Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Sep 20, 2012 | 9:50pm IST

Teej festival in Nepal

<p>A woman offers prayer at Pashupatinath Temple during the Teej festival in Kathmandu September 18, 2012. The three-day festival, commemorating the union of the Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva, involves sumptuous feasts and rigid fasting. Hindu women pray for marital bliss, the well-being of their spouses and children, and the purification of their own bodies and souls during this period of religious fasting. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

A woman offers prayer at Pashupatinath Temple during the Teej festival in Kathmandu September 18, 2012. The three-day festival, commemorating the union of the Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva, involves sumptuous feasts and rigid fasting. Hindu women...more

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A woman offers prayer at Pashupatinath Temple during the Teej festival in Kathmandu September 18, 2012. The three-day festival, commemorating the union of the Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva, involves sumptuous feasts and rigid fasting. Hindu women pray for marital bliss, the well-being of their spouses and children, and the purification of their own bodies and souls during this period of religious fasting. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
1 / 15
<p>A girl chases pigeons at Pashupatinath Temple during the Teej festival in Kathmandu September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

A girl chases pigeons at Pashupatinath Temple during the Teej festival in Kathmandu September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A girl chases pigeons at Pashupatinath Temple during the Teej festival in Kathmandu September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
2 / 15
<p>A woman takes a picture at Pashupatinath Temple during the Teej festival in Kathmandu September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

A woman takes a picture at Pashupatinath Temple during the Teej festival in Kathmandu September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A woman takes a picture at Pashupatinath Temple during the Teej festival in Kathmandu September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
3 / 15
<p>Women sing and dance at the Pashupatinath Temple during the Teej festival in Kathmandu September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Women sing and dance at the Pashupatinath Temple during the Teej festival in Kathmandu September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Women sing and dance at the Pashupatinath Temple during the Teej festival in Kathmandu September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
4 / 15
<p>A girl is covered by a shawl to protect her from rain while being carried by her mother after returning from Pashupatinath Temple during the Teej festival in Kathmandu September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

A girl is covered by a shawl to protect her from rain while being carried by her mother after returning from Pashupatinath Temple during the Teej festival in Kathmandu September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A girl is covered by a shawl to protect her from rain while being carried by her mother after returning from Pashupatinath Temple during the Teej festival in Kathmandu September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
5 / 15
<p>A holy man or sadhu stands at the banks of the Bagmati River, during the Rishi Panchami festival, in Kathmandu September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

A holy man or sadhu stands at the banks of the Bagmati River, during the Rishi Panchami festival, in Kathmandu September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A holy man or sadhu stands at the banks of the Bagmati River, during the Rishi Panchami festival, in Kathmandu September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
6 / 15
<p>Nepalese women offer prayer along the bank of the Bagmati River, during the Rishi Panchami festival, in Kathmandu September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Nepalese women offer prayer along the bank of the Bagmati River, during the Rishi Panchami festival, in Kathmandu September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Nepalese women offer prayer along the bank of the Bagmati River, during the Rishi Panchami festival, in Kathmandu September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
7 / 15
<p>A woman lashes herself with the leaves of the Aghada plant at the Bagmati River, during the Rishi Panchami festival, in Kathmandu September 20, 2012. Rishi Panchami is observed on the last day of Teej when women worship Sapta Rishi (Seven Saints) to ask for forgiveness for sins committed during their menstruation periods throughout the year. The Hindu religion considers menstruation as a representation of impurity and women are prohibited from taking part in religious practices during their monthly cycles. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

A woman lashes herself with the leaves of the Aghada plant at the Bagmati River, during the Rishi Panchami festival, in Kathmandu September 20, 2012. Rishi Panchami is observed on the last day of Teej when women worship Sapta Rishi (Seven Saints) to...more

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A woman lashes herself with the leaves of the Aghada plant at the Bagmati River, during the Rishi Panchami festival, in Kathmandu September 20, 2012. Rishi Panchami is observed on the last day of Teej when women worship Sapta Rishi (Seven Saints) to ask for forgiveness for sins committed during their menstruation periods throughout the year. The Hindu religion considers menstruation as a representation of impurity and women are prohibited from taking part in religious practices during their monthly cycles. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
8 / 15
<p>A Nepalese woman takes a dip at the Bagmati River, during the Rishi Panchami festival, in Kathmandu September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

A Nepalese woman takes a dip at the Bagmati River, during the Rishi Panchami festival, in Kathmandu September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A Nepalese woman takes a dip at the Bagmati River, during the Rishi Panchami festival, in Kathmandu September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
9 / 15
<p>Nepalese women pose for a picture during the Rishi Panchami festival, in Kathmandu September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Nepalese women pose for a picture during the Rishi Panchami festival, in Kathmandu September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Nepalese women pose for a picture during the Rishi Panchami festival, in Kathmandu September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
10 / 15
<p>Feet of Nepalese woman are pictured as they get ready to take a bath in the bank of Bagmati River, during the Rishi Panchami festival, in Kathmandu September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Feet of Nepalese woman are pictured as they get ready to take a bath in the bank of Bagmati River, during the Rishi Panchami festival, in Kathmandu September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Feet of Nepalese woman are pictured as they get ready to take a bath in the bank of Bagmati River, during the Rishi Panchami festival, in Kathmandu September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
11 / 15
<p>A priest holds a holy book while performing rituals at the banks of Bagmati River, during the Rishi Panchami festival, in Kathmandu September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

A priest holds a holy book while performing rituals at the banks of Bagmati River, during the Rishi Panchami festival, in Kathmandu September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A priest holds a holy book while performing rituals at the banks of Bagmati River, during the Rishi Panchami festival, in Kathmandu September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
12 / 15
<p>A woman chews on an Aghada plant at the bank of Bagmati River while performing rituals during the Rishi Panchami festival, in Kathmandu September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

A woman chews on an Aghada plant at the bank of Bagmati River while performing rituals during the Rishi Panchami festival, in Kathmandu September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A woman chews on an Aghada plant at the bank of Bagmati River while performing rituals during the Rishi Panchami festival, in Kathmandu September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
13 / 15
<p>An offering floats on the Bagmati River during the Rishi Panchami festival, in Kathmandu September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

An offering floats on the Bagmati River during the Rishi Panchami festival, in Kathmandu September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Thursday, September 20, 2012

An offering floats on the Bagmati River during the Rishi Panchami festival, in Kathmandu September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
14 / 15
<p>A Nepalese woman offers prayer along the bank of the Bagmati River, during the Rishi Panchami festival, in Kathmandu September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A Nepalese woman offers prayer along the bank of the Bagmati River, during the Rishi Panchami festival, in Kathmandu September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A Nepalese woman offers prayer along the bank of the Bagmati River, during the Rishi Panchami festival, in Kathmandu September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
How to eat an insect

How to eat an insect

Next Slideshows

How to eat an insect

How to eat an insect

An event in Brussels touts the nutritional value of insects.

20 Sep 2012
The art of alpine horns

The art of alpine horns

Austrian craftsman Walter Gstettner makes alphorns, a wooden instrument used for communication in mountainous regions of Europe.

20 Sep 2012
Polluted playgrounds

Polluted playgrounds

Children will resiliently find places to play, even if the locations are heavily polluted.

20 Sep 2012
World Record attempts

World Record attempts

The longest kiss, biggest barbeque, and largest gathering of people dressed as Mahatma Gandhi are just three of the many Guinness World Record attempts that...

20 Sep 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast