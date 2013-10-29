Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Oct 30, 2013 | 1:30am IST

Tear gas in Turkey

<p>Protesters help a handicapped protester, who fell from her wheelchair after tear gas was shot towards them, during a demonstration in front of a courthouse in Ankara, October 28, 2013. Turkish police fired water cannon and tear gas on Monday to break up a protest by around 2,000 people outside the court over the handling of the trial of a policeman accused of killing a demonstrator earlier this year. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

Protesters help a handicapped protester, who fell from her wheelchair after tear gas was shot towards them, during a demonstration in front of a courthouse in Ankara, October 28, 2013. Turkish police fired water cannon and tear gas on Monday to break...more

Wednesday, October 30, 2013

Protesters help a handicapped protester, who fell from her wheelchair after tear gas was shot towards them, during a demonstration in front of a courthouse in Ankara, October 28, 2013. Turkish police fired water cannon and tear gas on Monday to break up a protest by around 2,000 people outside the court over the handling of the trial of a policeman accused of killing a demonstrator earlier this year. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
1 / 7
<p>Protesters run away from tear gas during a protest in front of a court house in Ankara, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

Protesters run away from tear gas during a protest in front of a court house in Ankara, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, October 30, 2013

Protesters run away from tear gas during a protest in front of a court house in Ankara, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
2 / 7
<p>Protesters help a handicapped protester, who fell from her wheelchair after tear gas was shot towards them, during a demonstration in front of a courthouse in Ankara, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

Protesters help a handicapped protester, who fell from her wheelchair after tear gas was shot towards them, during a demonstration in front of a courthouse in Ankara, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, October 30, 2013

Protesters help a handicapped protester, who fell from her wheelchair after tear gas was shot towards them, during a demonstration in front of a courthouse in Ankara, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
3 / 7
<p>Protesters help a handicapped protester, who fell from her wheelchair after tear gas was shot towards them, during a demonstration in front of a courthouse in Ankara, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

Protesters help a handicapped protester, who fell from her wheelchair after tear gas was shot towards them, during a demonstration in front of a courthouse in Ankara, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, October 30, 2013

Protesters help a handicapped protester, who fell from her wheelchair after tear gas was shot towards them, during a demonstration in front of a courthouse in Ankara, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
4 / 7
<p>Demonstrators lie on the ground unconscious as riot police use tear gas and water cannon to disperse them during a protest in front of a courthouse in Ankara, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

Demonstrators lie on the ground unconscious as riot police use tear gas and water cannon to disperse them during a protest in front of a courthouse in Ankara, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, October 30, 2013

Demonstrators lie on the ground unconscious as riot police use tear gas and water cannon to disperse them during a protest in front of a courthouse in Ankara, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
5 / 7
<p>Protesters move away from tear gas during a protest in front of a courthouse in Ankara, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

Protesters move away from tear gas during a protest in front of a courthouse in Ankara, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, October 30, 2013

Protesters move away from tear gas during a protest in front of a courthouse in Ankara, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
6 / 7
<p>A protester runs away from tear gas during a protest in front of a courthouse in Ankara, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

A protester runs away from tear gas during a protest in front of a courthouse in Ankara, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, October 30, 2013

A protester runs away from tear gas during a protest in front of a courthouse in Ankara, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
7 / 7
View Again
View Next
Rebuilding after Sandy

Rebuilding after Sandy

Next Slideshows

Rebuilding after Sandy

Rebuilding after Sandy

One year after Superstorm Sandy hit the northeast, survivors continue to try to rebuild.

29 Oct 2013
Superstorm Sandy: Before and after

Superstorm Sandy: Before and after

It's been one year since Superstorm Sandy wreaked havoc on the east coast. A look at before and after pictures of some of the hardest hit areas.

29 Oct 2013
Between two Sudans

Between two Sudans

The disputed Abyei region presses ahead with a referendum on whether to join Sudan or South Sudan.

29 Oct 2013
Storm batters Europe

Storm batters Europe

Hurricane strength winds batter northern Europe.

29 Oct 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament

Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament

Protesters stormed into Macedonia's parliament and assaulted the leader of the Social Democrats after his party and ethnic Albanian allies voted to elect an Albanian as parliament speaker.

Battleground Mosul

Battleground Mosul

Residents of Mosul await the final defeat of Islamic State as Iraqi forces surround militants in the northwestern part of the city.

The view from Trump Tower

The view from Trump Tower

Inside President Trump's signature property, a New York skyscraper where first lady Melania and son Barron stay while the president is in Washington.

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures