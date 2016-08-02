Talgo train in Mumbai
People take pictures inside the parked high speed Talgo train during its trial run at a railway station in Mumbai, India August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man takes pictures of the high speed Talgo train during its trial run at a railway station in Mumbai, India August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An engineer walks past the parked high speed Talgo train during its trial run at a railway station in Mumbai, India August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People look inside the parked high speed Talgo train during its trial run at a railway station in Mumbai, India August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A television journalist reports from inside the parked high speed Talgo train during its trial run at a railway station in Mumbai, India August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People take pictures inside the high speed Talgo train during its trial run at a railway station in Mumbai, India August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
News photographers take pictures of high speed Talgo train as it arrives at a railway station during its trial run in Mumbai, India August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
