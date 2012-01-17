Taming the bull
Villagers are pinned down by a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, about 500 km (311 miles) from Chennai January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
A villager is pinned down by a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, about 500 km (311 miles) from the southern Indian city of Chennai January 17, 2012. The annual bull-taming festival is celebrated as part of south...more
A villager is pinned down by a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, about 500 km (311 miles) from the southern Indian city of Chennai January 17, 2012. The annual bull-taming festival is celebrated as part of south India's harvest festival of Pongal. REUTERS/Babu (INDIA - Tags: ANIMALS ANNIVERSARY SOCIETY)
Villagers try to control a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, about 500 km (311 miles) from Chennai, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
A villager is pinned down by a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, about 500 km (310 miles) from Chennai January 16, 2012. The annual festival is part of south India's harvest festival of Pongal. REUTERS/Babu
Villagers try to control a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, about 500 km (311 miles) from Chennai January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
Villagers try to control a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, about 500 km (310 miles) from Chennai January 16, 2012. The annual festival is part of south India's harvest festival of Pongal. REUTERS/Babu
Villagers try to control a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, about 500 km (310 miles) from Chennai January 16, 2012. The annual festival is part of south India's harvest festival of Pongal. REUTERS/Babu
A villager tries to control a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, about 500 km (310 miles) from Chennai January 16, 2012. The annual festival is part of south India's harvest festival of Pongal. REUTERS/Babu
Villagers try to escape from a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, about 500 km (310 miles) from Chennai January 16, 2012. The annual festival is part of south India's harvest festival of Pongal. REUTERS/Babu
Villagers try to control a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, about 500 km (310 miles) from Chennai January 16, 2012. The annual festival is part of south India's harvest festival of Pongal. REUTERS/Babu
A villager is pinned down by a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, about 500 km (310 miles) from Chennai January 16, 2012. The annual festival is part of south India's harvest festival of Pongal. REUTERS/Babu
