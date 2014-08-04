Edition:
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles premiere

A life-size model of the character "Donatello" is pictured at the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast members Megan Fox and Will Arnett pose at the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Director Jonathan Liebesman poses at a block party following the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Jeremy Howard poses with a life-size model of the character "Donatello" at the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Producer Michael Bay takes a selfie with fans at the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Alan Ritchson greets fans at the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Noel Fisher poses at the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Pete Ploszek poses with fans at the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Producer Michael Bay and cast member Megan Fox pose at the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Megan Fox poses with fans at the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Alan Ritchson poses at the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Danny Woodburn is greeted by co-stars Jeremy Howard, Alan Ritchson, Pete Ploszek and Noel Fisher at the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Megan Fox signs autographs at the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Will Arnett poses at the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Megan Fox poses with fans at the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Megan Fox attends the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Will Arnett is interviewed at the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Megan Fox poses at the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

