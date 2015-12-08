Teaching the beautiful game in China
A student controls the ball during a training session at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A view shows some of the 50 pitches at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Students carry backpacks with logos of Manchester United Football Club (L) and Royal Madrid Football Club while looking at photos of famous soccer players at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Students rest during a break in training at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A student runs up the stairs at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A student controls the ball on his way to lessons at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Coaches give instructions to Wang Shijie, 11, before a training match at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A student watches a training match at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Wang Shijie (C), 11, plays with friends at Evergrande soccer academy's sleeping quarters in Qingyuan, southern China December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Students take part in a training match at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A family member talks on her phone next to a student as she watches a training match at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Students dry their hair after getting wet during a training session at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A view shows part of the campus of Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A student controls the ball at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Students warm up before a training session at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Students play in front of a statue at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A student takes part in a training session at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A security stands guard outside Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Students have dinner at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Students walk past a pitch under an overcast sky, at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Next Slideshows
Furries of FurFest
Over 5,000 people gathered at the Midwest FurFest in Chicago to dress as characters known as "furries".
Mumbai slum blaze
A warehouse fire swept through a slum in Mumbai, triggering a series of gas cylinder explosions.
India this week
Our top photos this week.
Croc eats croc
A saltwater crocodile threw another crocodile in the air before eating it at an Australian national park.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.