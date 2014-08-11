Edition:
Teen Choice Awards red carpet

Bella Thorne arrives at the Teen Choice Awards 2014 in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 11, 2014
Ian Somerhalder takes a selfie as he arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 11, 2014
The Janoskians clown around as they arrive. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 11, 2014
Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner arrive. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 11, 2014
Bella Thorne and Zendaya arrive. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 11, 2014
A Fire Marshall patrols the carpet encouraging attendees to keep moving. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 11, 2014
Actor Tyler Posey kisses Seana Gorlick as they arrive. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 11, 2014
Zendaya arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 11, 2014
Shay Mitchell arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 11, 2014
Selena Gomez arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 11, 2014
Nina Dobrev arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 11, 2014
Jordan Sparks arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 11, 2014
Kendall and Kylie Jenner arrive. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 11, 2014
Chloe Grace Moretz arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 11, 2014
Singer Taylor Swift arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 11, 2014
Kimberly Perry arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 11, 2014
Kendall Jenner arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 11, 2014
Twitch arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 11, 2014
Lucy Hale arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 11, 2014
Hailee Steinfeld arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 11, 2014
Candace Cameron-Bure arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 11, 2014
Jana Kramer arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 11, 2014
Hilary Duff arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 11, 2014
Bella Thorne arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 11, 2014
Melissa Peterman arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 11, 2014
Ciara Bravo arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 11, 2014
Italia Ricci arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 11, 2014
Aisha Dee arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 11, 2014
Sarah Hyland arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 11, 2014
Melissa Peterman and Chelsea Kane arrive. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 11, 2014
The Band Perry arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 11, 2014
Willow Shields arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 11, 2014
Kim Kardashian arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 11, 2014
Aisha Dee and Haley Ramm arrive. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 11, 2014
Cody Simpson arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 11, 2014
Haley Ramm arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 11, 2014
Abby Lee Miller of the show Dance Moms arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 11, 2014
Asia Monet Ray arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 11, 2014
Actress Hilary Duff arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 11, 2014
WWE superstar Big Show arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 11, 2014
