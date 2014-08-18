Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Aug 18, 2014 | 10:06pm IST

Tank biathlon

A tank drives on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A tank drives on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Monday, August 18, 2014
A tank drives on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
1 / 13
A tank drives on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A tank drives on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Monday, August 18, 2014
A tank drives on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
2 / 13
A tank drives on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A tank drives on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Monday, August 18, 2014
A tank drives on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
3 / 13
A tank drives through a water obstacle on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A tank drives through a water obstacle on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 18, 2014
A tank drives through a water obstacle on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
4 / 13
A tank drives on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A tank drives on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Monday, August 18, 2014
A tank drives on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
5 / 13
Tanks drive through the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Tanks drive through the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Monday, August 18, 2014
Tanks drive through the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
6 / 13
A helicopter flies during a ceremony at the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A helicopter flies during a ceremony at the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 18, 2014
A helicopter flies during a ceremony at the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
7 / 13
A tank is parked on a pontoon on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A tank is parked on a pontoon on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 18, 2014
A tank is parked on a pontoon on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
8 / 13
A tank drives on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A tank drives on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Monday, August 18, 2014
A tank drives on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
9 / 13
A tank drives on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A tank drives on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 18, 2014
A tank drives on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
10 / 13
Tanks drive through the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Tanks drive through the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Monday, August 18, 2014
Tanks drive through the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
11 / 13
Parachutists carrying the national flags of participants take part in a ceremony at the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Parachutists carrying the national flags of participants take part in a ceremony at the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 18, 2014
Parachutists carrying the national flags of participants take part in a ceremony at the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
12 / 13
A tank drives past decorations on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A tank drives past decorations on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 18, 2014
A tank drives past decorations on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Classic cars of California

Classic cars of California

Next Slideshows

Classic cars of California

Classic cars of California

Classic cars compete for best in show at Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach, California.

18 Aug 2014
A Jewish-Muslim wedding

A Jewish-Muslim wedding

A Muslim groom and his Jewish bride marry in a Tel Aviv wedding hall as police block a far-right protest outside.

18 Aug 2014
India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India this week

17 Aug 2014
Far from home

Far from home

Iraq's Yazidis seek refuge from Islamic State militants.

16 Aug 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.

India This Week

India This Week

Our best India pictures from this week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures