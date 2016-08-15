Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Aug 15, 2016 | 9:36pm IST

Team Russia

Roman Vlasov of Russia celebrates winning the gold medal after the victory over Mark Overgard Madsen of Denmark in the 75kg greco-roman wrestling. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Roman Vlasov of Russia celebrates winning the gold medal after the victory over Mark Overgard Madsen of Denmark in the 75kg greco-roman wrestling. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Roman Vlasov of Russia celebrates winning the gold medal after the victory over Mark Overgard Madsen of Denmark in the 75kg greco-roman wrestling. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
1 / 24
Miles Gerek Meinhardt of the U.S. competes with Artur Akhmatkhuzin of Russia in the foil team semifinals. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Miles Gerek Meinhardt of the U.S. competes with Artur Akhmatkhuzin of Russia in the foil team semifinals. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Miles Gerek Meinhardt of the U.S. competes with Artur Akhmatkhuzin of Russia in the foil team semifinals. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
2 / 24
Gold medalist Lilly King of the U.S. and silver medalist Yulia Efimova of Russia celebrate with their national flags after the 100m breaststroke. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Gold medalist Lilly King of the U.S. and silver medalist Yulia Efimova of Russia celebrate with their national flags after the 100m breaststroke. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Gold medalist Lilly King of the U.S. and silver medalist Yulia Efimova of Russia celebrate with their national flags after the 100m breaststroke. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
3 / 24
Denis Dmitriev of Russia reacts after winning the bronze medal in the men's sprint final. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Denis Dmitriev of Russia reacts after winning the bronze medal in the men's sprint final. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Denis Dmitriev of Russia reacts after winning the bronze medal in the men's sprint final. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
4 / 24
Yulia Efimova of Russia reacts after winning the silver medal in the . REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Yulia Efimova of Russia reacts after winning the silver medal in the . REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Yulia Efimova of Russia reacts after winning the silver medal in the . REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
5 / 24
Russia's players look on from the bench in their water polo match against Australia. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Russia's players look on from the bench in their water polo match against Australia. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Russia's players look on from the bench in their water polo match against Australia. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
6 / 24
Stefania Elfutina of Russia celebrates bronze medal in the windsurfing. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Stefania Elfutina of Russia celebrates bronze medal in the windsurfing. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Stefania Elfutina of Russia celebrates bronze medal in the windsurfing. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
7 / 24
Aliya Mustafina of Russia celebrates on the podium after winning the gold in the women's uneven bars final. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Aliya Mustafina of Russia celebrates on the podium after winning the gold in the women's uneven bars final. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Aliya Mustafina of Russia celebrates on the podium after winning the gold in the women's uneven bars final. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
8 / 24
Roman Vlasov of Russia and Bozo Starcevic of Croatia compete in the greco-roman wrestling semifinal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Roman Vlasov of Russia and Bozo Starcevic of Croatia compete in the greco-roman wrestling semifinal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
Roman Vlasov of Russia and Bozo Starcevic of Croatia compete in the greco-roman wrestling semifinal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
9 / 24
Russia celebrates winning the match in the sabre team competition. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Russia celebrates winning the match in the sabre team competition. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
Russia celebrates winning the match in the sabre team competition. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
10 / 24
Roman Vlasov of Russia celebrates winning the gold medal after the victory over Mark Overgard Madsen of Denmark in the greco-roman wrestling. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Roman Vlasov of Russia celebrates winning the gold medal after the victory over Mark Overgard Madsen of Denmark in the greco-roman wrestling. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Roman Vlasov of Russia celebrates winning the gold medal after the victory over Mark Overgard Madsen of Denmark in the greco-roman wrestling. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
11 / 24
Yana Egorian of Russia celebrates winning the match in the sabre individual gold medal bout. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Yana Egorian of Russia celebrates winning the match in the sabre individual gold medal bout. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Yana Egorian of Russia celebrates winning the match in the sabre individual gold medal bout. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
12 / 24
Evgeny Rylov of Russia competes in the 200m backstroke final. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Evgeny Rylov of Russia competes in the 200m backstroke final. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Evgeny Rylov of Russia competes in the 200m backstroke final. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
13 / 24
Aleksandr Markov of Russia riding Kurfurstin jumps through the bamboo keyhole in the eventing individual cross country. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Aleksandr Markov of Russia riding Kurfurstin jumps through the bamboo keyhole in the eventing individual cross country. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Aleksandr Markov of Russia riding Kurfurstin jumps through the bamboo keyhole in the eventing individual cross country. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
14 / 24
Russia's Pavel Sozykin and Denis Gribanov (are pictured before the men's two person dinghy race. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Russia's Pavel Sozykin and Denis Gribanov (are pictured before the men's two person dinghy race. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Russia's Pavel Sozykin and Denis Gribanov (are pictured before the men's two person dinghy race. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
15 / 24
Gold medalists Elena Vesnina of Russia and Ekaterina Makarova react after receiving their medals in the women's doubles tennis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarqu

Gold medalists Elena Vesnina of Russia and Ekaterina Makarova react after receiving their medals in the women's doubles tennis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarqu

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Gold medalists Elena Vesnina of Russia and Ekaterina Makarova react after receiving their medals in the women's doubles tennis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarqu
Close
16 / 24
Alexei Klimov of Russia reacts in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol qualification. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Alexei Klimov of Russia reacts in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol qualification. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Alexei Klimov of Russia reacts in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol qualification. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
17 / 24
Aliya Mustafina of Russia trains on the vault. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Aliya Mustafina of Russia trains on the vault. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016
Aliya Mustafina of Russia trains on the vault. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
18 / 24
Roman Vlasov of Russia attends the ceremony for the greco-roman wrestling. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Roman Vlasov of Russia attends the ceremony for the greco-roman wrestling. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Roman Vlasov of Russia attends the ceremony for the greco-roman wrestling. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
19 / 24
Aleksey Verbov of Russia reacts. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Aleksey Verbov of Russia reacts. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Aleksey Verbov of Russia reacts. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
20 / 24
Elena Vesnina of Russia and team mate Ekaterina Makarova celebrate after winning their doubles match against Switzerland's Martina Hingis and Timea Bacsinszky. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Elena Vesnina of Russia and team mate Ekaterina Makarova celebrate after winning their doubles match against Switzerland's Martina Hingis and Timea Bacsinszky. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Elena Vesnina of Russia and team mate Ekaterina Makarova celebrate after winning their doubles match against Switzerland's Martina Hingis and Timea Bacsinszky. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
21 / 24
Daria Shmeleva of Russia rides away as Tania Calvo of Spain and Olivia Podmore of New Zealand crash in the women's keirin. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Daria Shmeleva of Russia rides away as Tania Calvo of Spain and Olivia Podmore of New Zealand crash in the women's keirin. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
Daria Shmeleva of Russia rides away as Tania Calvo of Spain and Olivia Podmore of New Zealand crash in the women's keirin. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
22 / 24
Angelina Melnikova of Russia reacts during the women's qualifications for the artistic gymnastics. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Angelina Melnikova of Russia reacts during the women's qualifications for the artistic gymnastics. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Angelina Melnikova of Russia reacts during the women's qualifications for the artistic gymnastics. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
23 / 24
Flagbearer Sergey Tetyukhin of Russia arrives for the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Flagbearer Sergey Tetyukhin of Russia arrives for the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Flagbearer Sergey Tetyukhin of Russia arrives for the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Rio Olympics: Day 9

Rio Olympics: Day 9

Next Slideshows

Rio Olympics: Day 9

Rio Olympics: Day 9

Highlights from the ninth day of competition at the Rio Games.

15 Aug 2016
Usain Bolt wins the 100m

Usain Bolt wins the 100m

Jamaican Usain Bolt wins the Olympic men's 100m gold in 9.81 seconds at the Rio Games for a record third straight time.

15 Aug 2016
India This Week

India This Week

Our best India pictures from this week.

14 Aug 2016
Golden Phelps

Golden Phelps

A look back at the 23 Olympic gold medals that swimmer Michael Phelps has won.

14 Aug 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast