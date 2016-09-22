Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Sep 22, 2016 | 10:46pm IST

Teeming migrant boat sinks off Egypt

Rescue workers carry the body of a victim on a stretcher after a boat carrying migrants capsized off Egypt's coast, in Al-Beheira, Egypt. A boat carrying hundreds of migrants capsized in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Egypt, officials said, with a death toll to 52. Security officials said almost 600 people may have been squeezed aboard the wooden vessel, suggesting hundreds more may have perished in what is just the latest disaster for migrants desperate to reach Europe. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Rescue workers carry the body of a victim on a stretcher after a boat carrying migrants capsized off Egypt's coast, in Al-Beheira, Egypt. A boat carrying hundreds of migrants capsized in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Egypt, officials said,...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
Rescue workers carry the body of a victim on a stretcher after a boat carrying migrants capsized off Egypt's coast, in Al-Beheira, Egypt. A boat carrying hundreds of migrants capsized in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Egypt, officials said, with a death toll to 52. Security officials said almost 600 people may have been squeezed aboard the wooden vessel, suggesting hundreds more may have perished in what is just the latest disaster for migrants desperate to reach Europe. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Close
1 / 20
People gather along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea during a search for victims. The boat sank off Burg Rashed, a village in Egypt's northern Beheira province where the Nile meets the Mediterranean. Rescue workers and fishermen have rescued 169 people, suggesting hundreds might have perished at sea. REUTERS/Stringer

People gather along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea during a search for victims. The boat sank off Burg Rashed, a village in Egypt's northern Beheira province where the Nile meets the Mediterranean. Rescue workers and fishermen have rescued 169...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
People gather along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea during a search for victims. The boat sank off Burg Rashed, a village in Egypt's northern Beheira province where the Nile meets the Mediterranean. Rescue workers and fishermen have rescued 169 people, suggesting hundreds might have perished at sea. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 20
Rescue workers carry the body of a victim on a stretcher. A survivor whose comments appeared in a video posted online said the migrants had been told that about 200 people would be on board but the smugglers had added another 50, causing the boat to founder. It was not immediately possible to verify the differing accounts, but the survivor's comments suggest fewer people might be missing than initially thought. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Rescue workers carry the body of a victim on a stretcher. A survivor whose comments appeared in a video posted online said the migrants had been told that about 200 people would be on board but the smugglers had added another 50, causing the boat to...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
Rescue workers carry the body of a victim on a stretcher. A survivor whose comments appeared in a video posted online said the migrants had been told that about 200 people would be on board but the smugglers had added another 50, causing the boat to founder. It was not immediately possible to verify the differing accounts, but the survivor's comments suggest fewer people might be missing than initially thought. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Close
3 / 20
An Egyptian mother reacts beside the body of her son who was on the boat. The boat was carrying Egyptian, Sudanese, Eritrean and Somali migrants, officials said. It was not immediately clear where the vessel was heading, though officials said they believed it was going to Italy. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

An Egyptian mother reacts beside the body of her son who was on the boat. The boat was carrying Egyptian, Sudanese, Eritrean and Somali migrants, officials said. It was not immediately clear where the vessel was heading, though officials said they...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
An Egyptian mother reacts beside the body of her son who was on the boat. The boat was carrying Egyptian, Sudanese, Eritrean and Somali migrants, officials said. It was not immediately clear where the vessel was heading, though officials said they believed it was going to Italy. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Close
4 / 20
A rescued migrant lies in bed as he receives treatment at Rashid hospital in the port city of Rosetta, north of Cairo. More and more people have been trying to cross to Italy from the African coast over the summer months, particularly from Libya, where people-traffickers operate with relative impunity. But Egypt has come under closer scrutiny this year because a growing number of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa are using it as an alternative route. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

A rescued migrant lies in bed as he receives treatment at Rashid hospital in the port city of Rosetta, north of Cairo. More and more people have been trying to cross to Italy from the African coast over the summer months, particularly from Libya,...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
A rescued migrant lies in bed as he receives treatment at Rashid hospital in the port city of Rosetta, north of Cairo. More and more people have been trying to cross to Italy from the African coast over the summer months, particularly from Libya, where people-traffickers operate with relative impunity. But Egypt has come under closer scrutiny this year because a growing number of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa are using it as an alternative route. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Close
5 / 20
People gather along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea during a search for victims. The International Organization for Migration urged Egypt to impose tougher penalties on human traffickers and address the concerns driving people to undertake the perilous journey. "Entire families, children and young people entrusted their lives to human smugglers, and risked everything aboard an unseaworthy boat that capsized and sank in the middle of the sea," Amr Taha, head of IOM's Egypt office, said in a statement. "We urge the parliament to pass (a) new anti-human smuggling law that should be a strong deterrent for smugglers." REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

