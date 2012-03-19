Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Mar 20, 2012 | 1:10am IST

Teenage prostitutes of Bangladesh

<p>A prostitute tries to attract customers inside a brothel in Faridpur, located in central Bangladesh February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

A prostitute tries to attract customers inside a brothel in Faridpur, located in central Bangladesh February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

A prostitute tries to attract customers inside a brothel in Faridpur, located in central Bangladesh February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
1 / 36
<p>Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi embraces a Babu, her "husband", inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi embraces a Babu, her "husband", inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi embraces a Babu, her "husband", inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
2 / 36
<p>Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi stands in front of an open bathroom at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi stands in front of an open bathroom at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi stands in front of an open bathroom at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
3 / 36
<p>Sixteen-year-old Maya, a prostitute, talks on the phone inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Sixteen-year-old Maya, a prostitute, talks on the phone inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Sixteen-year-old Maya, a prostitute, talks on the phone inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
4 / 36
<p>Nineteen-year-old Lucky, a prostitute, embraces her three-month-old son Riyad at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Nineteen-year-old Lucky, a prostitute, embraces her three-month-old son Riyad at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Nineteen-year-old Lucky, a prostitute, embraces her three-month-old son Riyad at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
5 / 36
<p>Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi shows Oradexon, a steroid, at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi shows Oradexon, a steroid, at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi shows Oradexon, a steroid, at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
6 / 36
<p>Eleven-year-old Shefali, a prostitute, gets her eyebrow threaded in front of her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Eleven-year-old Shefali, a prostitute, gets her eyebrow threaded in front of her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Eleven-year-old Shefali, a prostitute, gets her eyebrow threaded in front of her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
7 / 36
<p>Sixteen-year-old prostitute Maya eats her lunch inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Sixteen-year-old prostitute Maya eats her lunch inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Sixteen-year-old prostitute Maya eats her lunch inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
8 / 36
<p>Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi (L) deals with a customer as Maya (R) waits to get one at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi (L) deals with a customer as Maya (R) waits to get one at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi (L) deals with a customer as Maya (R) waits to get one at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
9 / 36
<p>Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi stands in front of an open bath room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi stands in front of an open bath room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi stands in front of an open bath room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
10 / 36
<p>Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi washes her hair at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi washes her hair at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi washes her hair at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
11 / 36
<p>Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi (L) talks with a customer at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi (L) talks with a customer at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi (L) talks with a customer at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
12 / 36
<p>Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi stands in front of Kandapara brothel to attract customers in Tangail, in the northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi stands in front of Kandapara brothel to attract customers in Tangail, in the northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi stands in front of Kandapara brothel to attract customers in Tangail, in the northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
13 / 36
<p>Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi shows Oradexon, a steroid, at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi shows Oradexon, a steroid, at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi shows Oradexon, a steroid, at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
14 / 36
<p>Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi applies her makeup as she prepares for customers at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi applies her makeup as she prepares for customers at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi applies her makeup as she prepares for customers at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
15 / 36
<p>Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi leads a customer to her room as Maya (L) waits to get a customer at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi leads a customer to her room as Maya (L) waits to get a customer at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi leads a customer to her room as Maya (L) waits to get a customer at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
16 / 36
<p>Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi washes her hair at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi washes her hair at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi washes her hair at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
17 / 36
<p>An open common toilet is seen at a brothel by the river Padma in Faridpur February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

An open common toilet is seen at a brothel by the river Padma in Faridpur February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

An open common toilet is seen at a brothel by the river Padma in Faridpur February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
18 / 36
<p>A view of a prostitute's room at a brothel in Faridpur February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

A view of a prostitute's room at a brothel in Faridpur February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

A view of a prostitute's room at a brothel in Faridpur February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
19 / 36
<p>A prostitute stands in front of a makeshift brothel by the river Padma in Faridpur, located in central Bangladesh February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

A prostitute stands in front of a makeshift brothel by the river Padma in Faridpur, located in central Bangladesh February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

A prostitute stands in front of a makeshift brothel by the river Padma in Faridpur, located in central Bangladesh February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
20 / 36
<p>Fourteen-year-old prostitute Lipi waits for customers at a brothel in Faridpur, located in central Bangladesh February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Fourteen-year-old prostitute Lipi waits for customers at a brothel in Faridpur, located in central Bangladesh February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Fourteen-year-old prostitute Lipi waits for customers at a brothel in Faridpur, located in central Bangladesh February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
21 / 36
<p>Twelve-year-old prostitute Mukti applies makeup before serving a customer inside her small room at a brothel in Faridpur, located in central Bangladesh February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Twelve-year-old prostitute Mukti applies makeup before serving a customer inside her small room at a brothel in Faridpur, located in central Bangladesh February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Twelve-year-old prostitute Mukti applies makeup before serving a customer inside her small room at a brothel in Faridpur, located in central Bangladesh February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
22 / 36
<p>Prostitutes apply makeup as they try to attract customers inside a brothel in Faridpur, located in central Bangladesh February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Prostitutes apply makeup as they try to attract customers inside a brothel in Faridpur, located in central Bangladesh February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Prostitutes apply makeup as they try to attract customers inside a brothel in Faridpur, located in central Bangladesh February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
23 / 36
<p>Sixteen-year-old Maya, a prostitute, drinks from a pot after lunch inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Sixteen-year-old Maya, a prostitute, drinks from a pot after lunch inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Sixteen-year-old Maya, a prostitute, drinks from a pot after lunch inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
24 / 36
<p>Sixteen-year-old prostitute Maya waits for a customer inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Sixteen-year-old prostitute Maya waits for a customer inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Sixteen-year-old prostitute Maya waits for a customer inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
25 / 36
<p>ATTENTION EDITORS: THIS PICTURE IS 12 OF 25 TO ACCOMPANY PICTURE PACKAGE 'BANGLADESH - TEENAGE PROSTITUTES'. SEARCH FOR KEYWORD "BROTHEL" TO SEE ALL IMAGES PXP101-125. Sixteen-year-old prostitute Maya stands in the doorway of her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. She earns about 300-500 taka per day ($3.66- $6.11) serving around 15-20 customers every day. Maya's son Halim, a four-year-old child lives with her parents in another Barisal. She cannot save money for her child as she has to pay a lot bills and debt. Maya is one of hundreds of mostly teenage sex workers living in a painful life of exploitation in Kandapara slum's brothel who take Oradexon , a steroid used by farmers to fatten their cattle, in order to gain weight and appear "healthier" and more attractive to clients. Picture taken March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: SOCIETY DRUGS HEALTH BUSINESS EMPLOYMENT)</p>

ATTENTION EDITORS: THIS PICTURE IS 12 OF 25 TO ACCOMPANY PICTURE PACKAGE 'BANGLADESH - TEENAGE PROSTITUTES'. SEARCH FOR KEYWORD "BROTHEL" TO SEE ALL IMAGES PXP101-125. Sixteen-year-old prostitute Maya stands in the doorway of her small room at...more

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

ATTENTION EDITORS: THIS PICTURE IS 12 OF 25 TO ACCOMPANY PICTURE PACKAGE 'BANGLADESH - TEENAGE PROSTITUTES'. SEARCH FOR KEYWORD "BROTHEL" TO SEE ALL IMAGES PXP101-125. Sixteen-year-old prostitute Maya stands in the doorway of her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. She earns about 300-500 taka per day ($3.66- $6.11) serving around 15-20 customers every day. Maya's son Halim, a four-year-old child lives with her parents in another Barisal. She cannot save money for her child as she has to pay a lot bills and debt. Maya is one of hundreds of mostly teenage sex workers living in a painful life of exploitation in Kandapara slum's brothel who take Oradexon , a steroid used by farmers to fatten their cattle, in order to gain weight and appear "healthier" and more attractive to clients. Picture taken March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: SOCIETY DRUGS HEALTH BUSINESS EMPLOYMENT)

Close
26 / 36
<p>A portrait of a child is seen on the wall of Hashi's room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

A portrait of a child is seen on the wall of Hashi's room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

A portrait of a child is seen on the wall of Hashi's room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
27 / 36
<p>Feet belonging to Hashi, a prostitute, and Babu, her ?husband?, are seen inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Feet belonging to Hashi, a prostitute, and Babu, her ?husband?, are seen inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Feet belonging to Hashi, a prostitute, and Babu, her ?husband?, are seen inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
28 / 36
<p>Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi (R) stands in front of her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi (R) stands in front of her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi (R) stands in front of her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
29 / 36
<p>A customer jokes with seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi as she tries to grab him into her room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

