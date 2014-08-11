Teen Choice Awards red carpet
Bella Thorne arrives at the Teen Choice Awards 2014 in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Ian Somerhalder takes a selfie as he arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
The Janoskians clown around as they arrive. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner arrive. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Bella Thorne and Zendaya arrive. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
A Fire Marshall patrols the carpet encouraging attendees to keep moving. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Tyler Posey kisses Seana Gorlick as they arrive. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Zendaya arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Shay Mitchell arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Selena Gomez arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Nina Dobrev arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jordan Sparks arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kendall and Kylie Jenner arrive. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Chloe Grace Moretz arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Taylor Swift arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kimberly Perry arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kendall Jenner arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Twitch arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Lucy Hale arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Hailee Steinfeld arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Candace Cameron-Bure arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jana Kramer arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Hilary Duff arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Bella Thorne arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Melissa Peterman arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Ciara Bravo arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Italia Ricci arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Aisha Dee arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Sarah Hyland arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Melissa Peterman and Chelsea Kane arrive. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
The Band Perry arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Willow Shields arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kim Kardashian arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Aisha Dee and Haley Ramm arrive. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Cody Simpson arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Haley Ramm arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Abby Lee Miller of the show Dance Moms arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Asia Monet Ray arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Hilary Duff arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
WWE superstar Big Show arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
