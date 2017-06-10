Teenage protester killed in Venezuela
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT A woman holds a torch while sitting next to graffiti depicting 17-year-old protester Neomar Lander, the latest fatality from the anti-government unrest and who died during clashes with security forces, during an event in...more
Forensic workers conduct investigations at the place where Neomar Lander died. The government said Neomar Lander died when a homemade mortar exploded in his hands while hundreds of youths faced off with National Guard troops in the Venezuelan...more
A woman shouts slogans at the place where Neomar Lander died. A Reuters photographer saw a young man, assumed to be Lander, lying bloodied and motionless on the street, receiving emergency first aid. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A woman kneels at the place where Neomar Lander died. The sign reads: "No more blood." At least 66 people have died, with victims including government and opposition supporters, bystanders and members of the security forces, since demonstrations...more
Zugeimar Armas, mother of Neomar Lander, is comforted during her son's funeral in Guarenas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A woman reacts at the place where 17-year-old demonstrator Neomar Lander died during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government. The sign reads: "Neomar, entertainer for ever". REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Opposition supporters sit next to graffiti of 17-year-old protester Neomar Lander, as they attend a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Mourners carry the coffin of Neomar Lander during his funeral in Guarenas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Mourners surround the coffin of Neomar Lander during his funeral in Guarenas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Mourners of Neomar Lander react during his funeral in Guarenas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People gather in honor of Neomar Lander. The writing on the photograph reads "Neomar Lander, hero of the fatherland". REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A person holds the helmet of Neomar Lander. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People gather in honor of Neomar Lander. The signs reads "No more deaths". REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Paramedics try to help Neomar Lander. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Paramedics try to help Neomar Lander. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A paramedic gestures as fellow paramedics try to help Neomar Lander. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man with his face painted in the national colors attends an event in honor of Neomar Lander. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A mourner hangs a tear-gas mask on a crucifix next to the coffin of Neomar Lander. REUTERS/Marco Bello
People gather in honor of Neomar Lander. The sign reads "No more killings in Venezuela". REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People gather in honor of Neomar Lander. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
