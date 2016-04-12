Edition:
Talking through a wall

People talk to their relatives at a wall separating Mexico and the United States, as photographed from Playas Tijuana, in Tijuana, Mexico, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Mexican Mayda Reyes Lujan kisses the hand of her husband Antonio through the wall which separates the Mexican city of Nogales Sonora and Nogales Arizona May 1, 2010. REUTERS/Alonso Castillo

Reuters / Sunday, May 02, 2010
Children touch the hands of a family member through the border fence between Ciudad Juarez and El Paso, United States, after a bi-national Mass in support of migrants in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
A man talks to a relative at a wall separating Mexico and the United States, as photographed from Playas Tijuana, in Tijuana, Mexico, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
People are seen next to a wall separating Mexico and the United States, as photographed from Playas Tijuana, in Tijuana, Mexico, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
A family poses for a photograph while standing separated by the border fence between Ciudad Juarez and El Paso, United States, after a bi-national Mass in support of migrants in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
A man talks to relatives at a wall separating Mexico and the United States, as photographed from Playas Tijuana, in Tijuana, Mexico, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
People meet through the border fence between Ciudad Juarez and El Paso, United States, after a bi-national Mass in support of migrants in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Betcy Cruz (L) and Marco Cruz talk with family members at the fence separating the United States and Mexico in downtown Calexico, California November 8, 2010. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, November 11, 2010
People talk to their relatives at a wall separating Mexico and the United States, as photographed from Playas Tijuana, in Tijuana, Mexico, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
A Mexican migrant talks to a family member through the border fence between Ciudad Juarez and El Paso, United States, after a bi-national Mass in support of migrants in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
A woman on the U.S. side kisses a child through the fence marking the border between Mexico and the United States in Ciudad Juarez November 2, 2010. REUTERS/Gael Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, November 03, 2010
