New Taipei City, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Rescue personnel carry the wreckage of TransAsia Airways plane Flight GE235 after it crash landed into a river, in New Taipei City, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
Rescue personnel carry the wreckage of TransAsia Airways plane Flight GE235 after it crash landed into a river, in New Taipei City, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A family member cries as he arrives at the site where TransAsia Airways plane Flight GE235 crash landed into a river, in New Taipei City, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

A family member cries as he arrives at the site where TransAsia Airways plane Flight GE235 crash landed into a river, in New Taipei City, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
A family member cries as he arrives at the site where TransAsia Airways plane Flight GE235 crash landed into a river, in New Taipei City, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Rescue personnel examine the wreckage of TransAsia Airways plane Flight GE235 after it crash landed into a river, in New Taipei City, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Rescue personnel examine the wreckage of TransAsia Airways plane Flight GE235 after it crash landed into a river, in New Taipei City, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
Rescue personnel examine the wreckage of TransAsia Airways plane Flight GE235 after it crash landed into a river, in New Taipei City, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Emergency personnel retrieve the body of a passenger from the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop ATR 72-600 aircraft after it crashed in a river, in New Taipei City, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Emergency personnel retrieve the body of a passenger from the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop ATR 72-600 aircraft after it crashed in a river, in New Taipei City, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
Emergency personnel retrieve the body of a passenger from the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop ATR 72-600 aircraft after it crashed in a river, in New Taipei City, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue personnel examine the wreckage of TransAsia Airways plane Flight GE235 after it crash landed into a river, in New Taipei City, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Rescue personnel examine the wreckage of TransAsia Airways plane Flight GE235 after it crash landed into a river, in New Taipei City, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
Rescue personnel examine the wreckage of TransAsia Airways plane Flight GE235 after it crash landed into a river, in New Taipei City, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A still image taken from an amateur video shot by a motorist shows a TransAsia Airways plane cartwheeling over a motorway soon after the turboprop ATR 72-600 aircraft took off in New Taipei City, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/AMVID via Reuters TV

A still image taken from an amateur video shot by a motorist shows a TransAsia Airways plane cartwheeling over a motorway soon after the turboprop ATR 72-600 aircraft took off in New Taipei City, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/AMVID via Reuters TV

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
A still image taken from an amateur video shot by a motorist shows a TransAsia Airways plane cartwheeling over a motorway soon after the turboprop ATR 72-600 aircraft took off in New Taipei City, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/AMVID via Reuters TV
Policemen control traffic next to the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways plane which hit a motorway before crash landing in a river, in New Taipei City, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Policemen control traffic next to the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways plane which hit a motorway before crash landing in a river, in New Taipei City, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
Policemen control traffic next to the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways plane which hit a motorway before crash landing in a river, in New Taipei City, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Emergency teams break down pieces of wreckage at the site of the crashed TransAsia Airways plane Flight GE235 in New Taipei City, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Emergency teams break down pieces of wreckage at the site of the crashed TransAsia Airways plane Flight GE235 in New Taipei City, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
Emergency teams break down pieces of wreckage at the site of the crashed TransAsia Airways plane Flight GE235 in New Taipei City, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
An ambulance arrives as rescuers carry out rescue operations after a TransAsia plane crashed into a river in New Taipei City, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

An ambulance arrives as rescuers carry out rescue operations after a TransAsia plane crashed into a river in New Taipei City, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
An ambulance arrives as rescuers carry out rescue operations after a TransAsia plane crashed into a river in New Taipei City, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Rescuers pull a passenger out of the TransAsia Airways plane which crash landed in a river, in New Taipei City, Taiwan, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Rescuers pull a passenger out of the TransAsia Airways plane which crash landed in a river, in New Taipei City, Taiwan, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
Rescuers pull a passenger out of the TransAsia Airways plane which crash landed in a river, in New Taipei City, Taiwan, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Soldiers carry a body after a TransAsia Airways plane crash landed in a river in New Taipei City, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Soldiers carry a body after a TransAsia Airways plane crash landed in a river in New Taipei City, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
Soldiers carry a body after a TransAsia Airways plane crash landed in a river in New Taipei City, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
The wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop ATR 72-600 aircraft is recovered from a river, in New Taipei City, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

The wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop ATR 72-600 aircraft is recovered from a river, in New Taipei City, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
The wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop ATR 72-600 aircraft is recovered from a river, in New Taipei City, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
The wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop ATR 72-600 aircraft is recovered from a river, in New Taipei City, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

The wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop ATR 72-600 aircraft is recovered from a river, in New Taipei City, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
The wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop ATR 72-600 aircraft is recovered from a river, in New Taipei City, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Rescuers remove a body in a bag after a TransAsia Airways plane crash landed in a river in New Taipei City, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Rescuers remove a body in a bag after a TransAsia Airways plane crash landed in a river in New Taipei City, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
Rescuers remove a body in a bag after a TransAsia Airways plane crash landed in a river in New Taipei City, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
