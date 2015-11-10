Edition:
Team Trump

A supporter holds a pumpkin painted in the likeness of Trump as he waits to get into a campaign event in Springfield, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
A supporter of Trump attends a campaign event in Springfield, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
People rally during a campaign event for Trump in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2015
A woman carries a cake made in the shape of a hat for Trump at a campaign fundraiser in Norwood, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2015
Allison Boswell (L) and Jennifer Hope, take a selfie with homemade signs before the start of an address by Trump at an event in North Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
A woman holds a sign as she waits for Trump to arrive at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2015
A Trump supporter walks past protesters outside the Luxe Hotel in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
Dean Blake waits for Trump to arrive to file his declaration of candidacy to appear on the New Hampshire primary ballot in Concord. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Supporters of Trump attend a campaign event in Waterloo, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets supporter Jason Szkup while signing copies of his new book "Crippled America" in the Manhattan borough of New York, November 3, 2015. Szkup has 'Trump 2016' tattooed on his arm. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
A supporter of Trump holds up a banner for his arrival near the Iowa State Fair. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2015
Colby Delaney shows his support on a t-shirt for Trump at the RedState Gathering tailgate party in Atlanta. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
Supporters of Trump wait to see their candidate at a campaign event in Laconia, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Trump stands behind supporter Myriam Witcher of Las Vegas after inviting her onstage at a rally. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Carol Devanney waits in line to attend a rally for Trump in Tynsboro, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2015
A car with a New Hampshire license plate reading TRUMP parked at Keene High School in New Hampshire. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2015
A supporter holds a sign as Trump speaks on the USS Iowa in San Pedro, Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
A supporter of Trump at a rally in Dubuque, Iowa. REUTERS/Ben Brewer

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
