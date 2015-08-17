Teen Choice Awards
Actress Bella Thorne poses backstage with her award for Choice Movie Villian for her role in the film "The Duff" at the 2015 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Flo Rida performs "I Don't Like It, I Love It" during the 2015 Teen Choice Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nina Dobrev removes her fake fangs as she accepts the award for choice TV actress Sci-fi fantasy for her role in "The Vampire Diaries" during the 2015 Teen Choice Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The group Fifth Harmony poses backstage with their award for Choice Music Group: Female at the 2015 Teen Choice Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Britney Spears accepts the award for choice style icon during the 2015 Teen Choice Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Gabourey Sidibe, from the television drama "Empire," dances during a performance of "You're So Beautiful" at the 2015 Teen Choice Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Five Seconds of Summer performs "She's Kinda Hot" during the 2015 Teen Choice Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Wiz Khalifa and Michelle Rodriguez present the award for choice TV breakout show during the 2015 Teen Choice Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Little Mix performs "Black Magic" during the 2015 Teen Choice Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actors Jordana Brewster (L), Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez pose backstage with the award for Choice Movie: Action/Adventure for the film "Furious 7" at the 2015 Teen Choice Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Chloe Grace Moretz accepts the award for choice movie actress drama during the 2015 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jussie Smollet (L) and Bryshere Y. Gray accept the award for choice TV breakout show for "Empire" during the 2015 Teen Choice Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Nina Dobrev poses backstage with her award for Choice TV Actress: Sci-Fi/Fantasy for her role on The CW series "The Vampire Diaries" at the 2015 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Bryshere Gray performs "You're So Beautiful" during the 2015 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Josh Peck (L) and John Stamos perform a comedy routine during the 2015 Teen Choice Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Josh Hutcherson poses backstage with his Choice Movie Actor: Sci-Fi/Fantasy award for his role in "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at the 2015 Teen Choice Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actors Sarah Hyland and Skyler Astin present the award for choice comedian during the 2015 Teen Choice Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ellen DeGeneres accepts the award for choice comedian from presenter Skylar Astin during the 2015 Teen Choice Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jussie Smollet perfoms "You're So Beautiful" during the 2015 Teen Choice Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Comedy group The Janoskians pose backstage at the 2015 Teen Choice Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Rachel Platten performs "Fight Song" during the 2015 Teen Choice Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Chloe Lukasiak poses backstage with her award for Choice Dancer at the 2015 Teen Choice Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
The group Little Mix poses backstage with their award for Choice Music: Breakout Artist at the 2015 Teen Choice Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia di Rossi (R) leave after DeGeneres accepted the award for choice comedian during the 2015 Teen Choice Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Lea Michele poses backstage with her award for Choice TV Actress: Comedy for her role on FOX series "Glee" at the 2015 Teen Choice Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Vin Diesel accepts the award for choice action/adventure movie for "Furious 7" with cast members Jordana Brewster (L), Michelle Rodriguez and Ludacris during the 2015 Teen Choice Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fifth Harmony accept the award for choice summer song for "Worth It" during the 2015 Teen Choice Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Bryshere Y. Gray poses backstage with the award for Choice TV: Breakout Show for "Empire" at the 2015 Teen Choice Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Robin Thicke (L) and Flo Rida perform "I Don't Like It, I Love It" during the 2015 Teen Choice Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actors Bella Thorne and Gregg Sulkin pose backstage with her award for Choice Movie Villian for her role in the film "The Duff" at the 2015 Teen Choice Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Bethany Mota accepts the award for choice female web star during the 2015 Teen Choice Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Skylar Astin poses backstage with his award for Choice Movie Actor: Comedy for his role in the film "Pitch Perfect 2" at the 2015 Teen Choice Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Terry Crews leaps as he poses backstage at the 2015 Teen Choice Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