People gather along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea during a search for victims. The International Organization for Migration urged Egypt to impose tougher penalties on human traffickers and address the concerns driving people to undertake the...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
People gather along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea during a search for victims. The International Organization for Migration urged Egypt to impose tougher penalties on human traffickers and address the concerns driving people to undertake the perilous journey. "Entire families, children and young people entrusted their lives to human smugglers, and risked everything aboard an unseaworthy boat that capsized and sank in the middle of the sea," Amr Taha, head of IOM's Egypt office, said in a statement. "We urge the parliament to pass (a) new anti-human smuggling law that should be a strong deterrent for smugglers." REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Close
6 / 20
Relatives of missing persons are pictured. Many of those interviewed in the aftermath of the shipwreck off Egypt spoke of their desire to flee in search of a brighter future. Most cite a lack of jobs, low incomes, poor prospects and growing political repression in Egypt since general and now President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi seized power in mid-2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Relatives of missing persons are pictured. Many of those interviewed in the aftermath of the shipwreck off Egypt spoke of their desire to flee in search of a brighter future. Most cite a lack of jobs, low incomes, poor prospects and growing political...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
Relatives of missing persons are pictured. Many of those interviewed in the aftermath of the shipwreck off Egypt spoke of their desire to flee in search of a brighter future. Most cite a lack of jobs, low incomes, poor prospects and growing political repression in Egypt since general and now President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi seized power in mid-2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Close
7 / 20
Migrants who were rescued from the boat are pictured. Five years after the 2011 revolt brought expectations of more freedom and social justice, some Egyptians have lost hope. "I want to flee. If I could, I would; I can't get married... or live (here). Everything is destroyed in Egypt. We are no longer Egyptian," said Gamal Abdel Dayem, a neighbor and relative of one of the drowned migrants. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Migrants who were rescued from the boat are pictured. Five years after the 2011 revolt brought expectations of more freedom and social justice, some Egyptians have lost hope. "I want to flee. If I could, I would; I can't get married... or live...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
Migrants who were rescued from the boat are pictured. Five years after the 2011 revolt brought expectations of more freedom and social justice, some Egyptians have lost hope. "I want to flee. If I could, I would; I can't get married... or live (here). Everything is destroyed in Egypt. We are no longer Egyptian," said Gamal Abdel Dayem, a neighbor and relative of one of the drowned migrants. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Close
8 / 20
Migrants who were rescued from the boat are rescued. Saeed Abu Hamed, 37, was asleep at home when his phone rang. He recalls hearing the anguished voice of his nephew, who was on the boat: "Uncle help me! Uncle help me! People are dying around me, the boat is sinking, water is coming in from all sides." "I heard people screaming 'help us' in the background. It was horrifying. I don�t know how I will be able to forget this," he told Reuters. Mabrouk was one of about 169 people to survive. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Migrants who were rescued from the boat are rescued. Saeed Abu Hamed, 37, was asleep at home when his phone rang. He recalls hearing the anguished voice of his nephew, who was on the boat: "Uncle help me! Uncle help me! People are dying around me,...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
Migrants who were rescued from the boat are rescued. Saeed Abu Hamed, 37, was asleep at home when his phone rang. He recalls hearing the anguished voice of his nephew, who was on the boat: "Uncle help me! Uncle help me! People are dying around me, the boat is sinking, water is coming in from all sides." "I heard people screaming 'help us' in the background. It was horrifying. I don�t know how I will be able to forget this," he told Reuters. Mabrouk was one of about 169 people to survive. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Close
9 / 20
A rescued migrant lies in bed as he receives treatment at Rashid hospital in the port city of Rosetta, north of Cairo. One survivor said the vessel had waited for two days at sea so the smugglers could squeeze more migrants on board before heading north. But as they climbed in, the boat began to capsize. Panic spread as the boat tilted, casting people overboard. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

A rescued migrant lies in bed as he receives treatment at Rashid hospital in the port city of Rosetta, north of Cairo. One survivor said the vessel had waited for two days at sea so the smugglers could squeeze more migrants on board before heading...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
A rescued migrant lies in bed as he receives treatment at Rashid hospital in the port city of Rosetta, north of Cairo. One survivor said the vessel had waited for two days at sea so the smugglers could squeeze more migrants on board before heading north. But as they climbed in, the boat began to capsize. Panic spread as the boat tilted, casting people overboard. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Close
10 / 20
The bodies of victims are seen on a military boat in Al-Beheira, Egypt. Ahmed Darwish, 27, said he was in the water for seven hours. "The captain of the ship couldn't control the boat any more ... We told him this boat won't take us there safely ... The captain couldn't move the boat; it kept swaying until it fell on its side," Darwish said, as he lay in a blue gown on a bed at the public hospital in the coastal village of Burg Rashed. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

