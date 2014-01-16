Edition:
Taming of the bull

<p>A villager is pinned down by a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, India, January 16, 2014. The annual festival is part of south India's harvest festival of Pongal. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>Villagers try to control a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, India, January 16, 2014. The annual festival is part of south India's harvest festival of Pongal. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>Villagers chase a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, India, January 16, 2014. The annual festival is part of south India's harvest festival of Pongal. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>Villagers try to control a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, India, January 16, 2014. The annual festival is part of south India's harvest festival of Pongal. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>Spectators watch as villagers chase a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, India, January 16, 2014. The annual festival is part of south India's harvest festival of Pongal. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>Villagers are pinned down by a bull as others climb a fence to protect themselves during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, India, January 16, 2014. The annual festival is part of south India's harvest festival of Pongal. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>A bull jumps over villagers during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, India, January 16, 2014. The annual festival is part of south India's harvest festival of Pongal. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>Villagers try to control a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, India, January 16, 2014. The annual festival is part of south India's harvest festival of Pongal. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>A villager tries to control a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, India, January 16, 2014. The annual festival is part of south India's harvest festival of Pongal. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>A bull jumps over villagers during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, India, January 16, 2014. The annual festival is part of south India's harvest festival of Pongal. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>Villagers try to control a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, India, January 16, 2014. The annual festival is part of south India's harvest festival of Pongal. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>Villagers try to protect themselves from a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, India, January 16, 2014. The annual festival is part of south India's harvest festival of Pongal. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>A villager tries to control a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, India, January 16, 2014. The annual festival is part of south India's harvest festival of Pongal. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>A villager is dragged by a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, India, January 16, 2014. The annual festival is part of south India's harvest festival of Pongal. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>A villager tries to control a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, India, January 16, 2014. The annual festival is part of south India's harvest festival of Pongal. REUTERS/Babu</p>

