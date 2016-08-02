Edition:
Pictures | Tue Aug 2, 2016 | 9:15pm IST

Talgo train in Mumbai

People take pictures inside the parked high speed Talgo train during its trial run at a railway station in Mumbai, India August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man takes pictures of the high speed Talgo train during its trial run at a railway station in Mumbai, India August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

An engineer walks past the parked high speed Talgo train during its trial run at a railway station in Mumbai, India August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People look inside the parked high speed Talgo train during its trial run at a railway station in Mumbai, India August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A television journalist reports from inside the parked high speed Talgo train during its trial run at a railway station in Mumbai, India August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People take pictures inside the high speed Talgo train during its trial run at a railway station in Mumbai, India August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

News photographers take pictures of high speed Talgo train as it arrives at a railway station during its trial run in Mumbai, India August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

