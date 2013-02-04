Edition:
Tea Pots

<p>Tea pots are seen in a shop at the Tregothnan Estate near Truro in Cornwall, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>A commemorative cup for the London 2012 Olympic Games sits next to a Big Ben clock tower tea pot in a shop window in London July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Tea pots for sale sit on a table decorated with a Union Flag at an antiques shop on the Portobello Road in Notting Hill, London March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

<p>Tea is brewed in a traditional Japanese tea pot at a collective centre for evacuees in Otsuchi March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>Bonhams Ceramics Specialist Nette Megens holds a Meissen porcelain teapot, once owned by the mother of King George I, at Bonhams auction house in London November 22, 2010. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>A giant silver teapot shines in the sun outside the Alessi factory in the northern industrial town of Omegna September 17, 2009. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

<p>An internally displaced man, who fled a military offensive in the Swat valley region, stands in line to collect his ration of tea at the UNHCR (United Nations High Commission for Refugees) Sheik Shahzad camp in Mardan district, about 160 km (99 miles) northwest of Pakistan's capital Islamabad, June 15, 2009. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro</p>

<p>A Wedgwood teapot, cup and saucer and a silverplate bud vase used on stage during Barbra Streisand's 2004 concert for John Kerry in Los Angeles is displayed at a press preview of items from the auction "The Collection of Barbra Streisand" in Beverly Hills October 12, 2009. REUTERS/ Fred Prouser</p>

<p>A laborer carries over a dozen pots of mixed black tea to sell to shop-keepers through a market in Peshawar, located in Pakistan's North West Frontier Province on April 23, 2009. REUTERS/Ali Imam</p>

<p>A coffee set costing 4,000 euros ($5,170) is pictured at the Meissen factory in Meissen January 22, 2009. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

<p>Water is cooked at a traditional tea house in Peng village of Shuangliu County, southwest China?s Sichuan province May 25, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause</p>

<p>A volunteer takes a kettle from a bonfire near the remote village of Budy, about 220 km (137 miles) north of Minsk August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

<p>An Afghan boy pours tea for Afghan National Army soldiers working with Chosen Company of the 3rd Battalion (Airborne), 509th Infantry on a helicopter assault mission to improve their biological database, near the town of Ahmad Khel in Afghanistan's Paktiya Province July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Kettles of tea boil on a fire in the kitchen of an Afghan National Police station near the city of Mara Wara in Afghanistan's Kunar Province June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>An Afghan man Mir Ali, 22, is silhouetted against the setting sun as he serves green tea to a customer in Karachi December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Athar Hussain</p>

<p>Vendors selling tea pots and sculptures sit next to their stalls as they wait for customers at a small market in central Beijing October 11, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

<p>Buddhist monks carrying kettles run towards the complex to serve tea to the devotees attending a teaching session being addressed by the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on the second day of the Kalachakra festival in Bodhgaya January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

<p>Flood victims, from various parts of Sindh province, make tea outside their tent at a relief camp in the outskirts of Karachi August 16, 2010. REUTERS/Athar Hussain</p>

