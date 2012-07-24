Edition:
Pictures | Tue Jul 24, 2012

Teen Choice Awards

<p>Selena Gomez blows on sparklers for her birthday after accepting the Choice Music Group Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

<p>Singer Gwen Stefani of No Doubt performs at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

<p>Internet stars Rosie Grace McClelland (L) and her cousin Sophia Grace Brownlee hold their awards, as TV host Ellen DeGeneres (back) accepts the Choice Comedian Award, at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California, California, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

<p>Actor Taylor Lautner speaks, as actors Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson watch, as they accept the Ultimate Choice Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

<p>Singer Taylor Swift presents actor Josh Hutcherson with the Choice Movie Actor: Sci-Fi/Fantasy Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

<p>Singer Carly Rae Jepsen performs at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

<p>Actor Chris Hemsworth accepts the Choice Summer Movie Star: Male Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

<p>Rapper Flo Rida performs at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

<p>Chef Gordon Ramsay and actor Justin Kirk with Crystal the monkey speak on stage at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

<p>Actor Josh Hutcherson accepts the Choice Movie Actor: Sci-Fi/Fantasy Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

<p>Zoe Saldana poses for photographers at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

<p>Demi Lovato and Kevin McHale host the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

<p>TV personality Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

<p>Shay Mitchell arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

<p>TV presenter Cat Deeley of Britain arrives for the 2012 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

<p>Hayden Panettiere arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

<p>Zooey Deschanel and singer Selena Gomez speak on stage at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

<p>Ellen DeGeneres accepts the Choice Comedian Award at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

<p>Paul Wesley, Jordin Sparks and Adam Rodriguez speak on stage at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

<p>Actor Dax Shepard and U.S. Olympic snowboard gold medalist Shaun White speak at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

<p>Victoria Justice arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

<p>Jordin Sparks arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

<p>Nina Dobrev arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

<p>Lea Michele arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

<p>Ashley Benson arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

<p>Justin Bieber performs at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

<p>Demi Lovato and Kevin McHale host the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

<p>will.i.am arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

<p>Chris Colfer arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

<p>Actor Jonah Hill accepts the Choice Movie: Comedy Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

