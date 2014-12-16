Taliban attack Pakistan school
A mother mourns her son Mohammed Ali Khan, 15, a student who was killed during an attack by Taliban gunmen on the Army Public School, at her house in Peshawar December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A man carries a student, who was injured during an attack by Taliban gunmen on the Army Public School, after he received treatment at a hospital in Peshawar, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez
A Pakistani soldier takes up a position above a road near a military run school that is under attack by Taliban gunmen in Peshawar, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez
Relatives of a student, who was injured during an attack by Taliban gunmen on the Army Public School, comfort each other outside Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
A soldier escorts schoolchildren from the Army Public School that is under attack by Taliban gunmen in Peshawar, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez
Men move bodies of students, who were killed during an attack by Taliban gunmen on the Army Public School, in an ambulance outside a hospital in Peshawar, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Pakistani security forces takes up positions on a road leading to the Army Public School that is under attack by Taliban gunmen in Peshawar, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez
Rescue workers and family members carry the coffin of a student, who killed during an attack by Taliban gunmen on the Army Public School, in Peshawar, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez
Pakistani security forces drive on a road leading to the Army Public School, which is under attack from Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
A man comforts his son, who was injured during an attack by Taliban gunmen on the Army Public School, at Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Pakistani security forces drive on a road leading to the Army Public School that is under attack by Taliban gunmen in Peshawar, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez
A soldier escorts schoolchildren after they were rescued from the Army Public School that is under attack by Taliban gunmen in Peshawar, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez
Policemen (L) and civilians move a soldier, who was injured during an attack by Taliban gunmen on the Army Public School, in an ambulance outside a hospital in Peshawar, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A student cries on a man's shoulder, after he was rescued from the Army Public School that in under attack by Taliban gunmen in Peshawar, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez
Students walk near the Army Public School that in under attack by Taliban gunmen in Peshawar, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez
An armored carrier moves past a soldier near the Army Public School, that in under attack by Taliban gunmen in Peshawar, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez
Schoolchildren stand outside after being rescued from the Army Public School that in under attack by Taliban gunmen in Peshawar, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez
A man talks on a phone, with his arm around a student, outside a military run school that is under attack by Taliban gunmen in Peshawar, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez
An army helicopter flies over the Army Public School that in under attack by Taliban gunmen in Peshawar, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez
Ambulances, carrying schoolchildren, make their way from the Army Public School that in under attack by Taliban gunmen in Peshawar, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez
Schoolchildren cross a road as they move away from a military run school that is under attack by Taliban gunmen in Peshawar, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez
Men carry the coffin of a student who was killed during an attack by Taliban gunmen on the Army Public School, during a funeral in Peshawar December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez
Policemen stand beside empty coffins at the hospital after an attack by Taliban gunmen on the Army Public School in Peshawar December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Women mourn their relative Mohammed Ali Khan, 15, a student who was killed during an attack by Taliban gunmen on the Army Public School, at his house in Peshawar December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A man lights candles to mourn the victims from the Army Public School in Peshawar, which was attack by Taliban gunmen, in Karachi, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Iftikhar mourns his son Mohammed Ali Khan, 15, a student who was killed during an attack by Taliban gunmen on the Army Public School, at his house in Peshawar, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Next Slideshows
Pakistani students held hostage by Taliban
Taliban gunmen take Pakistan school students hostage.
Hostage situation in Sydney
Two hostages and a gunman are dead after police storm a Sydney cafe and free a number of hostages being held at gunpoint.
Clearing Hong Kong's last protest site
Hong Kong authorities clear the last of three protest sites, marking the closure of demonstration camps in the city that have blocked streets for more than two...
Japan votes
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's coalition cruises to a big election win.
MORE IN PICTURES
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
India this week
Some of our best photos from India this week.