Team Trump

Donald Trump brings lookalike supporter Terry Silliman of Goose Creek, South Carolina, on stage during a rally in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
1 / 20
Charmaine Adamo takes a selfie with friends and a Trump mascot "Trumpie" before a Donald Trump rally in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
2 / 20
A supporter holds a pumpkin painted in the likeness of Donald Trump as he waits to get into a campaign event in Springfield, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
3 / 20
A supporter of Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Springfield, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
4 / 20
Jim Yates of Laurens, South Carolina wears a sombrero before a campaign rally in Spartanburg, South Carolina. REUTERS/Rainier Ehrhardt

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
5 / 20
Supporters of Donald Trump react as a protestor interrupts a campaign rally in Worcester, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
6 / 20
People rally during a campaign event for Trump in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2015
7 / 20
Donald Trump signs autographs for supporters at a rally in Columbus, Ohio. REUTERS/Jay LaPrete

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
8 / 20
Marc Daniels of Springfield wears a custom yarmulke supporting Trump at a campaign town hall forum in Newton, Iowa. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
9 / 20
Supporters of Donald Trump attend a campaign event in Waterloo, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
10 / 20
A woman carries a cake made in the shape of a hat for Trump at a campaign fundraiser in Norwood, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2015
11 / 20
A Trump supporter walks past protesters outside the Luxe Hotel in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
12 / 20
Allison Boswell (L) and Jennifer Hope, take a selfie with homemade signs before the start of an address by Trump at an event in North Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
13 / 20
Dean Blake waits for Trump to arrive to file his declaration of candidacy to appear on the New Hampshire primary ballot in Concord. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
14 / 20
Colby Delaney shows his support on a t-shirt for Trump at the RedState Gathering tailgate party in Atlanta. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
15 / 20
Supporters of Trump wait to see their candidate at a campaign event in Laconia, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
16 / 20
Trump stands behind supporter Myriam Witcher of Las Vegas after inviting her onstage at a rally. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
17 / 20
A car with a New Hampshire license plate reading TRUMP parked at Keene High School in New Hampshire. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2015
18 / 20
A supporter holds a sign as Trump speaks on the USS Iowa in San Pedro, Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
19 / 20
A supporter of Trump at a rally in Dubuque, Iowa. REUTERS/Ben Brewer

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
20 / 20
