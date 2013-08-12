Edition:
Pictures | Mon Aug 12, 2013 | 7:11pm IST

Teen Choice Awards

<p>Actress Lea Michele walks off stage with "Glee" co-stars Jenna Ushkowitz, Amber Riley and Kevin McHale after accepting the Choice TV Actress: Comedy Award, as a photo of the late Cory Monteith is projected on a screen at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Singer Miley Cyrus dances in front of fans as she accepts the Choice Summer Song Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Actresses Abigail Breslin (L) and Hailee Steinfeld speak on stage at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Lead vocalist Hayley Williams of Paramore performs at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Cast members of the TV series "Pretty Little Liars" pose after winning the Choice Drama TV show award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>Nelly performs with Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley (L) and Tyler Hubbard at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Actress Lea Michele accepts the Choice TV Actress: Comedy Award, next to "Glee" co-stars (L-R) Jenna Ushkowitz, Amber Riley and Kevin McHale at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Members of the group Emblem3 leap in the air after winning the Choice Music Breakout Group at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>Actor Ashton Kutcher high-fives fans after accepting the Ultimate Choice Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Actor Logan Lerman (L) accepts the Choice Movie Actor: Drama Award, as actor Adam DeVine jokes behind him, at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Lead vocalist Hayley Williams of Paramore performs at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>The cast of television series "Glee" accepts the Choice TV Show: Comedy Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Actor Liam Hemsworth greets fans at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Actress and singer Miley Cyrus poses for photographers after being named this years' Candies' Choice Style Icon at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>The cast of "Pitch Perfect" accepts the Choice Movie: Comedy at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Actress Lea Michele hugs "Glee" co-stars Jenna Ushkowitz (L), Amber Riley (back, obscured) and Kevin McHale after accepting the Choice TV Actress: Comedy Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Actress Shay Mitchell from the TV series "Pretty Little Liars" poses as she arrives at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>Australian actress Rebel Wilson poses after winning the Choice Actress in a comedy film for her role as Fat Amy in "Pitch Perfect" at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>Actress Bella Thorne poses as she arrives at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>Singer Selena Gomez accepts the Choice Break-up Song at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Actress Nina Dobrev poses at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>Olympic gymnast Gabrielle Douglas accepts the Choice Female Athlete at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>British singer Cher Lloyd poses as she arrives at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>Actress Katie Cassidy poses as she arrives at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>Actress Kerry Washington poses at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>Singer Nick Jonas accepts the Inspire Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Singer Demi Lovato performs at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Members of English-Irish pop boy band "One Direction" pose as they arrive at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>Members of the British girl group "Little Mix" pose as they arrive at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>Actresses Tamera Mowry (L) and Tia Mowry (R) pose with their brother Tahj as they arrive at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>Actress Lucy Hale poses as she arrives at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>Television personality Jenni "JWoww" Farley poses as she arrives at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>Singer Joe Jonas and girlfriend Blanda Eggenschwiler pose as they arrive at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>English actress Lily Collins poses as she arrives at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>Actress Sandra Bullock accepts the Choice Summer Movie Star: Female Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

