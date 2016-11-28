Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Nov 28, 2016 | 7:35pm IST

Tearful reunions after escaping Islamic State

A displaced Iraqi father, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, is hugged by his displaced daughter as they meet for the first time since they fled Mosul, upon the father's arrival at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A displaced Iraqi father, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, is hugged by his displaced daughter as they meet for the first time since they fled Mosul, upon the father's arrival at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2016
A displaced Iraqi father, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, is hugged by his displaced daughter as they meet for the first time since they fled Mosul, upon the father's arrival at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
1 / 22
A woman holds up a white flag as she runs to greet her relative in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A woman holds up a white flag as she runs to greet her relative in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016
A woman holds up a white flag as she runs to greet her relative in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
2 / 22
A displaced Iraqi man, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, holds his daughter to be seen by her grandmother through a fence at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A displaced Iraqi man, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, holds his daughter to be seen by her grandmother through a fence at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
A displaced Iraqi man, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, holds his daughter to be seen by her grandmother through a fence at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
3 / 22
Displaced Iraqi grandparents, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, are hugged by their displaced grandchildren as they meet for the first time since they fled Mosul, upon the grandparents' arrival at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Displaced Iraqi grandparents, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, are hugged by their displaced grandchildren as they meet for the first time since they fled Mosul, upon the grandparents' arrival at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed...more

Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2016
Displaced Iraqi grandparents, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, are hugged by their displaced grandchildren as they meet for the first time since they fled Mosul, upon the grandparents' arrival at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
4 / 22
A woman holds up a white flag as she greets her relative in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A woman holds up a white flag as she greets her relative in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016
A woman holds up a white flag as she greets her relative in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
5 / 22
A displaced Iraqi man, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, is kissed by his mother through a fence at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A displaced Iraqi man, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, is kissed by his mother through a fence at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
A displaced Iraqi man, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, is kissed by his mother through a fence at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
6 / 22
Displaced Iraqi people, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, hug each other as they meet for the first time since they fled Mosul, at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Displaced Iraqi people, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, hug each other as they meet for the first time since they fled Mosul, at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2016
Displaced Iraqi people, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, hug each other as they meet for the first time since they fled Mosul, at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
7 / 22
Displaced Iraqi people, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, hug as they meet for the first time since they fled Mosul, at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Displaced Iraqi people, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, hug as they meet for the first time since they fled Mosul, at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2016
Displaced Iraqi people, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, hug as they meet for the first time since they fled Mosul, at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
8 / 22
A displaced Iraqi woman, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, hugs her daughter outside their tent at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A displaced Iraqi woman, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, hugs her daughter outside their tent at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2016
A displaced Iraqi woman, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, hugs her daughter outside their tent at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
9 / 22
People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini

People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini

Reuters / Saturday, November 05, 2016
People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini
Close
10 / 22
People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini

People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini
Close
11 / 22
A displaced Iraqi child, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, looks through a tent in Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A displaced Iraqi child, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, looks through a tent in Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Saturday, November 05, 2016
A displaced Iraqi child, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, looks through a tent in Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
12 / 22
Displaced children who had fled from Mosul stand with their family in line to receive aid at Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini

Displaced children who had fled from Mosul stand with their family in line to receive aid at Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Displaced children who had fled from Mosul stand with their family in line to receive aid at Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini
Close
13 / 22
People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini

People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini
Close
14 / 22
People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini

People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini
Close
15 / 22
People stand at a fence surrounding a displacement camp to see their relatives who had fled from Mosul, at Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini

People stand at a fence surrounding a displacement camp to see their relatives who had fled from Mosul, at Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
People stand at a fence surrounding a displacement camp to see their relatives who had fled from Mosul, at Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini
Close
16 / 22
People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini

People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini
Close
17 / 22
People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini

People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini
Close
18 / 22
People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini

People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini
Close
19 / 22
Displaced Iraqi people, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, meet their relatives in Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Displaced Iraqi people, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, meet their relatives in Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Saturday, November 05, 2016
Displaced Iraqi people, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, meet their relatives in Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
20 / 22
People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini

People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini

Reuters / Saturday, November 05, 2016
People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini
Close
21 / 22
People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini

People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
North Dakota pipeline protest

North Dakota pipeline protest

Next Slideshows

North Dakota pipeline protest

North Dakota pipeline protest

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and environmental activists protest the Dakota Access pipeline project, saying it threatens water supplies and sacred tribal...

28 Nov 2016
India's cash crunch

India's cash crunch

Indians face cash crunch following the government's shock withdrawal of 500 and 1,000 rupee notes from circulation

28 Nov 2016
Little Havana celebrates Castro's death

Little Havana celebrates Castro's death

Cuban-Americans in Miami take to the street to celebrate following news of Fidel Castro's death.

26 Nov 2016
Massive wildfires tear across Israel

Massive wildfires tear across Israel

Wildfires tear across central and northern Israel, forcing tens of thousands of residents to flee the city of Haifa.

26 Nov 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast