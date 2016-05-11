Edition:
Team Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with participants of a gala game of the Night Ice Hockey League in Sochi, Russia, May 10, 2016. Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/Kremlin via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
Russia's President Vladimir Putin practises with Musa Mogushkov of Russian national judo team during a training session in Sochi, Russia, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2016
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin sits in a car from the Renault Formula One team before test driving it at a racing track in Leningrad Region, November 7, 2010. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin

Reuters / Sunday, November 07, 2010
Russian President Vladimir Putin exercises in a gym at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) takes part in a gala game of the Night Ice Hockey League in Sochi, Russia, May 10, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin sits during a judo training session at the "Moscow" sports complex in St. Petersburg December 22, 2010. Putin was given tips on pushing his hips forward and how to use his left hand by his long-time judo coach during a sparring session. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, December 23, 2010
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin test drives a Renault Formula One team car at a racing track in Leningrad Region, November 7, 2010. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Nikolsky

Reuters / Sunday, November 07, 2010
Russian President Vladimir Putin (front) flies in a motorized deltaplane at Yamalo-Nenets district September 5, 2012. Putin, who has tracked a Siberian tiger and posed with a polar bear, on Wednesday took his love of wildlife to new heights by flying with cranes - to lead them on a migration route. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2012
Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the "Laura" cross country ski and biathlon centre in the resort of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskiy/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters / Friday, January 03, 2014
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) kicks a soccer ball inside Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, November 22, 2004. REUTERS/Cris Borges

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2006
Russian President Vladimir Putin lifts a trophy as former hockey player Alexander Yakushev stands nearby after a gala game, opening a new season of the Night Ice Hockey League in Sochi, Russia, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Aleksey Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) welcomes Russia's national judo team's coach Ezio Gamba of Italy during a training session in Sochi, Russia, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2016
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a gala game of the Night Ice Hockey League in Sochi, Russia, May 10, 2016. Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/Kremlin via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
