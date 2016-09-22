Teeming migrant boat sinks off Egypt

Migrants who were rescued from the boat are rescued. Saeed Abu Hamed, 37, was asleep at home when his phone rang. He recalls hearing the anguished voice of his nephew, who was on the boat: "Uncle help me! Uncle help me! People are dying around me,...more

Migrants who were rescued from the boat are rescued. Saeed Abu Hamed, 37, was asleep at home when his phone rang. He recalls hearing the anguished voice of his nephew, who was on the boat: "Uncle help me! Uncle help me! People are dying around me, the boat is sinking, water is coming in from all sides." "I heard people screaming 'help us' in the background. It was horrifying. I don�t know how I will be able to forget this," he told Reuters. Mabrouk was one of about 169 people to survive. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close