A customer jokes with seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi as she tries to grab him into her room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

A customer jokes with seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi as she tries to grab him into her room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
30 / 36
<p>ATTENTION EDITORS: THIS PICTURE IS 8 OF 25 TO ACCOMPANY PICTURE PACKAGE 'BANGLADESH - TEENAGE PROSTITUTES'. SEARCH FOR KEYWORD "BROTHEL" TO SEE ALL IMAGES PXP101-125. Seventeen-year-old Hashi smokes a cigarette inside her room before she serves a customer at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. She earns about 800-1000 taka daily ($9.75 - $12.19) servicing around 15-20 customers every day. Hashi is one of hundreds of mostly teenage sex workers living in a painful life of exploitation in Kandapara slum's brothel who take Oradexon , a steroid used by farmers to fatten their cattle, in order to gain weight and appear "healthier" and more attractive to clients. Picture taken March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: DRUGS SOCIETY HEALTH BUSINESS EMPLOYMENT)</p>

ATTENTION EDITORS: THIS PICTURE IS 8 OF 25 TO ACCOMPANY PICTURE PACKAGE 'BANGLADESH - TEENAGE PROSTITUTES'. SEARCH FOR KEYWORD "BROTHEL" TO SEE ALL IMAGES PXP101-125. Seventeen-year-old Hashi smokes a cigarette inside her room before she serves a...more

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

ATTENTION EDITORS: THIS PICTURE IS 8 OF 25 TO ACCOMPANY PICTURE PACKAGE 'BANGLADESH - TEENAGE PROSTITUTES'. SEARCH FOR KEYWORD "BROTHEL" TO SEE ALL IMAGES PXP101-125. Seventeen-year-old Hashi smokes a cigarette inside her room before she serves a customer at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. She earns about 800-1000 taka daily ($9.75 - $12.19) servicing around 15-20 customers every day. Hashi is one of hundreds of mostly teenage sex workers living in a painful life of exploitation in Kandapara slum's brothel who take Oradexon , a steroid used by farmers to fatten their cattle, in order to gain weight and appear "healthier" and more attractive to clients. Picture taken March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: DRUGS SOCIETY HEALTH BUSINESS EMPLOYMENT)

Close
31 / 36
<p>Seventeen-year-old prostitute Nazma rests inside her small room with her child at a brothel in Faridpur, located in central Bangladesh February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Nazma rests inside her small room with her child at a brothel in Faridpur, located in central Bangladesh February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Nazma rests inside her small room with her child at a brothel in Faridpur, located in central Bangladesh February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
32 / 36
<p>Sixteen-year-old prostitute Maya applies lipstick in front of a customer inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Sixteen-year-old prostitute Maya applies lipstick in front of a customer inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Sixteen-year-old prostitute Maya applies lipstick in front of a customer inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
33 / 36
<p>Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi, embraces a Babu, her "husband", inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi, embraces a Babu, her "husband", inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi, embraces a Babu, her "husband", inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
34 / 36
<p>Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi, embraces a Babu, her "husband", inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi, embraces a Babu, her "husband", inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi, embraces a Babu, her "husband", inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
35 / 36
<p>Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi (R) talks to a customer as Maya (L) waits to get a customer at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi (R) talks to a customer as Maya (L) waits to get a customer at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi (R) talks to a customer as Maya (L) waits to get a customer at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
36 / 36
View Again
View Next
Inside a Bangladesh brothel

Inside a Bangladesh brothel

Next Slideshows

Inside a Bangladesh brothel

Inside a Bangladesh brothel

Hundreds of mostly teenage sex workers live a painful life of exploitation in Kandapara slum's brothel in Bangladesh.

19 Mar 2012
Sleeping for a living

Sleeping for a living

A woman in China has a job, getting paid to test the quality of mattresses, dining, and services in hotels throughout the country.

17 Mar 2012
Travelogue: Puerto Rico

Travelogue: Puerto Rico

A look at the people and the places that define the island U.S. territory of Puerto Rico.

16 Mar 2012
First cloned Pashmina goat

First cloned Pashmina goat

Noori is the world's first cloned Pashmina goat.

15 Mar 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast