Tearful reunions after escaping Islamic State
A displaced Iraqi father, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, is hugged by his displaced daughter as they meet for the first time since they fled Mosul, upon the father's arrival at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A woman holds up a white flag as she runs to greet her relative in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A displaced Iraqi man, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, holds his daughter to be seen by her grandmother through a fence at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Displaced Iraqi grandparents, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, are hugged by their displaced grandchildren as they meet for the first time since they fled Mosul, upon the grandparents' arrival at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed...more
A woman holds up a white flag as she greets her relative in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A displaced Iraqi man, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, is kissed by his mother through a fence at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Displaced Iraqi people, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, hug each other as they meet for the first time since they fled Mosul, at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Displaced Iraqi people, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, hug as they meet for the first time since they fled Mosul, at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
A displaced Iraqi woman, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, hugs her daughter outside their tent at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini
People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini
A displaced Iraqi child, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, looks through a tent in Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Displaced children who had fled from Mosul stand with their family in line to receive aid at Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini
People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini
People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini
People stand at a fence surrounding a displacement camp to see their relatives who had fled from Mosul, at Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini
People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini
People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini
People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini
Displaced Iraqi people, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, meet their relatives in Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini
People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini
Next Slideshows
North Dakota pipeline protest
The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and environmental activists protest the Dakota Access pipeline project, saying it threatens water supplies and sacred tribal...
India's cash crunch
Indians face cash crunch following the government's shock withdrawal of 500 and 1,000 rupee notes from circulation
Little Havana celebrates Castro's death
Cuban-Americans in Miami take to the street to celebrate following news of Fidel Castro's death.
Massive wildfires tear across Israel
Wildfires tear across central and northern Israel, forcing tens of thousands of residents to flee the city of Haifa.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.