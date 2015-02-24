Taking on Boko Haram
Members of the Mauritanian special forces dance after a training session during Flintlock 2015, a U.S.-led military exercise, in Mao, Chad, February 21, 2015. Exercise Flintlock is an annual regional exercise among African, Western and U.S....more
Chadian soldiers ride atop a pickup truck during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 23, 2015. The U.S. military will share communications equipment and intelligence with African allies to assist them in the fight...more
A Tunisian soldier practices sniper tactics during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 22, 2015. Amid growing international alarm, the four nations of the Lake Chad region - Chad, Niger, Cameroon and Nigeria - plus...more
Nigerian special forces conduct a mock casualty evacuation during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 22, 2015. The ninth edition of Flintlock, grouping 1,300 soldiers from 28 African and Western nations, will...more
A Spanish soldier trains Mauritanian special forces during Flintlock 2015, a U.S. led military exercise, in Mao, Chad, February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Chadian special forces jog during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
A U.S. soldier trains a Chadian soldier in a mock ambush during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Members of the Mauritanian special forces run in the bush during Flintlock 2015, a U.S.-led military exercise, in Mao, Chad, February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
U.S. soldiers drive a military vehicle during Flintlock 2015, a US.-led military exercise, in Mao, Chad, February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Soldiers participate in the opening ceremony of Flintlock 2015, an exercise organized by the U.S. military in Ndjamena, Chad February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
A Nigerian soldier aims his weapon during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
A U.S. special forces soldier stands in front of Chadian soldiers during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Chadian soldiers ride atop a pickup truck during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
A British soldier trains Nigerian special forces in marksmanship during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
A U.S. soldier does push-ups with Chadian soldiers during Flintlock 2015, a US.-led military exercise, in Mao, Chad, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Chadian soldiers ride atop a pickup truck during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Members of Chadian special forces form a line during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Next Slideshows
World Cup: India v S.Africa
Images from Cricket World Cup match between India and South Africa.
Cold in the USA
Millions of people awoke to painfully cold weather in the eastern United States, with temperatures frigid enough in New York City and Washington to break...
Greece in the shadows
Silhouettes across the nation that is in the euro zone spotlight.
India this week
Pictures that caught our eyes or made news in India during the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.