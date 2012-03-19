Teenage prostitutes of Bangladesh

ATTENTION EDITORS: THIS PICTURE IS 12 OF 25 TO ACCOMPANY PICTURE PACKAGE 'BANGLADESH - TEENAGE PROSTITUTES'. SEARCH FOR KEYWORD "BROTHEL" TO SEE ALL IMAGES PXP101-125. Sixteen-year-old prostitute Maya stands in the doorway of her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. She earns about 300-500 taka per day ($3.66- $6.11) serving around 15-20 customers every day. Maya's son Halim, a four-year-old child lives with her parents in another Barisal. She cannot save money for her child as she has to pay a lot bills and debt. Maya is one of hundreds of mostly teenage sex workers living in a painful life of exploitation in Kandapara slum's brothel who take Oradexon , a steroid used by farmers to fatten their cattle, in order to gain weight and appear "healthier" and more attractive to clients. Picture taken March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: SOCIETY DRUGS HEALTH BUSINESS EMPLOYMENT)