The bodies of victims are seen on a military boat in Al-Beheira, Egypt. Ahmed Darwish, 27, said he was in the water for seven hours. "The captain of the ship couldn't control the boat any more ... We told him this boat won't take us there safely ......more

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
The bodies of victims are seen on a military boat in Al-Beheira, Egypt. Ahmed Darwish, 27, said he was in the water for seven hours. "The captain of the ship couldn't control the boat any more ... We told him this boat won't take us there safely ... The captain couldn't move the boat; it kept swaying until it fell on its side," Darwish said, as he lay in a blue gown on a bed at the public hospital in the coastal village of Burg Rashed. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Close
11 / 20
People gather along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea during a search for victims. Darwish described spotting a fishing boat about a kilometer away and desperately trying to attract its attention, afraid it would not see his head bobbing above the waves. �I had a bag in my hand, I kept struggling against the water while the water struggled against me until they finally saw me and waved back with a white shirt ... Within seconds I saw them turn the boat and come like a rocket to save me," he said. REUTERS/Stringer

People gather along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea during a search for victims. Darwish described spotting a fishing boat about a kilometer away and desperately trying to attract its attention, afraid it would not see his head bobbing above the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
People gather along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea during a search for victims. Darwish described spotting a fishing boat about a kilometer away and desperately trying to attract its attention, afraid it would not see his head bobbing above the waves. �I had a bag in my hand, I kept struggling against the water while the water struggled against me until they finally saw me and waved back with a white shirt ... Within seconds I saw them turn the boat and come like a rocket to save me," he said. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 20
Migrants who were rescued from the boat are pictured. Egypt's military said its coastguard had busted a people-trafficking operation and led a life-saving rescue operation. But angry relatives complained of official inaction, saying it was the local fishermen who had saved lives. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Migrants who were rescued from the boat are pictured. Egypt's military said its coastguard had busted a people-trafficking operation and led a life-saving rescue operation. But angry relatives complained of official inaction, saying it was the local...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
Migrants who were rescued from the boat are pictured. Egypt's military said its coastguard had busted a people-trafficking operation and led a life-saving rescue operation. But angry relatives complained of official inaction, saying it was the local fishermen who had saved lives. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Close
13 / 20
Migrants who were rescued from the boat are pictured. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Migrants who were rescued from the boat are pictured. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
Migrants who were rescued from the boat are pictured. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Close
14 / 20
Rescued migrants are pictured in Al-Beheira, Egypt. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescued migrants are pictured in Al-Beheira, Egypt. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
Rescued migrants are pictured in Al-Beheira, Egypt. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
15 / 20
A relative of a missing person looks on in Al-Beheira, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

A relative of a missing person looks on in Al-Beheira, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
A relative of a missing person looks on in Al-Beheira, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Close
16 / 20
Relatives of missing persons are pictured. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Relatives of missing persons are pictured. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
Relatives of missing persons are pictured. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Close
17 / 20
Relatives of missing persons are pictured. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Relatives of missing persons are pictured. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
Relatives of missing persons are pictured. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Close
18 / 20
Migrants who were rescued are pictured. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Migrants who were rescued are pictured. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
Migrants who were rescued are pictured. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Close
19 / 20
People gather along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea during a search for victims. REUTERS/Stringer

People gather along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea during a search for victims. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
People gather along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea during a search for victims. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
The view from Trump's motorcade

The view from Trump's motorcade

Next Slideshows

The view from Trump's motorcade

The view from Trump's motorcade

Supporters and protesters greet Donald Trump�s motorcade as it criss-crosses the nation.

22 Sep 2016
Syria's unraveling truce

Syria's unraveling truce

The fragile ceasefire in Syria appears to have come apart, as ground battles rage and an air strike hits an aid convoy.

22 Sep 2016
Migrants plucked from overloaded dinghy

Migrants plucked from overloaded dinghy

Migrants from African countries are rescued from an overcrowded dinghy off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea.

21 Sep 2016
Ash clouds of Turrialba

Ash clouds of Turrialba

Ash pours from the Turrialba volcano in Costa Rica.

21 Sep 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast