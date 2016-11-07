Edition:
Pictures | Mon Nov 7, 2016 | 9:33pm IST

Tearful reunions after escaping Islamic State

People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini

People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini

Reuters / Saturday, November 05, 2016
People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini
1 / 13
People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini

People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini
2 / 13
A displaced Iraqi child, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, looks through a tent in Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A displaced Iraqi child, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, looks through a tent in Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Saturday, November 05, 2016
A displaced Iraqi child, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, looks through a tent in Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
3 / 13
Displaced children who had fled from Mosul stand with their family in line to receive aid at Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini

Displaced children who had fled from Mosul stand with their family in line to receive aid at Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Displaced children who had fled from Mosul stand with their family in line to receive aid at Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini
4 / 13
People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini

People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini
5 / 13
People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini

People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini
6 / 13
People stand at a fence surrounding a displacement camp to see their relatives who had fled from Mosul, at Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini

People stand at a fence surrounding a displacement camp to see their relatives who had fled from Mosul, at Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
People stand at a fence surrounding a displacement camp to see their relatives who had fled from Mosul, at Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini
7 / 13
People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini

People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini
8 / 13
People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini

People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini
9 / 13
People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini

People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini
10 / 13
Displaced Iraqi people, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, meet their relatives in Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Displaced Iraqi people, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, meet their relatives in Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Saturday, November 05, 2016
Displaced Iraqi people, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, meet their relatives in Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
11 / 13
People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini

People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini

Reuters / Saturday, November 05, 2016
People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini
12 / 13
People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini

People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini
13 / 13
NYC marathon

NYC marathon

NYC marathon

NYC marathon

Eritrean world champion Ghirmay Ghebreslassie and Kenyan Mary Keitany power to dominant victories.

07 Nov 2016
Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja

Hindu devotees worshiped the Sun god during Chhath Puja in India. Here are our photos.

07 Nov 2016
India This Week

India This Week

Our best India photos from this week.

06 Nov 2016
Beyonce and Jay Z for Hillary

Beyonce and Jay Z for Hillary

The first couple of pop performs at a Hillary Clinton rally in Cleveland.

05 Nov 2016

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

