Tea tribes of Assam
Freshly plucked tea leaves are seen in the hand of a tea garden worker inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Tea garden workers pluck tea leaves inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Tea garden workers pluck tea leaves inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A tea garden worker plucks tea leaves inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Tea garden workers pluck tea leaves inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Tea garden workers wearing jappi hats made out of bamboo and palm leaves wait for the rain to stop to resume their work inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A tea garden worker wearing a jappi hat made out of bamboo and palm leaves plucks tea leaves inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Tea garden workers huddle under an umbrella as they wait for the rain to stop to resume their work inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A tea garden worker lifts a bag with plucked tea leaves inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A tea garden worker holds a bunch of plucked tea leaves inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A tea garden worker plucks tea leaves inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Tea garden workers collect drinking water during a break inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Tea garden workers rest during a tea break inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, April 21, 2015.REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A tea garden worker plucks tea leaves inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Tea garden workers wearing jappi hats made out of bamboo and palm leaves wait for the rain to stop to resume their work inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Tea garden workers take a tea break from plucking tea leaves inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A tea garden worker plucks tea leaves inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Tea garden workers pluck tea leaves inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A tea garden worker wearing a jappi hat made out of bamboo and palm leaves waits for the rain to stop to resume her work inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Tea garden workers take a break from plucking tea leaves inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A tea garden worker plucks tea leaves inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Tea garden workers carrying tea leaves over their heads after plucking them from a tea estate, walk at Jorhat in Assam, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Tea garden workers arrive to weigh tea leaves after plucking them from a tea estate in Jorhat in Assam, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An employee works at a tea production factory inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An employee works at a tea production factory inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
