Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Feb 24, 2015 | 10:35pm IST

Taking on Boko Haram

Members of the Mauritanian special forces dance after a training session during Flintlock 2015, a U.S.-led military exercise, in Mao, Chad, February 21, 2015. Exercise Flintlock is an annual regional exercise among African, Western and U.S. counter-terrorism forces. The "Flintlock" manoeuvres unfold as Chad and four neighboring states prepare a task force to take on Boko Haram, the biggest security threat to Africa's top energy producer Nigeria and an increasing concern to countries bordering it. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Members of the Mauritanian special forces dance after a training session during Flintlock 2015, a U.S.-led military exercise, in Mao, Chad, February 21, 2015. Exercise Flintlock is an annual regional exercise among African, Western and U.S....more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
Members of the Mauritanian special forces dance after a training session during Flintlock 2015, a U.S.-led military exercise, in Mao, Chad, February 21, 2015. Exercise Flintlock is an annual regional exercise among African, Western and U.S. counter-terrorism forces. The "Flintlock" manoeuvres unfold as Chad and four neighboring states prepare a task force to take on Boko Haram, the biggest security threat to Africa's top energy producer Nigeria and an increasing concern to countries bordering it. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Close
1 / 17
Chadian soldiers ride atop a pickup truck during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 23, 2015. The U.S. military will share communications equipment and intelligence with African allies to assist them in the fight against Nigerian Islamist group Boko Haram, the commander of U.S. Special Forces operations in Africa said. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Chadian soldiers ride atop a pickup truck during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 23, 2015. The U.S. military will share communications equipment and intelligence with African allies to assist them in the fight...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
Chadian soldiers ride atop a pickup truck during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 23, 2015. The U.S. military will share communications equipment and intelligence with African allies to assist them in the fight against Nigerian Islamist group Boko Haram, the commander of U.S. Special Forces operations in Africa said. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Close
2 / 17
A Tunisian soldier practices sniper tactics during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 22, 2015. Amid growing international alarm, the four nations of the Lake Chad region - Chad, Niger, Cameroon and Nigeria - plus neighboring Benin are preparing a joint task-force of 8,700 men to take on the Sunni jihadist group Boko Haram. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

A Tunisian soldier practices sniper tactics during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 22, 2015. Amid growing international alarm, the four nations of the Lake Chad region - Chad, Niger, Cameroon and Nigeria - plus...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
A Tunisian soldier practices sniper tactics during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 22, 2015. Amid growing international alarm, the four nations of the Lake Chad region - Chad, Niger, Cameroon and Nigeria - plus neighboring Benin are preparing a joint task-force of 8,700 men to take on the Sunni jihadist group Boko Haram. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Close
3 / 17
Nigerian special forces conduct a mock casualty evacuation during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 22, 2015. The ninth edition of Flintlock, grouping 1,300 soldiers from 28 African and Western nations, will emphasize the importance of troops fostering strong relations with local communities to gain intelligence on insurgent groups. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Nigerian special forces conduct a mock casualty evacuation during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 22, 2015. The ninth edition of Flintlock, grouping 1,300 soldiers from 28 African and Western nations, will...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
Nigerian special forces conduct a mock casualty evacuation during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 22, 2015. The ninth edition of Flintlock, grouping 1,300 soldiers from 28 African and Western nations, will emphasize the importance of troops fostering strong relations with local communities to gain intelligence on insurgent groups. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Close
4 / 17
A Spanish soldier trains Mauritanian special forces during Flintlock 2015, a U.S. led military exercise, in Mao, Chad, February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

A Spanish soldier trains Mauritanian special forces during Flintlock 2015, a U.S. led military exercise, in Mao, Chad, February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
A Spanish soldier trains Mauritanian special forces during Flintlock 2015, a U.S. led military exercise, in Mao, Chad, February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Close
5 / 17
Chadian special forces jog during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Chadian special forces jog during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Chadian special forces jog during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Close
6 / 17
A U.S. soldier trains a Chadian soldier in a mock ambush during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

A U.S. soldier trains a Chadian soldier in a mock ambush during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
A U.S. soldier trains a Chadian soldier in a mock ambush during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Close
7 / 17
Members of the Mauritanian special forces run in the bush during Flintlock 2015, a U.S.-led military exercise, in Mao, Chad, February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Members of the Mauritanian special forces run in the bush during Flintlock 2015, a U.S.-led military exercise, in Mao, Chad, February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
Members of the Mauritanian special forces run in the bush during Flintlock 2015, a U.S.-led military exercise, in Mao, Chad, February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Close
8 / 17
U.S. soldiers drive a military vehicle during Flintlock 2015, a US.-led military exercise, in Mao, Chad, February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

U.S. soldiers drive a military vehicle during Flintlock 2015, a US.-led military exercise, in Mao, Chad, February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
U.S. soldiers drive a military vehicle during Flintlock 2015, a US.-led military exercise, in Mao, Chad, February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Close
9 / 17
Soldiers participate in the opening ceremony of Flintlock 2015, an exercise organized by the U.S. military in Ndjamena, Chad February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Soldiers participate in the opening ceremony of Flintlock 2015, an exercise organized by the U.S. military in Ndjamena, Chad February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
Soldiers participate in the opening ceremony of Flintlock 2015, an exercise organized by the U.S. military in Ndjamena, Chad February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Close
10 / 17
A Nigerian soldier aims his weapon during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

A Nigerian soldier aims his weapon during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
A Nigerian soldier aims his weapon during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Close
11 / 17
A U.S. special forces soldier stands in front of Chadian soldiers during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

A U.S. special forces soldier stands in front of Chadian soldiers during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
A U.S. special forces soldier stands in front of Chadian soldiers during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Close
12 / 17
Chadian soldiers ride atop a pickup truck during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Chadian soldiers ride atop a pickup truck during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
Chadian soldiers ride atop a pickup truck during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Close
13 / 17
A British soldier trains Nigerian special forces in marksmanship during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

A British soldier trains Nigerian special forces in marksmanship during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
A British soldier trains Nigerian special forces in marksmanship during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Close
14 / 17
A U.S. soldier does push-ups with Chadian soldiers during Flintlock 2015, a US.-led military exercise, in Mao, Chad, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

A U.S. soldier does push-ups with Chadian soldiers during Flintlock 2015, a US.-led military exercise, in Mao, Chad, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
A U.S. soldier does push-ups with Chadian soldiers during Flintlock 2015, a US.-led military exercise, in Mao, Chad, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Close
15 / 17
Chadian soldiers ride atop a pickup truck during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Chadian soldiers ride atop a pickup truck during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
Chadian soldiers ride atop a pickup truck during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Close
16 / 17
Members of Chadian special forces form a line during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Members of Chadian special forces form a line during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Members of Chadian special forces form a line during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
World Cup: India v S.Africa

World Cup: India v S.Africa

Next Slideshows

World Cup: India v S.Africa

World Cup: India v S.Africa

Images from Cricket World Cup match between India and South Africa.

22 Feb 2015
Cold in the USA

Cold in the USA

Millions of people awoke to painfully cold weather in the eastern United States, with temperatures frigid enough in New York City and Washington to break...

21 Feb 2015
Greece in the shadows

Greece in the shadows

Silhouettes across the nation that is in the euro zone spotlight.

20 Feb 2015
India this week

India this week

Pictures that caught our eyes or made news in India during the past week.

20 Feb 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast