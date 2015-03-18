Taming spring break

A couple kisses as they stand on the beach water during spring break festivities in Panama City Beach, Florida March 12, 2015. Unwilling to evict spring break, a crucial season in a community where tourism brings in more than $1 billion annually, the...more

A couple kisses as they stand on the beach water during spring break festivities in Panama City Beach, Florida March 12, 2015. Unwilling to evict spring break, a crucial season in a community where tourism brings in more than $1 billion annually, the city has passed new rules to counter the worst excesses. Bars must stop serving alcohol at 2 a.m. in March, two hours earlier than before. Partygoers must have a valid ID to drink on the beach, and the practice of digging deep holes in the sand for drinking games and sex is banned. Picture taken March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS EDUCATION SOCIETY TRAVEL)

Close