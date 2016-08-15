Team Russia
Roman Vlasov of Russia celebrates winning the gold medal after the victory over Mark Overgard Madsen of Denmark in the 75kg greco-roman wrestling. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Miles Gerek Meinhardt of the U.S. competes with Artur Akhmatkhuzin of Russia in the foil team semifinals. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Gold medalist Lilly King of the U.S. and silver medalist Yulia Efimova of Russia celebrate with their national flags after the 100m breaststroke. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Denis Dmitriev of Russia reacts after winning the bronze medal in the men's sprint final. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Yulia Efimova of Russia reacts after winning the silver medal in the . REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Russia's players look on from the bench in their water polo match against Australia. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Stefania Elfutina of Russia celebrates bronze medal in the windsurfing. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Aliya Mustafina of Russia celebrates on the podium after winning the gold in the women's uneven bars final. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Roman Vlasov of Russia and Bozo Starcevic of Croatia compete in the greco-roman wrestling semifinal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Russia celebrates winning the match in the sabre team competition. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Roman Vlasov of Russia celebrates winning the gold medal after the victory over Mark Overgard Madsen of Denmark in the greco-roman wrestling. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Yana Egorian of Russia celebrates winning the match in the sabre individual gold medal bout. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Evgeny Rylov of Russia competes in the 200m backstroke final. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Aleksandr Markov of Russia riding Kurfurstin jumps through the bamboo keyhole in the eventing individual cross country. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Russia's Pavel Sozykin and Denis Gribanov (are pictured before the men's two person dinghy race. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Gold medalists Elena Vesnina of Russia and Ekaterina Makarova react after receiving their medals in the women's doubles tennis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarqu
Alexei Klimov of Russia reacts in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol qualification. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Aliya Mustafina of Russia trains on the vault. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Roman Vlasov of Russia attends the ceremony for the greco-roman wrestling. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Aleksey Verbov of Russia reacts. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Elena Vesnina of Russia and team mate Ekaterina Makarova celebrate after winning their doubles match against Switzerland's Martina Hingis and Timea Bacsinszky. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Daria Shmeleva of Russia rides away as Tania Calvo of Spain and Olivia Podmore of New Zealand crash in the women's keirin. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Angelina Melnikova of Russia reacts during the women's qualifications for the artistic gymnastics. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Flagbearer Sergey Tetyukhin of Russia arrives for the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Next Slideshows
Rio Olympics: Day 9
Highlights from the ninth day of competition at the Rio Games.
Usain Bolt wins the 100m
Jamaican Usain Bolt wins the Olympic men's 100m gold in 9.81 seconds at the Rio Games for a record third straight time.
India This Week
Our best India pictures from this week.
Golden Phelps
A look back at the 23 Olympic gold medals that swimmer Michael Phelps has won.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.