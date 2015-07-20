Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jul 20, 2015 | 10:45pm IST

Team Trump

People rally during a campaign event for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Phoenix, Arizona July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec

People rally during a campaign event for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Phoenix, Arizona July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2015
People rally during a campaign event for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Phoenix, Arizona July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec
Close
1 / 15
Supporters listen as Donald Trump (not pictured) speaks during a backyard reception in Bedford, New Hampshire, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Supporters listen as Donald Trump (not pictured) speaks during a backyard reception in Bedford, New Hampshire, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
Supporters listen as Donald Trump (not pictured) speaks during a backyard reception in Bedford, New Hampshire, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Close
2 / 15
Donald Trump greets supporters after speaking at a campaign event in Laconia, New Hampshire, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Donald Trump greets supporters after speaking at a campaign event in Laconia, New Hampshire, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Donald Trump greets supporters after speaking at a campaign event in Laconia, New Hampshire, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Close
3 / 15
Supporters of Donald Trump wait to see their candidate at a campaign event in Laconia, New Hampshire, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Supporters of Donald Trump wait to see their candidate at a campaign event in Laconia, New Hampshire, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Supporters of Donald Trump wait to see their candidate at a campaign event in Laconia, New Hampshire, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Close
4 / 15
Trump supporters protest outside the Luxe Hotel, where Donald Trump was expected to speak in Brentwood, Los Angeles, California, United States July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Trump supporters protest outside the Luxe Hotel, where Donald Trump was expected to speak in Brentwood, Los Angeles, California, United States July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
Trump supporters protest outside the Luxe Hotel, where Donald Trump was expected to speak in Brentwood, Los Angeles, California, United States July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
5 / 15
Donald Trump poses with a supporter as he tours the museum and birthplace of actor John Wayne while campaigning for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination in Winterset, Iowa June 27, 2015.�REUTERS/Brian Frank

Donald Trump poses with a supporter as he tours the museum and birthplace of actor John Wayne while campaigning for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination in Winterset, Iowa June 27, 2015.�REUTERS/Brian Frank

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
Donald Trump poses with a supporter as he tours the museum and birthplace of actor John Wayne while campaigning for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination in Winterset, Iowa June 27, 2015.�REUTERS/Brian Frank
Close
6 / 15
A Trump supporter blocks her ear as she stands surrounded by Trump protesters outside the Luxe Hotel, where Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was expected to speak in Brentwood, Los Angeles, California, United States July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A Trump supporter blocks her ear as she stands surrounded by Trump protesters outside the Luxe Hotel, where Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was expected to speak in Brentwood, Los Angeles, California, United States July 10, 2015....more

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
A Trump supporter blocks her ear as she stands surrounded by Trump protesters outside the Luxe Hotel, where Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was expected to speak in Brentwood, Los Angeles, California, United States July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
7 / 15
Donald Trump poses for a photo with local residents as he tours the museum and birthplace of actor John Wayne while campaigning for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination in Winterset, Iowa June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Frank

Donald Trump poses for a photo with local residents as he tours the museum and birthplace of actor John Wayne while campaigning for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination in Winterset, Iowa June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Frank

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
Donald Trump poses for a photo with local residents as he tours the museum and birthplace of actor John Wayne while campaigning for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination in Winterset, Iowa June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Frank
Close
8 / 15
Trump supporters wait for Donald Trump to formally announce his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during an event at Trump Tower in New York June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Trump supporters wait for Donald Trump to formally announce his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during an event at Trump Tower in New York June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Trump supporters wait for Donald Trump to formally announce his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during an event at Trump Tower in New York June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
9 / 15
Children sit on the floor as Donald Trump (not pictured) speaks and takes questions at a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Children sit on the floor as Donald Trump (not pictured) speaks and takes questions at a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Children sit on the floor as Donald Trump (not pictured) speaks and takes questions at a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Close
10 / 15
A supporter cheers and waves a United States flag as Donald Trump speaks and takes questions at a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

A supporter cheers and waves a United States flag as Donald Trump speaks and takes questions at a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A supporter cheers and waves a United States flag as Donald Trump speaks and takes questions at a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Close
11 / 15
Trump supporters wait outside for Donald Trump to formally announce his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during an event at Trump Tower in New York June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Trump supporters wait outside for Donald Trump to formally announce his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during an event at Trump Tower in New York June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Trump supporters wait outside for Donald Trump to formally announce his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during an event at Trump Tower in New York June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
12 / 15
Donald Trump holds a copy of his book as he poses with a supporter while touring the museum and birthplace of actor John Wayne in Winterset, Iowa June 27, 2015. � �REUTERS/Brian Frank

Donald Trump holds a copy of his book as he poses with a supporter while touring the museum and birthplace of actor John Wayne in Winterset, Iowa June 27, 2015. � �REUTERS/Brian Frank

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
Donald Trump holds a copy of his book as he poses with a supporter while touring the museum and birthplace of actor John Wayne in Winterset, Iowa June 27, 2015. � �REUTERS/Brian Frank
Close
13 / 15
Vic and Dianne Rathje await the arrival of Donald Trump to speak with local residents as he tours the museum and birthplace of actor John Wayne while campaigning for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination in Winterset, Iowa June 27, 2015.�REUTERS/Brian Frank

Vic and Dianne Rathje await the arrival of Donald Trump to speak with local residents as he tours the museum and birthplace of actor John Wayne while campaigning for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination in Winterset, Iowa June 27,...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
Vic and Dianne Rathje await the arrival of Donald Trump to speak with local residents as he tours the museum and birthplace of actor John Wayne while campaigning for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination in Winterset, Iowa June 27, 2015.�REUTERS/Brian Frank
Close
14 / 15
Donald Trump signs autographs for supporters at the Family Leadership Summit in Ames, Iowa, United States, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Donald Trump signs autographs for supporters at the Family Leadership Summit in Ames, Iowa, United States, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2015
Donald Trump signs autographs for supporters at the Family Leadership Summit in Ames, Iowa, United States, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Israel's Latin moves

Israel's Latin moves

Next Slideshows

Israel's Latin moves

Israel's Latin moves

Dancers compete to represent Israel in the finals of The World Latin Dance Cup, which will be held at the end of the year in Miami.

20 Jul 2015
Afghan playgrounds

Afghan playgrounds

Children make the most of the run-down playgrounds and swings scattered through the war-torn country.

20 Jul 2015
The Rath Yatra

The Rath Yatra

The annual religious procession commemorates a journey by Hindu god Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra, in specially made chariots.

18 Jul 2015
Eid Celebrations in India

Eid Celebrations in India

The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Here are some snapshots of the festival being celebrated across the country.

18 Jul 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast