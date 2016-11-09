Tammy Duckworth wins Senate seat
U.S. congressional candidate Tammy Duckworth walks off stage after addressing the opening session of the 2012 Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 4, 2012. Duckworth unseated Republican Senator Mark Kirk in Illinois....more
Tammy Duckworth (seated, C) waits to go onstage with U.S. President Barack Obama at a campaign fundraiser event for her senatorial bid in Chicago, Illinois, October 9, 2016. Duckworth was co-piloting a Black Hawk helicopter north of Baghdad on...more
Then President-elect Barack Obama and double-amputee Iraq war veteran Tammy Duckworth walk together to place a wreath at a veterans memorial in Chicago November 11, 2008. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Tammy Duckworth, who lost both of her legs to injuries sustained while serving as a U.S. Army helicopter pilot in combat in Iraq, gestures as she addresses delegates during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North...more
Personal photo of U.S. Army pilot Tammy Duckworth and Purple Heart medal at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, December 2004. REUTERS/Handout/Courtesy of Tammy Duckworth
Tammy Duckworth, an assistant secretary in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, jumps with the U.S. Army's Golden Knights parachute team, February 2010. Duckworth is an Iraq War veteran who received a Purple Heart. REUTERS/Handout/Courtesy of...more
Iraq War veteran and Democratic Congressional candidate Tammy Duckworth (R) campaigns for stem cell research with Josh Bowler in Wheaton, Illinois, October 24, 2006. Duckworth was co-piloting a Black Hawk helicopter north of Baghdad on November 12,...more
Tammy Duckworth takes the stage to speak on the final night of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Iraq War veteran and Democratic Congressional candidate Tammy Duckworth watches election returns with her husband Brian Bolsbey in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois, November 7, 2006. REUTERS/John Gress
Tammy Duckworth hugs veteran and supporter Bill Wolff in Elmhurst, Illinois, November 6, 2006. REUTERS/John Gress
Tammy Duckworth gets in her car after a campaign stop at Elmhurst College in Elmhurst, Illinois October 4, 2006. REUTERS/John Gress
Tammy Duckworth (R) greets Bill (C) and Flo Johnson in a restaurant in Lombard, Illinois November 7, 2006. REUTERS/John Gress
Tammy Duckworth sits next to her opponent Peter Roskamin before a debate at WTTW television studios in Chicago October 23, 2006. REUTERS/John Gress
Iraq war veteran and Democratic Congressional candidate Tammy Duckworth walks out after a debate with her opponent Peter Roskamin at WTTW television studios in Chicago October 23, 2006. REUTERS/John Gress
United State Army Maj. Tammy Duckworth testifies during the U.S. Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee's hearing titled, "Back from the Battlefield: Are We Providing the Proper Care of America's Wounded Warriors?" March 17, 2005 in the Russell Senate...more
Iraq War veteran and Democratic Congressional candidate Tammy Duckworth (C) chats with staff members John Cooper (L) and Billy Wineberg after she debated opponent Peter Roskam (not pictured) in Chicago, September 22, 2006. Duckworth was co-piloting a...more
Iraq War veteran and Democratic Congressional candidate Tammy Duckworth is introduced during a campaign stop at Glenbard East High School in Lombard, Illinois, October 4, 2006. Duckworth was co-piloting a Black Hawk helicopter north of Baghdad on...more
Next Slideshows
I Voted Today
The faces of Americans at the polling stations.
Strange polling places
A look at the unusual places where voters will be casting their ballot
American women celebrate their first female presidential candidate
Voters visit the grave of women's suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony.
Assault on Islamic State's de facto capital Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian armed groups have captured a number of villages in the first days of an offensive to retake the city of Raqqa from Islamic State militants.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.