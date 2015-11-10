Team Trump
A supporter holds a pumpkin painted in the likeness of Trump as he waits to get into a campaign event in Springfield, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young
A supporter of Trump attends a campaign event in Springfield, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young
People rally during a campaign event for Trump in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec
A woman carries a cake made in the shape of a hat for Trump at a campaign fundraiser in Norwood, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Allison Boswell (L) and Jennifer Hope, take a selfie with homemade signs before the start of an address by Trump at an event in North Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A woman holds a sign as she waits for Trump to arrive at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A Trump supporter walks past protesters outside the Luxe Hotel in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Dean Blake waits for Trump to arrive to file his declaration of candidacy to appear on the New Hampshire primary ballot in Concord. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Supporters of Trump attend a campaign event in Waterloo, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets supporter Jason Szkup while signing copies of his new book "Crippled America" in the Manhattan borough of New York, November 3, 2015. Szkup has 'Trump 2016' tattooed on his arm. REUTERS/Brendan...more
A supporter of Trump holds up a banner for his arrival near the Iowa State Fair. REUTERS/Jim Young
Colby Delaney shows his support on a t-shirt for Trump at the RedState Gathering tailgate party in Atlanta. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Supporters of Trump wait to see their candidate at a campaign event in Laconia, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Trump stands behind supporter Myriam Witcher of Las Vegas after inviting her onstage at a rally. REUTERS/David Becker
Carol Devanney waits in line to attend a rally for Trump in Tynsboro, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
A car with a New Hampshire license plate reading TRUMP parked at Keene High School in New Hampshire. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
A supporter holds a sign as Trump speaks on the USS Iowa in San Pedro, Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A supporter of Trump at a rally in Dubuque, Iowa. REUTERS/Ben Brewer
