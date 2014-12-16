Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Dec 17, 2014 | 12:05am IST

Taliban attack Pakistan school

A mother mourns her son Mohammed Ali Khan, 15, a student who was killed during an attack by Taliban gunmen on the Army Public School, at her house in Peshawar December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, December 16, 2014
A man carries a student, who was injured during an attack by Taliban gunmen on the Army Public School, after he received treatment at a hospital in Peshawar, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez

Reuters / Tuesday, December 16, 2014
A Pakistani soldier takes up a position above a road near a military run school that is under attack by Taliban gunmen in Peshawar, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez

Reuters / Tuesday, December 16, 2014
Relatives of a student, who was injured during an attack by Taliban gunmen on the Army Public School, comfort each other outside Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Tuesday, December 16, 2014
A soldier escorts schoolchildren from the Army Public School that is under attack by Taliban gunmen in Peshawar, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez

Reuters / Tuesday, December 16, 2014
Men move bodies of students, who were killed during an attack by Taliban gunmen on the Army Public School, in an ambulance outside a hospital in Peshawar, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 16, 2014
Pakistani security forces takes up positions on a road leading to the Army Public School that is under attack by Taliban gunmen in Peshawar, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez

Reuters / Tuesday, December 16, 2014
Rescue workers and family members carry the coffin of a student, who killed during an attack by Taliban gunmen on the Army Public School, in Peshawar, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez

Reuters / Tuesday, December 16, 2014
Pakistani security forces drive on a road leading to the Army Public School, which is under attack from Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Tuesday, December 16, 2014
A man comforts his son, who was injured during an attack by Taliban gunmen on the Army Public School, at Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 16, 2014
Pakistani security forces drive on a road leading to the Army Public School that is under attack by Taliban gunmen in Peshawar, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez

Reuters / Tuesday, December 16, 2014
A soldier escorts schoolchildren after they were rescued from the Army Public School that is under attack by Taliban gunmen in Peshawar, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez

Reuters / Tuesday, December 16, 2014
Policemen (L) and civilians move a soldier, who was injured during an attack by Taliban gunmen on the Army Public School, in an ambulance outside a hospital in Peshawar, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 16, 2014
A student cries on a man's shoulder, after he was rescued from the Army Public School that in under attack by Taliban gunmen in Peshawar, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez

Reuters / Tuesday, December 16, 2014
Students walk near the Army Public School that in under attack by Taliban gunmen in Peshawar, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez

Reuters / Tuesday, December 16, 2014
An armored carrier moves past a soldier near the Army Public School, that in under attack by Taliban gunmen in Peshawar, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez

Reuters / Tuesday, December 16, 2014
Schoolchildren stand outside after being rescued from the Army Public School that in under attack by Taliban gunmen in Peshawar, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez

Reuters / Tuesday, December 16, 2014
A man talks on a phone, with his arm around a student, outside a military run school that is under attack by Taliban gunmen in Peshawar, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez

Reuters / Tuesday, December 16, 2014
An army helicopter flies over the Army Public School that in under attack by Taliban gunmen in Peshawar, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez

Reuters / Tuesday, December 16, 2014
Ambulances, carrying schoolchildren, make their way from the Army Public School that in under attack by Taliban gunmen in Peshawar, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez

Reuters / Tuesday, December 16, 2014
Schoolchildren cross a road as they move away from a military run school that is under attack by Taliban gunmen in Peshawar, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez

Reuters / Tuesday, December 16, 2014
Men carry the coffin of a student who was killed during an attack by Taliban gunmen on the Army Public School, during a funeral in Peshawar December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez

Reuters / Tuesday, December 16, 2014
Policemen stand beside empty coffins at the hospital after an attack by Taliban gunmen on the Army Public School in Peshawar December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, December 16, 2014
Women mourn their relative Mohammed Ali Khan, 15, a student who was killed during an attack by Taliban gunmen on the Army Public School, at his house in Peshawar December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, December 16, 2014
A man lights candles to mourn the victims from the Army Public School in Peshawar, which was attack by Taliban gunmen, in Karachi, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Tuesday, December 16, 2014
Iftikhar mourns his son Mohammed Ali Khan, 15, a student who was killed during an attack by Taliban gunmen on the Army Public School, at his house in Peshawar, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, December 16, 2014
